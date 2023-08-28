Mall brawl: A spat in the vicinity of Tukwila's Southcenter Mall prompted a police response and a full-mall evacuation. The only concrete details about the tiff are that juveniles were involved. One juvenile male detained at the scene had possession of a firearm, however, no shots were fired.

Poor State Route 20 can't catch a break: Officials closed the North Cascades Highway, or SR 20, again because of fire threat. There is no traversing SR 20 between milepost 120 in Newhalem and milepost 171. The Sourdough fire and the Blue Lake fire keep burning up the area.

Sweet, sweet, fresh air: The smoke should be on its way out Monday and Tuesday. Frankly, it's overstayed its welcome. Changing pressure systems will start to usher the bad air quality out of the Seattle region starting today and bring in a chance of rain as the week progresses. The National Weather Service says we could have thunderstorms this evening after 5 pm and potential showers overnight. Expect cooler temperatures this week, too.

Who's ready for cooler and wetter weather? Thanks to an upper trough that will settle over the region this week, you're in luck. Showers and thunderstorms today through early Tuesday with lingering scattered showers through Thursday and below normal high temps. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/fZe5OWpoeR August 28, 2023

Washington high schoolers are ditching college: According to the Seattle Times, "the projected rate of enrollment in colleges and universities dropped 10 percentage points between the high school graduating classes of 2019 and 2021 alone." Meanwhile, up to 70% of jobs in Washington now require a post-high school degree. While the trend of skipping college existed before the pandemic, the numbers took a steep nosedive after COVID-19 swept through the world and threw students and their families into unstable economic times. However, Washington State offers some of the most generous financial aid programs in the country.

Spanish soccer kiss saga adds new religious hunger strike element: The calls for Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales to resign are getting stronger after his inappropriate behavior toward the Spanish women after their World Cup win. Rubiales kissed one of his players, Jenni Hermoso, on the mouth. FIFA handed him a 90-day suspension from all soccer activities on Friday. Now, Rubiales's mom has locked herself inside a church and said she's on hunger strike until the "inhuman, bloodthirsty witch hunt which my son is being subjected to" stops. Rubiales refuses to resign and says he might actually just sue Hermoso.

Spanish prosecutors open investigation into Rubiales: Prosecutors announced Monday they are looking into whether Rubiales can be charged with an act of sexual aggression for kissing Hermoso.

COVID cases tick up: COVID hospitalizations are up 24% according to the Centers for Disease Control and wastewater shows infection spikes in the West and Northeast. While COVID germs are circulating around schools and workplaces, the strains are relatively mild compared to the nightmare of COVID cases past, with most people only developing flu symptoms. Cases will likely rise during the fall and winter.

White supremacist kills three in Jacksonville shooting: A 21-year-old white man wearing a mask and carrying a gun emblazoned with a swastika opened fire at a Jacksonville, Florida Dollar General on Saturday. He killed three people. All of them were Black. The perpetrator, who killed himself when police arrived, purchased his guns legally despite being involuntarily committed for a mental health exam in the past.

At the vigil for the victims, presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke. “What he did is totally unacceptable in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said. “We are not going to let people be targeted based on their race.” People booed DeSantis, a man who has loosened gun laws in Florida, antagonized civil rights leaders, and whose party and policies have allowed hate to flourish.

“Your policies caused this!” Ron DeSantis is booed so much at vigil for the Jacksonville shooting victims, he’s forced to stop talking. pic.twitter.com/833Vp4BIvX August 28, 2023

Over the weekend Bob Barker, of The Price Is Right fame, died at age 99.

Well this seems fucking bad: Scientists have found that some plants in tropical rainforests have internal temperatures so hot due to climate change that they have stopped being able to photosynthesize. While this is only happening to a very small amount of plants at the moment, scientists are worried the problem could increase as climate change continues unabated. Tropical rainforests are also pivotal carbon sinks, capturing and packing away carbon dioxide. So, simply put, we need them to not die.

Simone slays: Simone Biles won her eighth national all-around title at the US Gymnastics Championships over the weekend. Biles, 26, is the oldest woman to win the title. She's also the winningest US gymnast in history.

The floor routine that secured @Simone_Biles' 8th national all-around title, a feat that no American gymnast in history has done before. #XfinityChamps pic.twitter.com/yRhHxSEcY1 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 28, 2023

Cape Code to open dolphin hospital: Apparently, the hook-shaped spit of land that is Cape Cod strands more marine mammals than anywhere in the world. In five years, over 400 live dolphins were stranded. Instead of calling for help every time there's a floundering flipper on the shores, Cape Code is starting a Dolphin Rescue Center, basically an intensive care unit for dolphins.