Let's! Play! Baseball! Today some of the best names in Major League Baseball compete to decide which league is best, National or American. The game marks the completion of All-Star Week, which Visit Seattle estimates will generate more than $50 million in economic activity. Hopefully those dollars make all the sweeps and police overtime worth it. As The Stranger's Mariners beat writer I will be at the game tonight, mostly yelling, "Put me in coach!"

Also, don't forget, people can ride transit for free today.

Speaking of baseball, Julio Rodríguez sets Home Run Derby record: For the uninitiated, the Home Run Derby is when MLB sluggers hit slow balls, thrown from a short distance, and see how many they can knock out of the park in a 2-3 minute burst. Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ended up the winner of the 2023 Home Run Derby Monday night, managing to knock Rodríguez out during the semifinals. But only after Rodríguez set a derby record with 41 home runs in the first round. Not a bad night for JRod.

Judge holds state in contempt for failing to provide services to mentally ill: A federal judge held Washington State in contempt and ordered it to pay $100 million in fines for its continued failure to provide psychiatric evaluations and restoration to people with mental illness in Washington jails, according to the Associated Press. The judge really went after the Washington Department of Social and Health Services in saying jailed mentally ill people in Washington suffer due to the health department's "lack of foresight, creativity, planning, and timely response to a crisis of its own making." Woof.

All of this stems from the Trueblood v. DSHS settlement, which set strict deadlines for the state to provide people in jail with competency evaluations and restoration services.

Redmond youth soccer league investigated for possible racial and sexual harassment: An investigation by KNKX into Crossfire Premier, a top youth soccer club in Washington, "found allegations of harassment, player endangerment, and inappropriate touching of underage players." The investigation mirrors what US Soccer found when it investigated misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Washington crime statistics spawn big scary headlines: The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs dropped its annual crime report for 2022, showing the number of murders spiking from 336 to 384 in 2021, though King County's murder rate stayed fairly steady, according to the Seattle Times. As with all crime statistics, take a minute, breathe, and remember when we freak out about crime we act irrationally.

Speaking of irrational reactions to crime, one of the Central Park Five won a New York City Council race. New York wrongly accused Yusef Salaam in the 1989 Central Park jogger case and incarcerated him for nearly a decade before finally overturning his conviction and exonerating him. Now, he will represent his Harlem neighborhood on the NYC Council, according to Politico.

Donald Trump requests delay in trial over classified documents: Trump's attorneys asked the judge in his case to delay setting a trial date until after the 2024 presidential election, as the ongoing race could make it impossible to assemble an impartial jury, according to NPR. The Trump-appointed judge, US District Judge Aileen Cannon, will decide the timing of the case.

Iowa Republicans eye six-week abortion ban: GOP lawmakers in Iowa began a special legislative session Tuesday to try and pass a ban on abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, according to the Associated Press. Abortion is currently legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. Protests against the bill also began at the capital Tuesday.

Flooding continues in New England: There is severe flooding in Vermont after heavy rains in the Northeast. Flood waters may overtop a dam in the state's capital, Montpelier, potentially spilling more water into the already partially submerged city.

The historic flooding in the Northeast killed at least one person, trapped even more, and washed away major roads, according to the Washington Post. Might be a good time to read Charles's piece on how we're all going to die, but at least capitalism dies with us.

With the Eras tour literally weeks away, get excited for some Taylor Tuesdays.