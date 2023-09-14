Summer sticks around a little longer: It's that time of year when you really have to rely on the weather nerds to help you pick your outfits. I ask myself every morning, when can I finally retire my shorts? For today, Seattle is still in that gray zone. You *could* wear jeans if you’re the kind of person who wears jeans in 75 degree weather. But realistically, it's still summer weather for at least the next week. Enjoy it while it lasts!

Dreamers: A Republican-appointed federal judged ruled once again that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which helps stave off deportation of undocumented immigrants brought to America as children, is illegal. While the US Department of Homeland Security can keep renewing DACA status for immigrants who enrolled before the judge's initial ruling in 2021, the decision blocks any expansion of the program.

It's not over: The Associated Press reported that the DACA decision will likely get appealed and go to the US Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has issued extremely fucked up rulings as of late, so that may not bring Dreamers much comfort. However, the justices did rule against Trump's termination of the program in 2020. Then again, they ruled that way because the decision came so hastily, in violation of the administrative Procedure Act, not because they love the program or have a particular soft spot for immigrant children.

If there ever was a “bad apple,” he’d be one of them: Council Member Tammy Morales joins community members in calling for the Chief of Police to do SOMETHING immediately about the piece of shit cop who said the pedestrian that another cop killed earlier this year had “limited value.” In the statement Morales released yesterday afternoon, she did not recommend a specific action such as, I don’t know, firing that motherfucker. Booting him won't solve the larger cultural issues at the department, but it's the least they could do.

Fucking SPOG: Cops sometimes get fired for saying foul things. For example, last year the Seattle Police Department fired a cop over an unhinged Twitter thread. But that came after a long investigation. I would assume that the cop union contract uses some sort of process to keep their bad cops from getting canned. So, maybe armed agents of the state shouldn’t have a union!

I am calling for Chief Diaz to take immediate action over officer Daniel Auderer’s abhorrent comments about the death of Jaahnavi Kandula.



Full statement here: https://t.co/jpN7r4hLCY pic.twitter.com/4XfuMaNMyR — Councilmember Tammy J. Morales (@CMTammyMorales) September 13, 2023

Reschedule? The Seattle City Council may change up when we vote for our reps, staggering the election of the nine seats so that only half appear on the ballot at a time. I can see an argument for the change: Since the seven district seats go up at once, City Hall could see an almost entirely new council every four years, which could sacrifice institutional knowledge and set up the new council for a longer learning period before they can dive into important policy matters. HOWEVER, some argue that this potentially confusing change would drive down turnout.

Seattle City Council is considering a charter amendment that would stagger City Council elections. If the council passes it, voters would have to approve it in the November 2024 election. What do you think? Cool or? pic.twitter.com/dr7zMsuDMu — Hannah Krieg (@hannahkrieg) September 13, 2023

Great news for Portland: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will not seek a third term in the 2024 election. Maybe Portland can get a Mayor who wants to throw unhoused people in jail a little less!

In other reelection news: US Senator Mitt Romney will not run to keep his seat in 2024. Romney basically said he’s too fucking old for the job, as he would be in his mid-80s by the end of his next term if he won it. He said he’s ready for a “new generation of leaders” to “shape the world they will be living in.” Maybe Biden, Trump, McConnell, Pelosi, and countless other ancient electeds could take notes from Romney who, by the way, is so hot I honestly did not realize he’s pushing 80.

ICYMI: fatal floods: Rescue teams have found the bodies of at least 5,300 killed in catastrophic floods in the coastal city, Derna, Libya. Rescuers are still looking for 10,000 people. On top of that, officials say the flood, which swept away entire blocks, displaced another 30,000 Derna residents.

It didn't have to be like this: The United Nations' World Meteorological Organization said that most of the thousands of deaths in the Derna flash floods could have been avoided. The country is divided into two governments and has been for years, which the U.N. believes hampers officials' ability to coordinate a solid crisis response. If the governments had been better organized, then they could have given residents more warning, allowing them to evacuate and hopefully, stay alive. But Al Jazeera reports that the rivaling governments are now working together to aid residents in need.

I felt this in my bones: Ms. Olivia Rodrigo dropped her sophomore album, Guts, and boy did it gut me. Well, at least this song. What am I supposed to do after hearing this fucking song? Curl up and die? Scream into my pillow? Call her? I should call her.