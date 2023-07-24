Four shot on Capitol Hill: On Broadway at around 1:30 am on Sunday, an illegal street racing event with large crowds and reckless driving took a turn for the ugly when two men and two women were shot. One woman was in critical condition. The other victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Saturday's lineup for Capitol Hill Block Party was scheduled to end at midnight that night.

Kick that car habit, Seattle: According to the Seattle Times' FYI Guy, record high gas prices have convinced a lot of Seattleites—about 46% of Seattle-area adults, or 1.4 million people—to change their driving habits. A recent report from the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey said "a projected 915,000 [Seattleites] said they didn’t take a trip because of the cost of gas. An additional 766,000 said they had combined trips, and 380,000 said they’d used alternative means of transportation." Yes! Great! Carpool! Take the bus! Buy an e-bike!

Yes, I'll take some rain please: Seattle's 33-day dry streak will end Monday.

Rain, is that you? Yes, it is. Widespread rainfall is still on track to enter western Washington on Monday. Here's the latest radar loop as it currently looms offshore. #wawx pic.twitter.com/Pfe20KT086 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 24, 2023

Before the rain: We must have a great, pink sunrise. These are the rules of the atmosphere:

Nice way to start the workweek. What a sunrise this morning! Did you see it? Would love to see more pictures. Here is a set from the roof here at the office on Lake Washington. #wawx pic.twitter.com/5COtvuD2N0 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 24, 2023

Some nature deaths: One woman died in Yellowstone National Park in Montana on Saturday after coming into contact with a grizzly bear. Two women hikers died in Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada. Their cause of death is unknown. It was 113 degrees in the area.

At least 81 dead in 65 mass shootings in July alone: The US has officially experienced 400 mass shootings this year. Six mass shootings over the weekend pushed our country past the 400 mark, including one in a Houston, Texas park that killed a pregnant woman and injured four other people. So far, 2023 has 9% more shootings than this time in 2022.

Long live movie theaters: "Barbenheimer" opening weekend gave a glimmer of hope to the old movie-going experience in the age of streamers opting for limited or no theatrical releases. "Oppenheimer" brought in $82.5 million, far exceeding expectations and becoming one of the biggest opening weekends for R-rated biographical dramas. "Barbie," meanwhile, raked in $164 million, becoming the fourth-biggest box office weekend of all time. I saw "Barbie" at the Egyptian Theater on Saturday. The whole audience dressed up—various shades of pink, heels, dresses, bows—and it was very sweet.

Really, it was a sweet weekend all around in Seattle: If we ignore any bad news for just a sec, this weekend was quite cute. Mariners fans enjoyed two wins out of three games against the dreaded Toronto Bluejays. Taylor Swift came to town, and the fans who couldn't score tickets gathered in the Lumen Field parking lot to listen in on the action. Capitol Hill Block Party rocked everybody's favorite neighborhood. Pink-clad girls and gays gave each other knowing nods on their way to and from "Barbie." Sometimes it's nice to enjoy everybody's enthusiasm.

So the Taylor Swift concert here in Seattle last night had 72,000 inside Lumen Field. And if you didn’t have ticket’s, approximately 6000 people showed up to tailgate and listen to the concert from outside.. Here’s a pic of the tailgaters.. pic.twitter.com/TNS3KYg76b — 🌸Jennae🌸The ShutterBug (Fan Account)🌸🇺🇸 (@Jynnae) July 23, 2023

Back to being annoyed: Elon Musk is replacing Twitter's bird logo with a big "X," I guess. As of this morning, the bird logo is dead. Ugh, whatever. Men ruin everything.

Antarctic sea ice isn't recovering: It's winter in Antarctica and the sea ice isn't refreezing like it usually does after a melty summer. Scientists are sounding the alarms. Prior to the ice not refreezing, scientists observed all-time lows in ice levels. Physical oceanographer Dr. Edward Doddridge said, "For those of you who are interested in statistics, this is a five-sigma event. So it's five standard deviations beyond the mean. Which means that if nothing had changed, we'd expect to see a winter like this about once every 7.5 million years." This is likely really, really bad for the state of the climate and could exacerbate warming since less ice means less heat reflected back to space and more heat absorbed by the ocean. Cool, cool, cool. Well, actually, literally the opposite of cool.

Greece on fire: Hundreds of wildfires are burning in Greece. A raging fire on the island of Rhodes stranded tourists and locals. Around 19,000 people evacuated to hotel lobbies, gymnasiums, and schools. Temperatures reached 113 degrees in central Greece on Sunday.

Thousands of tourists and residents spent the night in makeshift shelters as raging blazes threatened seaside areas on the Greek island of Rhodes. https://t.co/K7EqgiWSMn pic.twitter.com/rqfj44NUNO July 23, 2023

Also on fire: The old Jet City Improv building in the University District. Goodbye, big yellow abandoned building:

#BREAKING heavy smoke in the area of University Way and 55th as crews try to get a fire at Jet City Improv under control. Vacant building, no injuries, partial roof collapse.



Expect delays in the area. @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/eZl3p3vBAI — Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) July 24, 2023

Israel curbs judicial power: Yikes! Israel made a real undemocratic move Monday when parliament approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to limit the Supreme Court's ability to overturn government decisions on the basis that they are "unreasonable." The opposition party stormed out of the chambers ahead of the vote, chanting "shame." Mass protests are expected. Netanyahu believes this move will actually improve democracy. I'll take that with a big fat grain of salt since this guy is on trial for corruption charges. Also because he's Benjamin Netanyahu, who has put together the most far-right governing coalition the country has seen.

The tree activists are roosting again: Seattle's tree-huggers refuse to let developers tear down that giant cedar tree in Wedgwood. Some of them have moved into the tree, establishing a nest with ropes, harnesses, hammocks, and a functioning bucket pulley system. Look, I love a good tree as much as the next person, but could we get some of this energy for other issues in our city, too?