Maui death toll up to 96: The Lahaina wildfire in Maui is the deadliest fire in the US in over a century. The death toll will keep rising, Hawaii Gov. Josh Greene said. Crews have only searched about 3% of the search area, going car by car and street by street with cadaver dogs and search crews. They haven't even started entering buildings yet. Greene predicts crews will find 10 to 20 dead per day. Around 1,300 are still reported missing.

In the wake of disaster: Maui residents face lasting toxicity in the air and water. Officials urged residents not to drink the water and to only take short showers in well-ventilated rooms because of possible chemical vapor exposure. With things like cars, buildings, boats, and other belongings going up in flames, officials don't know what kind of toxins could still be in the air or on the ground, waiting to be kicked up and inhaled by passersby.

It's fucking hot: The heat wave is here. Temperatures will be in the 80s and low 90s through Wednesday. At night, temperatures will stay up in the mid-to-high 60s. That means you may be stuck with a stifling hot home if you're one of the 57% of Seattleites without access to air conditioning.

Good morning! A hot day is in store across the area with highs in the 90s for most and HeatRisk values of Moderate to Major. Limit time outdoors during the afternoon. The heat continues into at least Wednesday before the upper ridge finally starts to break down. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/rtvAjMIi8j — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 14, 2023

Smoke makes everything worse: The heat would be more bearable if it didn't also come with a side of wildfire smoke. Yesterday, right as temperatures started picking up, a north-easterly wind blanketed Seattle with smoke from the Sourdough fire in the North Cascades. As a giant baby who gets a headache whenever there's a whiff of smoke in the air, I am upset. The heat + smoke combo is a horrible, claustrophobic experience—I can't open a window to cool off, and forget about sitting by the lake. The smoke could stick around until midweek.

And the smoke could get worse: Hot, dry, temperatures never help the whole wildfire situation. These are critical fire conditions. Don't burn anything outdoors right now. Don't even throw your cigarette butts on the ground. I mean, you shouldn't do that anyway but definitely don't do it now. Just sit still, don't do anything flammable, and hope for rain.

Shooting in Belltown: Multiple shots were fired at around 2 am Monday in Belltown at two different locations, First Avenue and Lenora Street and the 800 block of Blanchard Street. Three people were treated at nearby hospitals for gunshot wounds. They all had non-life-threatening injuries.

Heinous hydration: A tourist in Italy walked across Rome's Trevi Fountain and used one of its spouts to fill up her water bottle. I wouldn't be surprised if this triggered an ancient curse to damn her family, or at least her romantic prospects.

BAD IDEA: Woman stuns onlookers as she walks across the Trevi Fountain and uses one of Rome’s most iconic tourist attractions to fill up her water bottle.



Eyewitness footage shows a guard blowing a whistle and eventually leading her away. https://t.co/EAhrTWPP0u pic.twitter.com/pkZ1Mg38dX August 14, 2023

Marion, Kansas police raid local newspaper: The Marion Police Department simultaneously raided The Marion County Record Friday morning and as well as the Record's publisher's home because a local restaurant owner accused the paper of "invading her privacy and illegally accessing information about her and her driving record." The paper said it gained information about her and her driving record through public records. Anyway, the police seized computers, cellphones, and other electronics, and they also raided the publisher's 98-year-old mother's home. Over the weekend, the publisher's mother died. The publisher says the stress from the raid killed his mom. On top of all of this, it's unclear whether the police obtained a probable cause affidavit for the search warrant. The police chief said they didn't need one because there's an exception to the law to raid a newsroom “when there is reason to believe the journalist is taking part in the underlying wrongdoing.”

Where did you come from, "Cotton Eye Joe?" That's probably what tennis stars and fans asked when the notoriously hokey song came on in the middle of a match during the Canadian Open semifinals. In spite of the "Cotton Eye" interruption, American Jessica Pegula defeated No. 1 Iga Świątek.

no way 'Cotton Eye Joe' comes on mid-point pic.twitter.com/iCYf3hwnPG — Ryan (@Some1NamedRyan) August 12, 2023

Seattle social housing developer sees first funding: The Seattle Social Housing Developer, the new city entity created after voters approved an initiative to try a new affordable housing strategy, will receive $200,000 in funding. That money comes from the city ($20,000) and from the state ($180,000) and will kickstart the developer's search for a consultant and CEO. Before the ball can really get rolling for the developer, it will need to create a funding mechanism. While that's in the works, the developer is brainstorming ways to turn empty lots into affordable units.

13-year-old boy survives Grand Canyon Fall: While trying to stay out of tourists' photos, 13-year-old Wyatt Kauffman slipped and tumbled backwards over the rim of the Grand Canyon. He fell 100 feet. It took emergency crews two hours to fish him out. Kauffman survived the fall with "nine broken vertebrae, a ruptured spleen, broken hand, and a collapsed lung."

