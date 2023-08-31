Outside: I got some bad news for me and some great news for resident gloom enthusiast Charles Mudede. The weather is going to be pretty depressing and very Seattle-core today. In the morning, expect low 60s, full cloud cover, and rain. Our only hope for sunlight will come at about 5 pm, so enjoy that before the sun sets around 7:52 pm. Fall is truly upon us.

Power to the people: Tacoma for All scored a major victory yesterday in their lawsuit against the City and Pierce County. The City attempted to undermine their Renters’ Bill of Rights initiative by putting a competing measure featuring pre-existing protections on the ballot, presenting voters with a confusing, false choice. The odds of the Tacoma for All campaign winning just went wayyyy up, IMHO. And Tacoma lefties could use this momentum to help community organizer and Democratic Socialist Jamika Scott win her city council election, which I wrote about here.

BREAKING: Tacoma For All won their lawsuit, striking down the City's competing ballot initiative that would have put watered-down, preexisting renters protections on the ballot next to their grassroots proposal pic.twitter.com/ME4f6tUvUb — Hannah Krieg (@hannahkrieg) August 30, 2023

With liberty and E-bikes for some: The Seattle Times would like to remind you that the state will soon dish out vouchers of up to $1,200 for people to buy or borrow electronic bikes as part of a $2 billion package to curb emissions and, you know, save the planet. And your e-bike comes courtesy of Washington's biggest polluters, who paid almost $1 billion in total to buy carbon allowances.

Please help: Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Bob Ferguson is asking the feds to pretty please include three more Washington cities—Everett, Spokane, and Yakima—in a federal Drug Enforcement Administration initiative to end fentanyl distribution. Ferguson argues that help in Everett will reach far beyond the city's boundaries because of its close proximity to I-5, which a dealer could use to traffic drugs theoretically. Plus, Spokane and Yakima counties have higher than average overdoses compared to other Washington cities.

Encore: Sen. Mitch McConell publicly ran out of battery once again when reporters asked if he would run for re-election at an event in Kentucky yesterday. Considering he also froze for 19 seconds at a press conference earlier this summer, it might be time to stop terrorizing the nation, pushing his body past its old-man limits, and just retire. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene agrees, though I'm not sure if that strengthens my position.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell froze again today in public, this time when asked by a reporter in Kentucky if he planned to run for re-election in 2026.



Re-election? He’s 81. This feels like elder abuse to keep him in office. Let him retire.pic.twitter.com/IWIXHRPKqF August 30, 2023

ICYMI: Jails suck. The King County jail sucks and is also severely understaffed to the point that bosses mandate the guards work overtime, sometimes for 16 hour shifts multiple days in a row. Turns out, as Ashley reported, most guards use doctor's notes to escape the mandatory overtime. I would also try to avoid working more than 40 hours, but its not great for the other workers who pick up the slack. Maybe they should just all call out sick and force the jail to close, but I’m just spitballing here!

Important: Did you see the moon through all those clouds?

Tonight there will be a Blue Supermoon at 9:35 ET



The moon will appear about 8% larger than a normal full moon and 15% brighter than a normal full moon.



The next one won't be until January 2037. Keep any eye out tonight! pic.twitter.com/oHU6LpsjX5 August 30, 2023

The end is in sight: After hurricane Idalia slammed Florida, Georgia, and now North Carolina, the storm will soon travel southeast, away from the coast. But it's not over yet. The storm brought heavy rain and lethal flash flooding to North Carolina this morning, and the states will grapple with the death and destruction long after Idalia returns to sea.

Compensating for something: The New York Attorney General alleges that former president Donald Trump lied about his net worth, inflating it by as much as $2.2 billion in one year. Since that man (probably) fibbed about his height and weight to the jail earlier this month, this seems in character.

It's official: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas officially disclosed his super fucked up financial relationship with Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. For months, Thomas has received criticism for failing to disclose real estate deals, gifts, and vacations paid for by wealthy conservatives. Now it's out in the open, but he's certain to keep getting well-earned shit for this.

Johannesburg fire: A fire ripped through an apartment block in Johannesburg, South Africa leaving more than 70 people dead and 43 injured.

In honor of her Seattle visit: