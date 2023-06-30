Happy last day of Pride month, the Supreme Court hates you: In a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court sided with the homophobic Colorado website designer in the 303 Creative v. Elenis case. Plaintiff Lorie Smith did not want to make websites for gay people. The Court said that's fine. Justice Neal Gorsuch opined that Smith's refusal to make wedding websites for gay couples is protected by the First Amendment. As the HuffPost writes, "a new wave of litigation further expanding discrimination is likely to follow."

Justice Sonia Sotomayor called the ruling "profoundly wrong" in her dissenting opinion:

A key document in the case may be fake: The plaintiff in 303 Creative v. Elenis had one central document in her case. A gay man named Stewart contacted her in 2016 for help with the website for his wedding to a man named Mike, Smith complained. However, The New Republic called Stewart. He said he never sent the inquiry highlighted in the case, that he's straight, has been married to a woman for 15 years, and is a web designer himself, so why would he ask someone else for help? He also didn't even know he was part of the case. It seems as though the plaintiff and her attorneys, the Alliance Defending Freedom, "invented a gay couple in need of a wedding website in a case in which they argue that same-sex marriages are 'false.'"

Ah, fuck: Alan Arkin, 89, died.

Oh, goddammit the bad news is really flooding in all at the same time: The Court just struck down Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, which would have given up to $20,000 in relief to borrowers. The decision was also 6-3.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court strikes down Biden's plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt. pic.twitter.com/eWxSK0ti5Q — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 30, 2023

Biden plans to announce new student loan actions today: He aims to protect borrowers. His administration will also make "crystal clear to borrowers and their families that Republicans are responsible for denying them the relief that President Biden has been fighting to get to them." Yeah, we know. Now please find another way to cut some checks.

In the wake of all this news, I am yet again desperately google searching "Supreme Court justice ages." Shit, the oldest is Clarence Thomas, and he's only 74. He probably has a decade of billionaire-funded vacations left in him before he leaves the court.

Alleged Belltown shooter pleads not guilty to murder: Cordell Goosby, 30, allegedly fired into a stopped car, killing pregnant Eina Kwon and injuring her husband earlier this month. In his arraignment Thursday, he pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder. Prosecutors may tack on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm once they confirm his out-of-state criminal history. Video footage from a nearby hotel shows pretty damning evidence of Goosby firing a gun into Kwon's white Tesla. According to court documents, he claimed he thought people in the car planned to hurt him, and cops said he was in crisis "either genuine or knowingly performed." Chief Diaz said SPD was well aware of Goosby's mental health problems.

There's always something with you, Mount St. Helens: Back in May, a "catastrophic" landslide sent 300,000 cubic pounds of debris tumbling into a bridge spanning a 200-foot section of Highway 204. Crews hope to have the mess cleared by August. However, the bridge will need a rebuild. In the meantime, crews are building a $500,000 detour up to the Johnston Ridge Observatory for park rangers and for the dozen or so people who left their cars up there when the landslide stranded them up there in May.

Jayapal stalker sentenced: Last year, Rep. Pramila Jayapal experienced multiple encounters with a man hurling expletives and threats at her from outside her home. The man, Brett Forsell, carried a loaded gun. How cool is it to be a woman in America! He pleaded guilty to felony stalking and was sentenced "to 364 days in King County Jail followed by 24 months of probation."

It's still lovely: Thanks to the weather, there can be no doubt about what season it is. The summer sun will be simmering today. It's not quite sizzling, yet. Maybe we are sautéeing? Someone who knows more about cooking please fix my figurative language. Regardless, we will have sun and 70s.

Last day of June high temperatures across western WA close to average - ranging from cool along the coast to mid and upper 70's for the lowlands. Some cloud cover this morning will give way to clear skies this afternoon. #wawx pic.twitter.com/PKvQcjfidU June 30, 2023

Maine town divided over massive American flag: The wild, rugged, and undeveloped Columbia Falls wants a slice of the tourism pie by constructing a flagpole taller than the Empire State Building to fly a flag the size of a football field. Proponents envision elevators running up and down the flagpole to observatories along its shaft à la the Eiffel Tower. They'd create museums around the base honoring patriotism and veterans. Aside from political concerns over the now-charged symbol of the American flag, the opposition worries this project would ruin this preserved environment and turn it into a strip mall. Give the whole article a read to see how this giant American flag has laid bare the problems of small town America.

Warming moves to the point of no return: The goal of keeping global warming within 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit is quickly moving out of reach as temperatures around the world—both on land and in the sea—rise. This month's climate talks in Bonn, Germany saw little to no movement on big issues such as fossil fuels or finances. It would be so, so, so, cool if the powers that be would take the biggest threat facing the world seriously. Could we funnel all the wildfire smoke directly at our politicians' summer homes?

Extreme heat kills: A multi-week-long heatwave in Texas killed 11 people so far. Emergency room visits for heat-related illness spiked compared to this time last year. In Mexico, shit is way worse. So far this year, Mexico reported 112 heat-related deaths. That's nearly triple the deaths from 2022. It's really fucking bad and things will only get worse. Happy Friday!

In case you are feeling helpless like me: I googled "how to individually fight climate change" to make myself, and maybe you, feel better. Here are those ideas. They are all painfully obvious. Please, governments, do something big and real and tangible.

Busy travel day ahead: Wow, I nearly forgot the Fourth of July is on Tuesday. I am clearly not the targeted demographic for the giant Maine flag pole. Anyway, everyone—patriots and people who just want a long weekend—are getting the heck outta dodge.

SeaTac airport is already seeing 30-35 minute wait times at several checkpoints ahead of #July4 ⏰



Today is expected to be the busiest day for the airport since the pandemic. Memorial Day weekend saw 170,000 travelers @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/eFKxzYyRzW — Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) June 30, 2023

Get your pooch off the pitch, damn it: Seattle Parks and Recreation wants dog owners to stop bringing their beasts onto ballfields. The turf cannot soak up the dog piss. The dogs are annoying. The space isn't for dogs, it's for good family fun and cutthroat competition. If you're caught with your dog on a city sports field, you may receive a fine for up to $162.