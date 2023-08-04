In Trump news: He pleaded not guilty to trying to overturn the 2020 election results. He appeared in federal court Thursday after indictment charges were filed earlier this week with four felony counts accusing Trump of "conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding." After his court appearance, Trump made a statement calling Thursday a "very sad day for America." Agree to disagree there, Donald.

Meanwhile: Trump allies in Michigan face charges for allegedly taking five voting tabulators to a hotel room during the 2020 election, breaking into them, and running tests in an effort to alter election results in Trump's favor. Investigators named nine individuals in connection with the case.

Let's fucking fight the Blue Angels: A group of environmentalists and pacifists are organizing against the Blue Angels. On Saturday and on Sunday, protesters against the annual show of military power, which burns 68,000 gallons of jet fuel and burns 650 metric tons of carbon dioxide, will gather at Genesee Park from 10 am to noon.

Ah, yes, an iron-clad defense: The suspect in last year's murder of four University of Idaho students produced an alibi at the request of state prosecutors. Bryan Kohberger said he couldn't have committed the murder because he was "out driving." According to his attorneys, Kohberger "has a long habit of going for drives alone," and that's just what he was up to during the murders. So, there. Kohberger's trial is set to begin on Oct 2.

This weekend will bring some heat: Time to reacquaint yourself with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Warm conditions are expected through Sunday resulting in a moderate level of HeatRisk across the Puget Sound lowlands. Be sure to hydrate properly if participating in outdoor events. #wawx pic.twitter.com/clWobo30rz — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 3, 2023

RIP MoM: Did you hear? A busted sewer pipe is shutting down Capitol Hill's quirky Museum of Museums for good. Art is dead.

Another day, another street car delay: The First Avenue street car is more a myth than a plan at this point. Connect the South Lake Union street car and the First Avenue street car to unite downtown along First Avenue? That would be lit. But, politicians have been talking about it and doing nothing for around 10 years. Now, Mayor Bruce Harrell wants the project—which would cost upwards of $300 million—to go forward and revive downtown. Unfortunately, since it's been so long since anyone showed any political will to make this thing happen, the project needs a new feasibility study. That would cost over $1 million. The Seattle City Council's Finance and Housing Committee voted 3-2 to cut that money from earmarked for the study.

And now, Ashley has a little news for you. Take it away, Ashley:

Jail finishes bunk retrofit to make it harder for people to die by suicide: Construction to retrofit the bunks at King County Jail after a 2020 suicide made the jail recognize the design of the bunks presented a suicide risk, according to the Seattle Times. The project cost a million dollars to fix about 900 beds. The jail also replaced bedsheets and blankets last fall, said jail spokesperson Noah Haglund. He also mentioned the last in-custody suicide happened about a year ago.

Thanks, Ashley! Now back to me.

Flagpole stabbing in Tulsa: Some shit went down at a Tulsa, Oklahoma Sonic on Thursday when a man stabbed another man through the head with a flagpole. Here's a sentence that will give you nightmares: "The pole entered the victim’s head beneath his jaw and exited the other side of his head near his right temple area," police said. “The American Flag was still attached the pole at the time." The victim is expected to survive, though he may lose an eye.

Florida "effectively" bans AP Psychology courses: The Florida Department of Education asked College Board, the nonprofit that oversees advanced placement courses in the United States, to remove parts of the AP Psychology curriculum about gender and sexual orientation. College Board refused and said in a statement that Florida had "effectively banned AP Psychology in the state." Florida's Department of Education disagrees with this statement. However, new rules in the state restrict instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation through 12th grade.

Florida has banned AP Psychology courses throughout the state: https://t.co/mQnZWrUrdg pic.twitter.com/YDk0CVtpXf August 3, 2023

Texas volunteers fined for feeding homeless: Police issued 44 tickets to a group of volunteers with Food Not Bombs for giving out food to more than five people without permission from the property owners. They gave out food to homeless people outside the public library. The maximum penalty could be $2,000 per fine. That means they could be charged over $80,000. They're fighting the fines in court. The fines come from a 2012 city ordinance that was never enforced until recently.

Mass shooting reenactment: On Friday, plaintiffs in a civil suit will stage a reenactment of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, which killed 17 people. The defendant in the suit is Scot Peterson, the armed school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who did not intervene during the shooting. Peterson says he couldn't tell where the shots were coming from. The plaintiffs—victim's family members and survivors—argue that Peterson would have heard over 70 shots. The reenactment today will be an audio and video-recorded fully choreographed reenactment, however the judge has yet to rule whether it will be admissible in court. The school building where the shooting took place is slated for demolition after the reenactment.