Donald Trump gets a mugshot Thursday: Trump plans to surrender to Georgia authorities in a couple days. Officials will book him on charges of trying to overthrow the state's election results, snap a quick photo, and release him from the Fulton County jail after he pays his $200,000 bond, according to the Associated Press. The former president's scheduled booking comes the day after the first 2024 Republican presidential primary debate, which Trump plans to skip.

Honestly, Trump doesn't need the debate: He trounced the other potential GOP nominees in an Iowa poll, according to Politico. Trump's closest competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, remains 23 percentage points behind.

Amazon stifling unionization: On Monday, the National Labor Relations Board accused Amazon of trying to prevent workers from organizing ahead of a failed 2022 unionization drive for one of the company's warehouses in New York, according to Bloomberg. The complaint alleges Amazon held anti-union meetings, fired an organizer, and banned employees from company property before or after their shifts. Amazon denies the allegations.

DoorDash settles up: Food delivery app DoorDash settled allegations of violating Seattle's paid sick leave ordinance for gig workers. The company agreed to pay about $1.6 million in worker compensation, paid leave credits, and fines to the City.

Didn't have it in themselves to go with grace: Someone left a spicy comment from Pie Bar's own Facebook account claiming the company lied to all its employees before firing them without notice. Reddit users compared the incident to the HoneyHole drama that Viv wrote about, where an employee sent out a message slamming the sandwich shop for poor management. You'd think restaurants would have learned to lock down their socials after that. Yet another reason to read Slog, folks. Anyhow, Pie Bar did not immediately return a request for comment, but I will update this post when I hear back.

ummmm something is rotten in Pie Bar https://t.co/WKzKhvcwV3 — nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) August 22, 2023

The Mariners making me feel something: The Ms closed out against the White Sox 14-2 Monday night, continuing the winning streak that buoyed them into the third American League wild card. I resent myself for caring about this as much as I do, but we have to win the World Series because a portion of my self worth relies on beating the teams of people I hate.

The air cleared, so we can smoke outside again: Seattle's wildfire-polluted air cleared overnight, leaving us all with slightly fewer particulates to breathe, according to KING 5. My Purple Air app shows all green circles around me.

Ten years of police accountability party: The Community Police Commission (CPC) plans to hold an event at the end of August to acknowledge the police oversight put in place since the 2010 death of John T. Williams, a wood carver from the Ditidaht and Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations tribes in British Columbia, according to the Capitol Hill Seattle Blog. The agency plans to release its annual report at the event, which will also feature food, music, and cultural programming. I'll probably go, and I expect it'll be one of the weirder Thursday nights of my life.

Officials identify the three people shot and killed Sunday: The King County Medical Examiner's Office released the names of the three people killed Sunday in a mass shooting at a hookah lounge in South Seattle. According to KIRO 7. Jonathan Bishu, 22, Trevis Bellard, 32, and Nadia Kassa, 30, all died from gunshot wounds. The Seattle Police Department has not released any information about what led to the shooting.

This has been such a heavy year. I haven’t felt this overwhelmed since starting on the council in 2020 in the depths of a global pandemic. That’s actually what it feels like right now: another pandemic. Except instead of a virus, we're fighting unrelenting gun violence. August 21, 2023

Hilary moves on: The "rare tropical storm" in California left behind washed out streets, a flooded Dodger Stadium, and downed power lines, but no deaths in the US, according to Reuters. One man died in Mexico while crossing a stream with his family Saturday.

Appeals court upholds Alabama ban on transgender care for minors: The Alabama law prevents the use of puberty blockers and hormones for transgender children, according to the Guardian. A lower court put a temporary hold on the ban while it decides a court challenge to the law, but on Monday the 11th US circuit court of appeals lifted the temporary ban. A trial on the law is set for April.

Be selfish today: To paraphrase Ever, "You can ask me to change, but I'm not gonna change." Channel that energy this Tuesday Seattle.