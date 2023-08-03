Weather: Do you even need me to tell you the weather anymore? It's going to be another sunny day in Seattle. No rain. No clouds. Temperatures in the high 70s. You know the drill.

It's been a long time coming: Council Member Teresa Mosqueda announced yesterday that the City’s Progressive Revenue Stabilization Workgroup will finally issue its recommendations to the council August 10. The workgroup started brainstorming new progressive taxes back in October, recognizing the City’s desperate need for additional revenue to fill a projected $200 million budget shortfall in 2025. The group had to overcome a lot of internal strife with anti-tax actors, but hopefully the progressives at the “table,” as they say, stayed strong and put together a robust list of strategies to tax the rich. Hopefully! Only time will tell.

New ballots just dropped: King County Elections counted some more ballots yesterday. This ballot drop gave progressives across the board a little boost, particularly urbanist Alex Hudson in District 3. The update coming later today should move the chains even more and the results will pretty much settle by Friday. You can check back with Rich at the blog to keep up.

*Insert loudest noise imaginable* The Blue Angels, a group that performs a flashy flight demo as propaganda an advertisement for the US Navy, arrived in Seattle yesterday. They are set to dazzle Seattleites this weekend at the Seafair festival. For today, the planes will just cruise around and freak you out from time to time, which is always a good time for those who go about life with the anxiety levels of someone being hunted for sport.

Stop the sweeps: Anti-sweep advocates rallied outside of City Hall yesterday, calling for an ordinance to block sweeps during the winter and extreme weather events year-round. Of course, sweeps destabilize and harm unhoused people all year, but the least the City can do is allow unhoused people to stay in place for the best chance of survival if they won't give them shelter. You can read more about their proposal here and here.

Here we go! Former President Donald Trump will appear in federal court for an arraignment over four charges today, including conspiring in the attempted overturn of the 2020 election. His attorney gave NPR an inside look at how he plans to defend Trump.

Trouble for the Trudeaus: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau signed a legal separation agreement, according to an announcement Trudeau made on his Instagram. No details or scandals just yet, but the couple asked that we all respect their privacy right now for the sake of their children. Oops! I already put it on the blog!

Speaking of Canada: Facebook and Instagram will start blocking news articles for users in Canada in the coming weeks. The Canadian government passed a new law in June to require social media companies to pay news organizations for the work their apps so clearly benefit from. Instead of throwing news companies some money, Meta decided to just block news articles all together for users in Canada. How vile to deprive users of crucial information and also the best material for doom scrolling. Curses!

The verdict: A jury sentenced Robert Bowers to death for conducting the most deadly anti-Semitic attack in US history when he shot and killed 11 people at a Pittsburg synagogue in 2018. A judge will officially impose the sentence some time today.

One of many (maybe): A woman escaped from a makeshift cinder box shell inside suspect Negasi Zuberi’s garage in Oregon. According to court documents, Zuberi allegedly posed as a cop, "arrested" the suspect in Seattle, drove hundreds of miles to Southern Oregon where he sexually assaulted her and locked her away. The FBI thinks this could be more than a one-off kidnapping, and her escape will kick off a multi-state search for more victims. Zuberi has lived in 10 different states since 2016, including Utah, Florida, New Jersey, and Washington. He’s linked to sexual assaults in four different states as well.

GIRL DINNER: As a grazer, snacker, and daughter of a "handful of almonds" mom, I am something of a "girl dinner" connoisseur. If you know, you know. And if you don't know, then EverOut can explain what a "girl dinner" is and where's the best place to have one around town. You're welcome.

