Short ceasefire starts: The four-day Israel-Hamas ceasefire started Friday. During these four days, bombs will finally stop falling on Gaza. During this break in the bombardment, humanitarian aid will flow into Gaza. Meanwhile, the first exchange of hostages happens Friday. According to the Associated Press, the first swap will be "39 Palestinian prisoners—24 women, including some convicted of attempted murder for attacks on Israeli forces, and 15 teenagers jailed for offenses like throwing stones—for 13 Israeli hostages." Hamas also released 12 Thai citizens.

Dry like your turkey: The weather will stay sunny, crisp, and dry until next Thursday. Highs will just crack 50 degrees while lows could dip down as far as near-freezing. Get the vitamin D will you can.

TSA finds bread knife: On Wednesday, SeaTac TSA found a knife a traveler tried to smuggle inside a loaf of bread. For whatever reason, this person believed an X-ray couldn't see through thick sourdough. Nope. TSA agents spotted the big ass knife inside the bread. This is a nice victory for the profession after Washington state Sen. Jeff Wilson mistakenly brought a gun on his flight to Hong Kong when flying out of Portland International Airport.

Our sharp team from @flySEA recently discovered this knife hidden inside a loaf of bread. Our officers are trained to detect threats, including artfully concealed items. Great job! pic.twitter.com/8jz3HvbCYm — TSA_Pacific (@TSA_Pacific) November 22, 2023

Wanna grow citrus in Seattle? Well, you might be able to these days. Plant survival is changing with the temperature here. Mostly, this impacts wintertime plants. According to new data from the Plant Hardiness Zone Map, Seattle winters are now around five degrees warmer, which means some plants that used to die during the winter may now survive. Don't ask me what they are. What do I look like, a horticulturalist? The summers here are warmer, too. Warm enough that we might be able to grow a lemon or two. (But whatever citrus you grow should still be stored inside during the winter.)

Some good news: An anonymous business man donated $800,000 to a struggling Auburn food bank. Now, the food bank can move into a newer, bigger space. In the old building, the food bank didn't have enough room for all the food storage, especially with hard economic times and inflation driving more and more people to use the food bank's services. It's a nice story, but I always find philanthropic stories like this a bit sad. Is the reality of our world that basic services can't survive unless a billionaire swoops in and saves the day?

Another lawsuit for Diddy: Hiphop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs faces his second sexual assault lawsuit in just two weeks. He settled the last lawsuit one day after it was filed. The terms of the settlement weren't disclosed. Now, a different woman is suing Combs, alleging he drugged and sexually assaulted her back in 1991. The current suit also alleges Combs created and distributed "revenge porn" against the woman. Combs's camp called these claims "made up" and merely a "money grab."

Oscar Pistorius gets parole: Ten years after shooting and killing his girlfriend through a bathroom door in his South African home, double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was granted parole. He'll be out of prison on Jan 5, though his parole officers will constantly check in on him for five years.

No terrorism, just bad driving: The FBI will no longer investigate the fiery, explosive car wreck near the Niagara Falls-Canada border that killed two people. The car "raced through an intersection, hit a median and was launched through the air before slamming into a line of booths and exploding at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls." After determining there were no explosives in the car nor a "terrorism nexus" surrounding the accident, the FBI handed over the case to the Niagara Falls Police Department’s Crash Management Unit.

What's going on in Dublin? On Thursday afternoon, a man stabbed a woman and three children outside a primary school before a passing food delivery driver—a Brazilian immigrant—stepped in, whacked the suspect with his motorcycle helmet, and stopped the attack. Civil unrest soon followed after unsubstantiated information about the suspect circulated. The far-right in Ireland capitalized on claims that the attacker was an Algerian immigrant and stoked anger. According to a New York Times interview with the Irish Garda police commissioner, "there was 'an element of radicalization' to the unrest" and "a group of people had taken 'a thimbleful of facts' and added 'a bathful of assumptions—hateful assumptions.'" I must say, I do like the lyrical way that cop talks.

Astonishing scenes coming out of Ireland as people protest, set fire to the immigration office in Dublin, and burn police cars after an Algerian immigrant allegedly stabbed multiple children outside a school:pic.twitter.com/zXPqzMPWPy — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) November 23, 2023

Former Mariner Ichiro Suzuki pitched a shut-out: Against a team of high school girls.

Beware the super pig: The wild pigs roaming Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba are crossbreeds with "the survival skills of wild Eurasian boar with the size and high fertility of domestic swine." They're crafty and hard to kill. A Canadian professor called them "the most invasive animal on the planet." They're also headed toward the US border. Montana, Minnesota, and North Dakota are shoring up their super pig defenses.

Did you have a nice Thanksgiving? Or, as my mom would call it, Turkey Day? I'm still full. Though, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't already fantasizing about the Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich I'm going to scarf down for lunch—or, the pie I'm going to eat for breakfast. Anyway, I know you're all cozy and sleepy on this weird not-quite-holiday Friday, so here are few Thanksgiving things to look at:

Turkey on the train: Hosting a full Thanksgiving dinner on a subway train for strangers is exactly the type of random, heartwarming weirdness that makes me think New York City wouldn't be a half-bad place to live for a spell.

“The NYC subway is so dangerous!”pic.twitter.com/pbgAmgCoVx — Hayden Clarkin (@the_transit_guy) November 23, 2023

Save a turkey, eat a twink: Is this marketing campaign working on anyone?

PETA really said stuff a twink not a turkey pic.twitter.com/HSu613VsbY November 23, 2023

Pro-Palestine protestors join the parade: The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade came to a halt after a group of protestors advocating for a ceasefire glued themselves to the parade route. They held up signs saying "genocide then, genocide now."

Protesters block the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade and hold the street! No celebrating the genocide of the indigenous people of the americas, no funding genocide in Palestine pic.twitter.com/iH0mLlrVDT — tracy rosenthal (@two__evils) November 23, 2023

A snapshot of history: The history classes of the future will have a field day with this one.

this is an incredibly compelling image to me https://t.co/ZbuezZb9j6 — JP (@jpbrammer) November 23, 2023

I liked this Reddit thread: It's about all the Thanksgiving drama people experienced around the dinner table this year.