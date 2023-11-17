KEXP expands to San Francisco: Seattle's favorite nonprofit radio station is growing into California. KEXP announced via a donor email that it purchased San Francisco’s KREV 92.7 with a winning bid of $3.75 million as part of a bankruptcy auction. So long as the Federal Communications Commissions gives them the green light, KEXP will start operations in SF in the next few months.

THING ditches Port Townsend: Seattle Theater Group's eclectic arts fest, THING, will no longer take place in Port Townsend. After declining ticket sales in the event's three-year run, STG determined Port Townsend was the problem. The town is difficult to get to and doesn't have a ton of lodging for a slew of guests. It is damn pretty, though. Ah well, THING will live on, just somewhere else. STG has not said where, though.

Good news for this dog: On Monday night, a fire swept through SODO's dog daycare, Dog Resort. In the hubbub of trying not to die in the fire, Remi, a dog, went missing. Three days letter, Remi turned up after reportedly falling off a ramp near Lumen Field. She is now at a veterinarian's office in critical condition. Remi's owner is currently in Japan. The owner's other dog, Georgie, turned up on I-5 after the fire.

Hey, I heard you like weather: So, here's some weather stuff. First off, it will be rainy on Saturday through early Sunday afternoon. Other than that, the weekend and the following week is looking cool, crisp, and dry. Pretty different from the soggy first half of this month.

Already half way through November. Seattle weather stats for the month so far ( thru the 15th ).



Rain, 5.09", 2" above normal, 9th wettest in 79 years.

Temps, 49.0°, 0.9° above normal, 24th warmest in 79 years.

Normal for the entire month, rain 6.31", temp 46.5°. #wawx November 17, 2023

A modest quake: A 3.1 magnitude earthquake gave Snohomish County a nice little rattle Thursday night.

Hey, I heard you like the moon: So, here's some moon stuff.

Tonight 15.8% Crescent Moonset over the Space Needle 🌙 pic.twitter.com/FSVIgBtgZz — Steven.T.Luong (@steven_t_luong) November 17, 2023

Diddy sued for rape, sex trafficking: The signer Cassie filed a suit Thursday against Sean "Diddy" Combs, the rapper, hiphop mogul, and billionaire. Combs signed a then-19-year-old Cassie to his label in 2005. At the time, Combs was 37. Several years later, the two entered into a romantic relationship. However, according to Cassie, Combs "raped her in her home after she tried to leave him, 'blew up' another man’s car after learning of his romantic interest in the singer, and often beat and kicked her," NBC News reports. She also alleged Combs forced her to engage in sex acts with other men while he filmed it. Cassie named Combs as well as Bad Boy Records, Bad Boy Entertainment, Epic Records, and Combs Enterprises as defendants.

UN stops delivering food to Gaza: After telephone and internet service in Gaza failed due to a lack of food, the United Nations said it was forced to stop delivering food and supplies. The UN warned of widespread starvation. Israel budged a tiny bit and said it would allow "'very minimal' daily shipments of fuel into Gaza for use by the UN and communications system," according to the Associated Press. However, the UN said the amount Israel has greenlit will not be enough "to fuel water systems, hospitals, and trucks to deliver aid."

Protesters block bridges: Over 200 protesters blocked the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge to urge President Joe Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Biden was in San Francisco for a global trade summit. Protestors blocked all lanes of the bridge's upper deck with their cars. Some even threw their keys into the bay. Police arrested 80 people and had 29 cars towed. Bostonian ceasefire protesters also blocked some car infrastructure, stalling traffic across the bridge connecting Boston to Cambridge for two hours.

Rep. George Santos faces expulsion—again: On Thursday, the House Ethics Committee found "substantial evidence" that Santos "used campaign funds for personal purposes, defrauded donors, and filed false or incomplete campaign finance and financial disclosures," the New York Times reports. According to the report, Santos may have used that campaign money for personal Botox and to pay for OnlyFans subscriptions. Santos announced he would not be running for reelection. On Friday, Republican Rep. Michael Guest, chairman of the House Ethics Committee, filed a resolution seeking to expel Santos from Congress.

We’re living in an episode of VEEP pic.twitter.com/5F05LsibI4 November 16, 2023

Nazis are no good for business: IBM will stop paying for ads on Twitter/X after an ad for the computing company ran alongside pro-Nazi content. The move comes after Media Matters posted analysis of Elon Musk's platform showing ads for major companies (IBM, BCUniversal’s Bravo, Oracle, and Comcast’s Xfinity) running on pages affiliated with pro-Nazi and pro-Hitler ideology.

Forget Black Friday: In the American plumbing world, the day after Thanksgiving is known as Brown Friday. It's their busiest day.

Snoop cuts out kush: Snoop Dogg, who is famously good pals with Mary Jane, announced via Instagram: "After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time." It's unclear whether Snoop will just stop smoking weed, or whether he'll cut out all marijuana from his life.

How to stop the orcas from sinking your ship? Sailors are blasting death metal to ward off the killer whales.

ICYMI: A new "Play Date" came out yesterday. This time I went to an accordion social club and had the time of my life.

A recommendation for your Friday: Maybe I'm behind the times on this, but have you watched The Righteous Gemstones on HBO? It's sort of like if Succession were a ridiculous comedy about an ultra-wealthy mega church family in the South. I'm having a ball with it.