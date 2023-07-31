Before we get to the news: Have you voted yet? The primary is tomorrow, silly. Only good little boys, girls, theys, and thems who vote get to read the news. Not sure how to vote? Easy, it's all spelled out for you here. If you hate reading, learning, and tasteful swearing, then just use The Stranger's handy dandy cheat sheet. Postmark your ballot by today to make sure it's counted or drop it off at a ballot box before tomorrow at 8 pm.

Five shot outside Rainier Beach Safeway: I never promised the news would be good. On Friday night, someone opened fire into a group of people participating in a community outreach event. The Boys and Girls Club of King County confirmed two of its staffers were injured. The gathering was part of the group's Safe Passages program where people have gathered to give out hot meals and community resources for over two years as part of Seattle's Community Safety Initiative. The five people shot were treated for injuries—two have already been discharged from the hospital, one was treated at the scene, and two more are in satisfactory condition as of Monday.

Monorail morbidity: The monorail struck and killed a man 14-year-old child last night at around 9 pm. Officials closed the tracks shortly thereafter and opened them back up this morning. Police originally reported the kid as a "man."

The New York Times will probably call all monorails death traps now: The paper of record reported on multiple alleged "e-bike-related deaths" and the unknown "dangers of e-bikes" and their lack of regulations. The teens who died or were grievously injured rode their e-bikes "recklessly" or didn't know the rules of the road, the paper writes. Guess how all of these deaths and injuries happened? You guessed it—cars. These bike riders were hit by cars, which are the real issue here. There's so much hand-wringing about how e-bikes can go 20 mph and no worrying about cars, which go above 20 mph more often than not and are more likely to kill people when they do.

Elon Musk swapped out Twitter HQ's logo: Now instead of a bird, there's a giant, harsh, white light-emitting "X" on top of the building. Sometimes it flashes. There are apartment buildings right next to this big "X." Residents are complaining.

I would be fucking LIVID. Imagine this fucking X sign right across from your bedroom. #x #twitter pic.twitter.com/FH4nqcS8oy — kyle (still hates elon) (@itsmefrenchy123) July 29, 2023

Eagle Bluff fire rages on: A fire in Okanogan County broke out on Saturday. It's burned 10,000 acres so far. That's just in Washington. The fire, knowing nothing about countries or borders, jumped over to Canada, where it's now burned 2,100 acres. On the US side of things, the fire's intensity has calmed down a smidge, but it "remains very active."

Anchorage mayor wants to give homeless people airplane tickets: It's gotta be tough to be homeless in Anchorage, Alaska what with the harsh cold in the winter and the bears raiding encampments in the summers. It's even harder when your mayor doesn't give a shit about you. Mayor Dave Bronson wants to give more than 3,000 homeless Anchorage residents—43% of whom are Alaska Natives—one-way airplane tickets to warmer cities. He said he doesn't care where they go as long as they "don't die on Anchorage streets." Last year, Anchorage shut down a 500-bed homeless shelter in a city arena to use it as a hockey and concert venue again. The City hasn't replaced those lost shelter beds. Currently, Anchorage only has 614 shelter beds citywide and there are no vacancies.

The summer sun remains the same: This week should look a lot like last week. Temperatures could tick up to the 80s as the week wears on.

And the beat goes on. Summertime summertime summertime. #wawx pic.twitter.com/uqX5Bns6sc — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 31, 2023

Fertile Crescent dries to dust: The land that was once ancient Mesopotamia—which literally means the land between rivers—is drying out. The Tigris and the Euphrates rivers are running dry. Forty percent of Iraq, a once-lush, fertile place, is now desert. Climate change, desertification, bad irrigation techniques, and weak governance are the culprits. The results are a country besot by water scarcity, diseases from dirty water, and impending water wars. It's all bad.

Horse trainer convicted: A horse trainer was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in "a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them race faster." The horse at the center of this case? It's name was Maximum Security.

Finally, some good news: This Japanese man was able to achieve his dream of becoming a Border Collie. It only cost him $20,000.

Japanese content creator, who spent $20k to fulfill his dream of becoming an animal with custom-made collie costume, steps out for his first dog walk.



“I became a collie, fulfilling a dream I had since I was a little child to be an animal” pic.twitter.com/7mVe6v8uUt — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 29, 2023

Two super moons this month: Hey moon-lovers, get ready for two super moons this month. On Aug 1, the moon will be closer to Earth than all of those other super moons this year. Then, another big super moon will wow us on Aug 30. Mark those calendars.

Flooding in Beijing kills two: Beijing is drowning in the worst flood the city has seen in a decade. Typhoon Doksuri has washed away cars, submerged buses, and opened up a sinkhole. So far, two people are dead due to the flood.

Another Trump indictment on the way: I'm having trouble keeping track of all of Donald Trump's legal woes. A Georgia prosecutor is expected to seek a grand jury indictment in the investigation into Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis started her investigation after Trump's Jan 2021 phone call to Georgia's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, where Trump suggested Raffensperger could help "find" some votes. The indictment is expected between now and Aug 18. A Georgia judge shot down Trump's attempts to derail the potential charges.

In Women's World Cup news: The Aussies just spanked Canada 4-0, knocking them out of the World Cup at the group stage. Canada won the 2021 Olympic gold medal. Australia, the host of the tournament, played this well without their star striker, Sam Kerr, who's been out of the tournament thus far with a calf injury. Here are the highlights:

The USWNT plays Portugal at midnight tomorrow, which, while it will take place tonight, is really tomorrow. But like, you will still be awake from Monday to watch this game. Am I explaining this well? Regardless, the USWNT needs to win or draw against Portugal to make it out of the group stage into the round of 16.