Georgia brings racketeering case against Trump: Prosecutors named former president Donald Trump among a list of others, including Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, in a 98-page indictment charging them with conspiracy to overthrow the 2020 presidential election in the state. The charges came after a leaked phone call revealed that Trump called Georgia's secretary of state and asked him to find more than 11,000 votes for the president, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Trump now faces four criminal cases in various states, two of which relate to his possible interference with the results of the 2020 election.

Speaking of presidential campaigns: Vice President Kamala Harris touches down in Seattle today to talk about combating inflation and the climate crisis. Her visit will cause some traffic headaches and delays in the region, according to the Seattle Times. Harris lands at about 11 am, and she is scheduled to speak at noon at a green construction company, McKinstry.

More climate stuff out of the Big Clean Sky State: Montana's youth convinced a judge to throw out a couple of new state policies that prevented officials from considering the effects of climate change when issuing permits, "such as those granted for coal mine expansions," wrote Sam Wilson, a reporter for the Helena-Independent Record. The Montana Free Press described the case of Held v. Montana as the nation's first constitutional challenge based on climate change. Meanwhile, the GOP state attorney general who lost the case got real pouty about the judge.

Some serious bile being directed toward the judge in this case by Montana's AG, who continues to mock the lawsuit as a publicity stunt. https://t.co/nAF8rZZzx1 via @billingsgazette — Tom Lutey (@TomLutey) August 14, 2023

What is Harrell smoking and can we get some? The mayor's office wants the city council to consider its new public drug use ordinance, but Council Member Sara Nelson pointed out the gaps in the proposed ordinance. The proposal from the mayor's office, for instance, mentions a Seattle Police Department (SPD) policy that will guide cops on when to arrest someone for public drug use and possession, but the department still needs to write the policy. The ordinance also refers to an unpublished mayoral executive order. Special Projects Director Andrew Myerberg didn't give a timeline for the executive order, but he promised the SPD policy sometime in mid-September.

After Myerberg said that, Council Member Andrew Lewis declared his support to put the bill to the full Council on Sept 5, which seemed to indicate he didn't need to see SPD policy to vote on the bill. We'll learn more about next steps to resuming the war on drugs—err, excuse me—the war on health, at today's city council meeting.

Ok. So either the bill gets a vote Sept. 5 or Sept. 19.



Everything going to get worked out tomorrow, but Seattle isn't getting a drug ordinance prior to the recess. — Ashley Nerbovig (@AshleyNerbovig) August 15, 2023

Rob Saka takes a pummeling: In the city council race for District 1, every single failed primary opponent of Maren Costa and Rob Saka signed an open letter endorsing progressive Costa over business darling Saka, as first reported by Hannah yesterday.

daaamn, wicked burn on Harrell puppet Rob Saka https://t.co/xqLAmWBRVx — Brett Hamil (@BrettHamil) August 14, 2023

Begging Buttigieg for bullet train: Washington State's congressional Democratic delegation want about $200 million to help built a high-speed train from between Vancouver B.C., Seattle, and Portland, according to the Seattle Times. At the earliest, we'd have the train by 2050.

Today's weather: HOT! The National Weather Service warns of excessive heat with a high near 91 degrees today.

Excessive heat continues across the area today with temperatures similar to even a few degrees warmer inland (cooler along the coast as weak onshore flow starts). HeatRisk values have generally risen due to warmer highs and low temperatures last night. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/iQVGhpRN6X August 15, 2023

For people without air conditioning, the Salvation Army opened a cooling shelter in City Hall, according to KIRO 7. Other places to cool off include libraries, community centers, and shopping malls.

Still searching for people killed in Hawaii wildfires: On Tuesday, officials plan to release some of the names of the 99 people killed by wildfires in Maui last week, according to the Associated Press. Teams continue to search the Lahaina neighborhood for more dead.

Today I leave you with some Christine and the Queens to listen to as you stroll down a boiling street. Stay cool, kids.