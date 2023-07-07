No coming back from that one: Everett-based OceanGate, the company that stuffed people into an unregulated tube and dropped them down to the Titanic wreckage, suspended all operations yesterday. It would be hard to save face after five people, including the company's founder, likely died in an implosion believed to be caused by the shortcuts the company took fabricating its main product, the submersible. Embarrassing.

1 in 3 Seattleites want to move: According to a new Seattle Times/Suffolk University poll, about 33% of Seattleites want to leave the city. This group gave two reasons for their itch to pack up and out: rising housing costs (37%) and public safety (34%). Most of the respondents who cited rising housing costs as their reasons were lower income people. Those who cited crime and public safety as their chief concern were people in the highest-earning bracket. Eighty percent of the want-to-movers said Seattle was a bad place to live. Interestingly, the renter-heavy, lower-income contingent said Seattle was an excellent place to live, just unaffordable.

Speaking of unaffordable: King County housing prices are basically the same as they were last year. The median King County home sold for $935,000 in June. High mortgage rates have slightly cooled the market, but they have also deterred many sellers from selling, which further restricts supply as demand for houses keeps increasing. As a renter who loves this city, it's all very depressing.

Another hot one: Despite all of the open windows and an overnight breeze, my house still holds the heat of yesterday in its walls. Any lost degrees will surely come clawing right back as the sun reappears this morning. You can expect another 80-degree day. We are solidly in summer now.

Let's check in on the jobs: In June, the US added 209,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dipped down from 3.7% to 3.6%. June marked the 30th consecutive month of job gains, however that number is down from May's 306,000 added jobs.

Twitter unravels, and here comes Threads: As Elon Musk drives Twitter into the ground, Mark Zuckerberg and Meta pounced. Zuck created Threads, a Twitter clone that operates through a user's Instagram. With 30 million downloads in 16 hours of existence this week, Threads looks like it could take the crown for most-rapidly-downloaded app ever. Twitter threatened to sue Meta in a letter that "accused the company of trade secret theft through the hiring of former Twitter employees." I don't even care what happens, I just need a place to send my little thoughts into the ether and to read everyone else's little thoughts to feel less alone. That is how you solve loneliness right? Endless social media apps?

Thoughts on Threads: I can't ignore Twitter's prolonged death rattle and mass user exodus any longer. A writing career in 2023 depends on having a platform, a brand, a space where people will consume and share my work. I am tethered to these so-called market places of ideas until I die, or until I make a career pivot. So, Threads. It's mostly fine, except for the fact that it uses a pre-existing Instagram account, the accounts who follow you and the accounts you follow, to build a profile. I never prioritized Instagram. Thus, I am starting from scratch with a subpar, non-curated experience. Also, giving Instagram people—beautiful, image-centric, surface level—a text-based platform means there is a lot of unfunny, uninteresting content amplified by massive pre-existing Instagram followings.

Mayor Pete rides the ferries: US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced a $4.9 million grant to help electrify Washington's fleet of ferries. Fuck yeah, investing in infrastructure! Unfortunately, that will hardly make a dent in the $3.98 billion it will take to electrify the whole ferry fleet. Still, anything helps. The state now has $1.33 billion in secured funding.

Class action suit against UW goes forward: A class of students is suing the University of Washington for charging full tuition and fees during the pandemic despite classes being entirely remote. A judge ruled the case could go forward. The lawsuit impacts upwards of 50,000 UW students. Around the country, students are suing and seeking compensation from more than 70 schools, citing "significantly diminished opportunities as a result of the switch to online-only learning."

Raising salmon on beer: You ever stumble upon the most Pacific Northwest story imaginable? I have this morning. If you live up here, you know all about salmon. They swim upstream to spawn, then they return home. Yada, yada, yada. Well, hatchery-raised salmon don't reliably come home to their hatchery. They often breed with wild fish, and that's bad for the gene pool. In Oregon, scientists tried to find a way to attract those hatchery-raised fish back to the hatcheries. They did so with scent. After complex amino acid mixtures proved successful but too expensive, the scientists tried beer. Back in March, they poured trub, "the yellowish sediment of malt particles, coagulated proteins, and settled yeast that’s left behind by the brewing process," into a hatchery pool of juvenile fish. If it works, the scientist wants to name the mixture "Olfaction Pale Ale."

Headline of the week: "Tourist apologizes for Colosseum defacement, saying he 'had no idea it was so ancient.'"

FDA approves Alzheimer's drug: For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to a drug meant to slow the progression of Alzheimer's. In the clinical trials of the drug, Leqembi, "progression of the illness was slowed by 27% over an 18-month period," according to NBC News. The drug is not a cure, but it could give Alzheimer's patients more time. However, Leqembi has some horrific side effects, such as brain swelling, brain hemorrhages, seizures, and strokes.

Emoji as law: A Canadian court ruled that a thumbs-up emoji can signify a person officially entering into a legal contract. The case concerned a farmer who agreed to sell 87 tons of flax to a grain buyer. When the buyer sent over a picture of the signed contract, the farmer sent a thumbs-up. He argued in court the thumbs-up only signified he'd received the contract. The court disagreed.

A peach-less Georgia summer: An unseasonably warm winter and a series of March freezes destroyed Georgia's peaches. Only about 10% of the state's peach crop survived, state officials say. The state estimates a summer without peaches will cost them $200 million. The US Department of Agriculture granted the state's request for emergency relief, "declaring 18 Georgia counties natural-disaster areas and making an additional 38 counties eligible for federal loans." Georgians now must turn to (gasp) California peaches for their stone fruit fix.

