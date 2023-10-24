Jack o' Lenin reemerges for fall: The lit up pumpkin head, courtesy of Daniel at Black Jar Follies, first appeared in 2022. Now apparently it's going to go up every year, and honestly I think that's great.

Speaking of fall: I predict today's weather to be rainy and cold. I just looked it up and, yup, rainy and cold, with a high of 50 degrees. Not raining right now though, so play the odds and don't bring your jacket.

Washington State Senator arrested overseas: Airport security in Hong Kong arrested Sen. Jeff Wilson (R-Longview) after they found an unlicensed gun in his belongings, as first reported by Hong Kong papers and then picked up by the Chinook Observer. Wilson said in a statement the incident was an "honest mistake." He apparently got a little snippy with the reporters in Hong Kong when they took photos of him in court.

Off-duty pilot tries to take down plane: Port of Portland police arrested an Alaska Airlines pilot for attempted murder after he tried to turn off a plane's engines on a flight out of Everett, according to the Seattle Times. The pilot hitched a ride with the crew after finishing his shift, and while riding "jump seat" in the cockpit he tried to shut off the engines. Pilots radioed air traffic control after getting the man under control, and they were diverted away from their planned landing in California.

Horizon Air Embraer E175LR (N660qx) performing flight QXE2059 from Seattle KSEA to San Francisco KSFO was enroute at FL310 when the pilot sitting in the jumpseat inside the cockpit tried to reach both Engine Fire handles on the overhead panel, which would cause both engines to…

Molly Moon's to open waterfront location: The ice cream shop announced Monday it plans to open a new store near Pier 50, which is where people catch the passenger ferries. No date yet for when the shop will open.

Mayor Harrell has a 41% approval with KOMO's audience: The TV station's poll said its audience liked the idea of getting back the Sonics more than the city's mayor, which seems like a bad point of comparison, since sports teams don't run cities. Harrell said he wouldn't have voted for him over an NBA team either, which is just, like, the saddest thing.

BLM Garden lives to grow another day: The Parks department arrived at Cal Anderson this morning apparently on a mission to remove the Black Lives Memorial Garden, one of the last remnants of the 2020 protest for Black lives. Demonstrators showed up and sat in the garden, and Parks backed down.

BREAKING: Parks is backing down for today. The gardeners celebrate, but leaders make it clear the fight is not over. In fact, the news feels too good to be true, so they are not leaving yet this morning

Transgender refugees fleeing anti-trans laws: Viv just started a series capturing profiles of people leaving states with laws targeting transgender people. Her first story focuses on a man coming from Florida who left the state after, among other things, staff at Planned Parenthood told him they'd no longer provide any trans-related medical care.

"Bloody night" in Gaza: Palestinian officials estimate Israeli strikes have killed more than 5,700 people, and Israeli officials are reporting about 1,400 people dead, according to the Washington Post. Israel has dropped some flyers asking average Palestinians to report information about where Hamas might be keeping hostages. The leaflets say, "If you want a better future for you and your children," then report "confirmed, useful" information about the kidnapped people to Israeli authorities. Threatening! Meanwhile, many Gaza hospitals cannot operate right now, and the European Union is debating about whether they want to display some humanity and call for a pause to fighting to get aid into Gaza.

Still no clear pick for US House of Representatives leader: House Republicans just cannot get it together. Eight House members remain in the running, and Republican representatives plan to meet Tuesday to hold a secret ballot to try to figure out who has the most support within the party, according to the Guardian. The lack of a leader is hindering congressional action on setting a federal budget ahead of a Nov 17 government shutdown deadline.

Mix of marsh fires and smoke cause "super fog" in Louisiana: The dense fog caused a 158-car pileup on Interstate 55, killing seven people, according to the BBC. Some of the cars caught fire, and the photos from this thing are wild. It genuinely looks like some sort of bomb went off.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials say at least 7 killed in massive vehicle crashes in Louisiana due to 'Superfog.'

General Motors better make a deal: The automaker had to pull its 2023 profit outlook due to the cost of the strike, saying it would "slow its electric vehicle strategy" to prioritize profits, according to Reuters. Love how the company uses not paying its workers enough as an excuse to start pressuring the Biden administration's fuel economy and emissions rules that are meant to push out more electric vehicles.

