More charges for Trump: Prosecutors piled on three more felony charges against Donald Trump in the classified documents case. Contrary to Trump's assurances that he "quickly shared all security camera footage from his estate with the government," the new charges allege Trump asked a Mar-a-Lago employee to delete security camera footage investigators sought pertaining to his handling of those classified documents. Oops! One of those documents Trump possessed and shared with people was a detailed war plan, the charges allege. Trump "now faces 32 counts of willfully retaining national defense information under the Espionage Act and eight counts related to alleged efforts to obstruct the investigation."

And yet: He's the unquestioned GOP frontrunner.

Taylor Swift scores a 2.3 on the Richter Scale. Swift's Lumen Field concerts were so loud they caused the earth to shake. I refuse to do any sort of pun work here. Swift broke the Lumen Field seismic record, barely edging out the mythic Beast Quake of 2011.

Whale ballet break: A New Hampshire man celebrating his 59th birthday on Cape Cod caught a trio of humpback whales doing some pirouettes. Marine biologists are seething with jealousy.

WOW! A man caught this trio of whales 🐳 breaching —performing a beautiful aerial ballet!



He was out w/ his family off the coast of Cape Cod near Orleans when he caught the whales synchronized leap! #7news pic.twitter.com/EDP5ewIVF6 — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) July 27, 2023

Seattle is slow to go back to the movies: According to the Seattle Times' FYI Guy, only 36% of Seattleites said they'd been to a movie theater in the last three months. This poll happened before "Barbenheimer," so who knows how that number has changed. Regardless, pre-"Barbenheimer," Seattle was at the "bottom of major markets for attendance at movies" since the pandemic.

City funds for the Cinerama? Keep those low-movie-going rates in mind for this blurb. Council Member Andrew Lewis proposed a budget amendment on Thursday to use a surplus of funds from the city's admissions tax to help reopen the Seattle Cinerama, which was bought by the Seattle International Film Festival earlier this year. He's earmarked $950,000 to get "the Cinerama open, activated and part of the fabric of our downtown recovery.” King County Council Member Joe McDermott has proposed legislation to throw $1 million worth of pandemic-acquired funds at the 'Rama. Look, I love the Cinerama probably more than most people, but... really guys? This is how you want to spend nearly $2 million of public funds? Aren't there multiple crises that could use $2 million?

Some weather: The sun is our new constant. Sometimes summer feels long, doesn't it?

A sunny weekend ahead and more sunshine next week too. Stock up on sunscreen!#komonews pic.twitter.com/GkInJPHBgY — Theron Zahn (@TheronZahnKOMO) July 28, 2023

Phoenix trucks in body refrigerators to deal with heat deaths: As Phoenix heads into its 27th straight day with temperatures above 110 degrees, the Maricopa County medical examiner has shipped in 10 coolers, all 8-by-20-feet, to deal with an excess of dead bodies. So far this year, the M.E.'s office has recorded 25 heat-associated deaths with 249 still under investigation. The M.E. said a number of these dead were likely homeless people. Arizona agrees that summer is long, especially this year.

Oh no: The Seattle Times editorial writer who was fired after his first post for making a Twitter thread sympathetic to Adolf Hitler has written a new op-ed in Bari Weiss's "The Free Press," titled "My Family Was Hunted by Nazis. But I Was Fired for Defending Hitler."

And now, we have some news from Ashley. Take it away, Ashley!

Babe Night moves to Cafe Racer: The fem DJ and artist showcase Babe Night scheduled for this Friday at XO Seattle has moved to Cafe Racer after an Instagram post leveled “a growing number” of accusations of sexual assault against XO Seattle’s cofounder. Over the phone, show creator Waxwitch (aka Isabela Garcia) said the nature of the accusations led her to decide to find a different venue. XO Seattle announced a plan to refund people’s tickets. Babe Night is now scheduled for 5 pm Friday, July 28 at Cafe Racer, 1510 11th Ave.

The accusations: In the Instagram post late on Wednesday night, Shout Your Abortion cofounder and executive director Amelia Bonow said she “directly or indirectly” fielded “accounts of violence perpetrated by Austin Bellamy Hicks, including rape, assault, stalking, and intimidation” from “a rapidly growing number of women.” Hicks did not want to comment on the accusations at this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia Bonow (@ameliamaris)

XO Seattle’s other cofounder, Julianne Johnson posted the following comment a few hours later:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by X O S E A T T L E (@x_o_s_e_a_t_t_l_e)

I’m looking into these allegations, and if you want to share something about the situation, please email me.

Thanks, Ashley. Now back to me!

Capitol Hill street-racing shooting victim dies: The 20-year-old woman who was shot during the mayhem on Capitol Hill early last Sunday died from her injuries.

Summer Taylor's killer pleads guilty: Dawit Kelete pleaded guilty to several charges related to the death of Summer Taylor and to the severe injuries of Diaz Love. Kelete drove around a barrier and barreled "at freeway speeds" into a group of protesters during a July 4, 2020 demonstration on the closed-off highway, killing Taylor. He'll be sentenced in September.

Bleak shit in Houston: The Houston Independent School District plans to eliminate librarian positions in 28 of its 85 schools. The plan is to turn the libraries at these schools into "Team Centers... where kids with behavioral issues will be sent." The other schools' librarians will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Child labor infractions soar: The Labor Department's inspectors reportedly have found "thousands" of child labor violations across the US. So far this year, inspectors found 4,474 children working illegally. They also currently have over 700 open cases. That's a 44% increase in child labor infractions compared to 2022. Now the agency said it will create a new child labor task force. What fucking year is it?

Sen. Diane Feinstein struggles during a vote: Earlier this week, we had the Mitch Glitch, when Sen. Mitch McConnell froze mid-press conference. Reports say he "suffered two unreported falls this year." A trip down the stairs earlier this year put him out of commission for several weeks with a concussion and broken ribs. His office says he'll serve through 2024. Feinstein, whose bout of shingles last year left her away from her post for months and inspired further doubt in her abilities, doesn't seem to be operating at full capacity either. It just seems like we should have lawmakers who are not actively dying in charge of running our country. Is that too crazy?

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who has been in frail health after a shingles diagnosis this year, appeared to get confused during a committee vote Thursday, adding to concerns about whether the 90-year-old lawmaker can perform her duties despite her physical decline.… pic.twitter.com/qsMIJ05goW — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 28, 2023

Eagles member dies: RIP Randy Meisner. He was 77.

The Emmy's are delayed: The ongoing writers and actors strike means the Emmy's, which was supposed to be held on Sept. 18, will have to be rescheduled. This is the first time the award show's been delayed since 9/11.

In honor of boygenius playing The Gorge this weekend: Here is their most popular song.