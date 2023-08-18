Proud Boys leaders could do serious time: The Justice Department wants to put former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio away for 33 years for his role in the Jan 6 insurrection. That would be the largest sentence doled out in the wake of the insurrection. Tarrio has been convicted of seditious conspiracy. While he didn't storm the Capitol and wasn't even in D.C. (he'd been arrested two days prior for a separate thing), prosecutors allege Tarrio "organized and directed the attack by Proud Boys who stormed the Capitol that day."

Welcome to smoke season: My least favorite time of the year is here. Wildfire smoke blankets half of the Evergreen State. Most of the smoke, spawned by three fires in the North Cascades and one in Canada, is concentrated in Central and Eastern Washington. However, a shifting of the winds this weekend may send smoke toward the Puget Sound area.

😷🔥SMOKE RETURNS

Winds will shift offshore early Saturday, bringing heavy surface smoke from the Cascades and British Columbia across the entirety of Washington, including the metro areas. HRRR forecast shown. #wawx pic.twitter.com/WP6q5fyNuc — Matthew Pfab (@The_Weatherman2) August 18, 2023

Open those windows while you can: The cool morning air is back. Air out your homes while the air is fresh. Temperatures should be in the high 70s today.

Open up those windows and let some cool marine air in early this morning. 5 am temperature @flySEA 58°. Last time it was that cool at the airport was back on August 1st. Other 5 am temps from around the area, Shelton 53°, Olympia & Bremerton 55°, Bellingham & Tacoma 58°. #wawx August 18, 2023

Maui's emergency management chief resigns: Yesterday, the chief, Herman Andaya, defended his decision not to use the system of 80 outdoor alert sirens to alert people about the fires. He said the alert system is used for tsunamis, and people would have run to the hills for high ground and toward the flames. One day later, on Friday, Andaya resigned citing health issues. The death toll in Maui is currently 111.

Lawsuits are already swirling: The cause of the Maui fires hasn't been officially determined yet, but lawyers are already levying suits against Hawaiian Electric, the company whose power lines could be a source of the flames. Lawyers have already filed four suits against Hawaiian Electric.

Maui cats looking for a new home: In the wake of Maui's devastating fires, many animals have been displaced. Maui's animal shelters are filled with family pets displaced by the fires. To help the island and its stressed systems out, Seattle Humane Society took custody of more than a dozen cats that were already up for adoption in Maui. They'll be up for adoption soon.

Headline of the week: "Plano man says he was arrested in his wife's death because he 'did not hide the body very well'"

A hurricane is headed toward Los Angeles: No, this isn't a Day After Tomorrow plot line—it's just regular old climate change. Hurricane Hilary—I'm wincing imaging what the right wing is doing with that name—is a Category 4 storm that will hit Mexico's Baja California by Sunday morning. By the time the storm hits California on Sunday night, it will be less hurricane and more tropical storm. Southern California will likely experience heavy rain, flash floods, and mudslides. A tropical storm hasn't made landfall in California since 1939.

Important: If you feel called out by this post, good. Quit paying for your blackberries and go find a bush next to a 7/11 or one in a public park like a civilized person.

High-fliers have high emissions: The richest 10% of American households are responsible for 40% of the US's greenhouse gas emissions, according to a Washington Post analysis of a study published by PLOS Climate. The study analyzed American incomes and how those generated emissions. So, this could literally be oil barons reaping rewards for creating a fossil fuel market, or—as it was in most cases—money invested in fossil fuel-related industries. Pull your money out of Big Oil, you schmucks.

Meanwhile, Amtrak goes (slightly) electric: Amtrak, the Washington Department of Transportation, bus company MTR Western, and many other affiliated groups debuted the first all-electric Amtrak bus this week. The bus, which will operate between Seattle and Bellingham, can run on one battery charge for nearly 200 miles. Amtrak, unlike maybe the richest 10% of Americans, is trying to go fully net zero by 2045.

British nurse convicted of killing babies: A nurse working in the neonatal unit at a United Kingdom hospital has been found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder others. According to testimony from her peers, Nurse Lucy Letby would "misuse medical equipment and medicines to cause babies to unexpectedly collapse across day and night shifts."

Big hits for dicks out there: Apparently, penises are going through a real rough patch. Erectile dysfunction cases are on the rise, with one study suggesting around 50% of men in their 30s report erection issues. ED aside, sperm counts have fallen by more than half in the last 40 years.

Check out this lightning:

Spider-like lightning bolts appeared to come out of a volcano when lightning struck near Acatenango Volcano in Guatemala, creating a spectacular optical illusion. pic.twitter.com/Avo5fIjHjQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 18, 2023

In Trump news: Trump supporters posted the names and addresses of the Georgia grand jury members who indicted Trump and 18 others on state racketeering charges this week on social media and fringe websites. Trump's team wants the election interference trial to take place in April 2026. Trump also cancelled a press conference today where he was going to "unveil what he claims is new 'evidence' of fraud in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election." He cancelled the press conference, citing the advice of his lawyers.

Music for your Friday: Did anyone else see Maggie Rogers at WAMU Theater this week? She was a joy.