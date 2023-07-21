Cross their hearts and hope to die: Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI agreed to rules put in place by the White House to safeguard against all the bad stuff Artificial Intelligence could get up to as the technology grows. The tech giants are pinky swearing to security testing, adding watermarks or identifiers to AI-generated images, publicly reporting capabilities and limitations, tasking the tech with curing cancer and other noble issues, and researching AI-caused risks of discrimination, bias, and invasion of privacy. I'm sure everything will be just fine now.

Homicide is up in Seattle: Across the country, murder rates are falling. Not in the Emerald City. A report by the Council on Criminal Justice found Seattle homicides grew by 7% in the first half of 2023, a stark contrast to the 9.4% decline in homicides on average nationwide. According to the Seattle Times, King County officials said in May that murder rates were "on pace with the last three years which each saw more than 100 people die by violence."

Speaking of Seattle homicides: Remember when the Seattle Police Department mowed down a pedestrian earlier this year? Well, according to video obtained by PubliCola, the officer responsible accelerated from 4 to 74 mph in just 12 seconds. He also was not using his siren when he approached the intersection where he hit and killed pedestrian Jaahnavi Kandula.

Blame the oil companies for pain at the pump: That's what Gov. Jay Inslee, Sen. Joe Nguyen, and Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon said at a press conference Thursday concerning Washington's steep gas prices. As I'm sure you've heard by now—or, felt the hit in your wallet—Washington has the highest gas prices in the nation. Inslee and Co. would like to remind you who sets the prices: the oil companies. The lawmakers stressed their desire for new legislation to stop oil company price gouging, which would mirror legislation which went into effect in California this year. California held the top spot for priciest gas in the country until March when the price gouging legislation passed. HmmMmMmMMmm.

A little more on that California price gouging legislation: Since I know none of you lazy clowns are going to click through that link, let me explain that policy a bit more. The new law allows regulators to punish oil companies for profiting off of gas price spikes. The bill created a new agency which collects reports on and studies oil company profit margins. Nobody has had that kind of insight into Big Oil before this.

It's a good time to live in the PNW: Even though Seattle temperatures have been at or above 80 degrees for 25 days in a row, things are still relatively chilly compared to the rest of the country.

Seems like a good time to take a look at the 6 to 10 day temperature outlook. 🆒#wawx https://t.co/VyUTVatrz3 pic.twitter.com/62BhZ6NyYE — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 20, 2023

Some urgency, please! The US is on track to cut more pollution than expected thanks to Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act investments in green technologies. Research firm Rhodium Group says "by 2030, the US could lower its greenhouse gas emissions by 29% to 42%, compared to 2005 pollution levels," which is 4% more than they expected at the start of the Biden administration. Still, that's not enough to honor the 2015 Paris Agreement the US signed to cut its emissions by half by 2030.

Pooch poop passports: The mayor of the French town, Béziers, is so pissed with the dog dookies lining the sidewalks he's mandating local dog owners to file their dogs' DNA with the town and carry "passports" for their dogs. The passports will signify the dog's DNA is registered. If authorities find any stray scat, they'll test it and fine the offending pet parent $136. The mayor, Robert Ménard, aligns with the French far right.

It is really hard to be a man with emotions: What did Mariners left fielder Jarred Kelenic do with all the frustration he felt after he struck out against the Minnesota Twins earlier this week? He kicked a water cooler so hard he fractured his foot. Now he's on the injured list and can't play baseball. I bet he wishes he could kick several more water coolers to deal with this frustration.

Everyone wants to save that Wedgwood tree: A new housing developed spelled doom for a giant double-trunked Western red cedar in Wedgwood. A movement formed to try to save it. On Wednesday, the Snoqualmie Tribe submitted paperwork to declare the tree an archaeological site since an assessment determined the tree was "culturally modified," which means the tree was "part of an ancient indigenous trail system connecting Puget Sound to Lake Washington," according to the Seattle Times. The tribe asked the city to withdraw the developers' already-approved and issued construction permit. The city reportedly said its hands were tied. Seattle's Department of Construction & Inspections said it will review the letter. Don't stand in the way of Seattleites and their trees. Just wait until the people start writing songs:

No more legacies at Wesleyan: In light of the Supreme Court killing affirmative action, Wesleyan University announced it will end its legacy program which gives applicants who have a parent alumnus preference. This program isn't really a big deal at Wesleyan, where only 4% of the admitted class of 2027 had a parent who attended the school. However, many groups are calling on schools where legacies play an outsized role (*cough* Harvard *cough*) to end the practice since it gives white applicants a leg up.

Heat waves—literally: It's hot in Florida with temps staying at around 95 degrees for days on end. There's no relief in the ocean where temperatures number 94 degrees. The ocean is seven degrees warmer right now than on average. It usually doesn't get this hot in Florida's waters until late August or early September. What's even worse is the heat won't subside. These ocean temperatures are expected to stick around for about six weeks. Many coral reefs will likely die which will harm other ocean life which depends on the reef to survive. "While some of the coral in the region has survived 3,000 years of change, several coral ecosystems have succumbed to the heat in the past 10 days," Keri O'Neil, director and senior scientist of the Coral Conservation Program at The Florida Aquarium in Tampa, said.

RIP Tony Bennett: The legendary crooner died today. He was 96.

Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96. An incredible life. Rest in peace… pic.twitter.com/v7nxcXYQ4A — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 21, 2023

A ferry expensive endeavor: It turns out electrifying the Washington state ferry fleet will be more expensive than anticipated. Initial bids by local shipbuilders to hybridize three ferry boats were at minimum $30 million over the anticipated $120 million state engineers estimated.

ICYMI: Here's the first goal scored in the women's World Cup. Catch the first Team USA game at 6 pm today. They play Vietnam. Read more about the Cup here.

First 2023 World Cup goal scored by an out member of the lgbtq community 🏳️‍🌈🫡pic.twitter.com/UPVeqA0G0u — Lis Schendel (@lis_ashlee) July 20, 2023

A trial date for Trump: A federal judge set a trial date for Donald Trump in the case concerning his retention of classified documents. Trump wanted the trial to take place after the 2024 election. The government wanted the trial to happen as soon as this December. The judge struck a middle ground and selected May 2024.