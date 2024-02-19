International Court of Justice hears arguments about Israeli occupation: Starting on Monday, for the first time the ICJ will hear arguments on the legality of Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian territory. The hearing will encompass decades of Israel's occupation history and actions toward and upon Palestine. Israel hasn't appeared in the the Hague's Peace Palace, where the hearing is taking place. The ICJ's judgments are binding, however it doesn't have any way to enforce them.
Cougar attacks cyclists: On Saturday, at least one cougar stalked and attacked a group of five bike riders at Tokul Creek trail about five miles north of Snoqualmie. One woman from the group, 60, was taken to Harborview Medical Center after suffering injuries from either the cougar's claws or jaws. She's expected to survive. One cougar, a six-month-old kitten, was killed in the attack after a biker pinned it down. A second cougar may have fled into the forest and escaped.
Full Tilt off-kilter: Local ice cream shop Full Tilt is in the throes of personal tragedy. Shop owner Justin Cline suffered a heart attack two weeks ago and is still fighting for his life. An online fundraiser has raised over $26,000 for Cline, his family, and the White Center shop. "I love him and really miss him,” his wife Ann Magyar said. “I don't care what we have to do, I just want him to be back."