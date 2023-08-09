A heartland win for abortion: Ohio voters rejected a Republican ballot measure that would make amending the state constitution harder. The vote came ahead of a November ballot measure to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution. Ohio voters turned out, and early results show the measure losing by 13 percentage points.

Anti abortion group "Protect Women Ohio" spent a $1 million on this horrific anti trans ad to get Referendum 1 to pass and limit the ability for abortion rights to be voted into the Ohio constitution.



They lost badly. 63-37. Yet again, transphobia doesn't win elections. pic.twitter.com/glRneeoiwA — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) August 9, 2023

Anheuser-Busch InBev sells Redhook Brewery: The Belgian-based beer super-conglomerate sold the Seattle craft-beer brand to Canadian weed company Tilray in an $85 million all-cash deal along with seven other beer brands. When the deal closes at the end of the year, Tilray will own 5% of the craft-beer market.

Patriot Front members sue activist in federal court: Five members of the white nationalist hate group claim a Seattle man infiltrated the organization under a fake name and leaked their identities online. All say they’ve lost jobs since he allegedly exposed them, and they’re seeking unspecified damages. Police arrested two of the plaintiffs–Colton Brown, who lived near Maple Valley, and James Julius Johnson of Concrete–along with 29 other Patriot Front members who planned to riot at a Pride parade in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho last year. Johnson and four others were convicted of conspiracy to riot last month.

Glen Allen, one of the lawyers representing the white nationalists, used to work as a contract lawyer for the City of Baltimore, but the City fired him in 2016 after the Southern Poverty Law Center revealed he was paying dues to the neo-nazi group the National Alliance, according to the Seattle Times. He’s since founded the Free Expression Foundation to support “victims of the thought police.”

The hype Southern chicken joint coming to Seattle: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is moving into a 6,000 square foot space in the University District. If you’re excited to try it, allow me to burst your bubble: Raising Cane’s sucks, and I relish every opportunity to say so. It’s chicken for suburbanites and people who prefer sauce to food. Raising Cane’s invaded my Texas hometown, moving onto a street that already had three competing chicken restaurants. When I went to try it, I waited 45 minutes for hot, overpriced disappointment. Seattle has Ezell’s. Stick to it.

Georgia grand jury likely to hear election-meddling case next week: Folks, it’s the fourth criminal case involving our former President, Donald J. Trump, who did everything right and they still indicted him! For two years, Atlanta-area district attorney Fani T. Willis has investigated whether or not Trump and his allies interfered with Georgia votes during the 2020 Presidential race. Up to 20 people could face charges, including Rudy Giuliani, David Shafer, the head of the state’s Republican party, and other pro-Trump “alternate electors.”

Patient wins $13 million over “botched” procedure from Burien plastic surgeon: A King County jury sided against Dr. Kristine Brecht of Aesthetic Rejuvenation & Spa, who performed a full tummy-tuck, arm-lift, breast-lift, and liposuction on a diabetic patient without proper screening or warning about skin necrosis. The lawsuit also claims that instead of anesthesia, Brecht uses a makeshift combo of oxycodone and lorazepam during surgery, which she calls "Cinderella Anesthesia." Unsurprisingly, the Washington Medical Commission revoked Brecht’s license last month.

Authorities identify Lakewood man murdered and hidden in a dumpster enclosure: Leonard J. Williams, 64, died from blunt force trauma and stab wounds outside his apartment complex; a teenager, 17-year-old Brodey Drew Brownell, is accused of killing him. Court records alleged the teen recorded part of the attack. Prosecutors charged Brownell as an adult Thursday.

Right-wing troll Andy Ngo loses civil lawsuit: Ngo tried to hold activists John Hacker and Elizabeth Richter civilly liable for the actions of unidentified people who beat him up. In May 2021, Ngo tried to infiltrate a protest. Hacker and Richter were there, but neither touched him. Richter’s attorney, Michelle Burrows, said Ngo had every right to sue his attackers, but instead “grabbed the faces that he saw that night and he sued them.”

Andy Ngo, a right-wing provocateur, lost his civil lawsuit relating to the beating he received after going undercover at a Portland protesthttps://t.co/5YJ4XVr992 August 8, 2023

Idaho man charged with shooting at hydroelectric power stations: Federal prosecutors say in early June, Randy Scott Vail allegedly shot the Hells Canyon Dam station and Brownlee dam station. He damaged both of them to the tune of more than $100,000. He could spend 20 years in prison. Earlier this year, security officials warned that right-wing extremists were targeting substations. An attack on a Pierce County substation last December left thousands without power on Christmas Day.

Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion: The judge was supposed to deliver the Canadian rapper's sentence Monday, but lawyers slowed things down by squabbling over his sentence. Lanez asked the judge for mercy, and a Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney read an impact statement from Megan Thee Stallion saying she hasn’t known peace since the 2020 shooting. A jury found Lanez guilty of shooting the hiphop star in December.

Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez took responsibility for "everything I did wrong that night." pic.twitter.com/KNMVsWdFWR — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 9, 2023

Prosecutors drop charges against former Chicago cop: Bruce Dyker attempted to restrain a Black woman for walking her dog at a North Side beach after hours in August 2021. Body-cam footage shows Nikkita Brown walking backwards and telling Dyker to back up as he advanced forward and yelled for her to leave the park. Dyker then grabbed Brown's arm and threatened to arrest her. The two struggled for more than a minute. Dyker resigned in 2022 and was charged a month later. The Chicago Sun-Times reports he’s since moved to Texas.