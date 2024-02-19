International Court of Justice hears arguments about Israeli occupation: Starting on Monday, for the first time the ICJ will hear arguments on the legality of Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian territory. The hearing will encompass decades of Israel's occupation history and actions toward and upon Palestine. Israel hasn't appeared in the the Hague's Peace Palace, where the hearing is taking place. The ICJ's judgments are binding, however it doesn't have any way to enforce them.

Cougar attacks cyclists: On Saturday, at least one cougar stalked and attacked a group of five bike riders at Tokul Creek trail about five miles north of Snoqualmie. One woman from the group, 60, was taken to Harborview Medical Center after suffering injuries from either the cougar's claws or jaws. She's expected to survive. One cougar, a six-month-old kitten, was killed in the attack after a biker pinned it down. A second cougar may have fled into the forest and escaped.

Full Tilt off-kilter: Local ice cream shop Full Tilt is in the throes of personal tragedy. Shop owner Justin Cline suffered a heart attack two weeks ago and is still fighting for his life. An online fundraiser has raised over $26,000 for Cline, his family, and the White Center shop. "I love him and really miss him,” his wife Ann Magyar said. “I don't care what we have to do, I just want him to be back."

Always look for the local angle: Did you know that the company responsible for that cup/tumbler women are lining up outside of Target for and getting into fights over is based in Seattle? Yeah, Stanley was acquired by Seattle-based PMI Worldwide in 2002. The company is accused of misleading customers about the presence of lead in its cups. Customers Did you know that the company responsible for that cup/tumbler women are lining up outside of Target for and getting into fights over is based in Seattle? Yeah, Stanley was acquired by Seattle-based PMI Worldwide in 2002. The company is accused of misleading customers about the presence of lead in its cups. Customers filed two class actions lawsuits against Stanley last week.

The weather: Expect light sprinkles of rain on Monday. Who doesn't love a little Seattle spit to whet your palate for the week?

☔️ Wondering if you need an umbrella today?



If you're from Washington, you probably don't use one anyway...but you can expect a few sprinkles!



Light rain and virga will move northward today paired with mild temperatures. Happy #PresidentsDay! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/j7OTDebUor February 19, 2024

Space surgery: On Friday, researchers On Friday, researchers successfully completed the first remote, zero-gravity surgery on the International Space Station. On Earth, surgeons from the University of Nevada conducted the surgery—which took place 250 miles above them on the ISS—by using a small robotic arm. The surgery was more of a test, and the arm did its slicing and dicing on rubber bands rather than an actual human. Hopefully those rubber bands have health insurance.

Bill to battle tribal opioid epidemic: The opioid crisis is hitting Washington's eight sovereign tribal nations hard. "Native Americans and Alaska Natives in Washington die of opioid overdoses at five times the state average, according to 2021-22 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data," The opioid crisis is hitting Washington's eight sovereign tribal nations hard. "Native Americans and Alaska Natives in Washington die of opioid overdoses at five times the state average, according to 2021-22 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data," the Seattle Times reports . The Washington state Senate unanimously approved a bill last week that will spread a total of $8 million across 29 tribes in Washington to staunch the opioid deaths. However, according to the Lummi Nation, which has experienced nearly one overdose death a week this year, they'll need more money than that share of $8 million to make a dent in this crisis.

Navalny's death: Vladimir Putin's biggest political foe, Alexei Navalny, died suddenly Friday in an Arctic prison camp. When Navalny's mother arrived at the penal colony, officials Vladimir Putin's biggest political foe, Alexei Navalny, died suddenly Friday in an Arctic prison camp. When Navalny's mother arrived at the penal colony, officials told her the cause of death was "sudden death syndrome," which usually means some sort of cardiac episode. However, no one has seen Navalny's body. Unidentified sources told a Russian paper Navalny's body was in a local morgue and was covered in bruises consistent with seizure.

Meanwhile, Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya , Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya said she believed the Kremlin was hiding her dead husband's body until traces of the Novichok nerve agent leave his body. Navalnaya also said, "I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny. Continue to fight for our country. And I invite you to stand next to me.”

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Alexei Navalny, vowed on Monday to carry on her husband’s work to bring about “a free, peaceful, happy Russia" and called on his followers to rally alongside her. https://t.co/XYovN3q2co pic.twitter.com/Ryo4RF0BWC — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 19, 2024

Cops suspended for slow shooting response: Two Seattle Police Department officers were suspended for nine hours without pay Two Seattle Police Department officers were suspended for nine hours without pay for taking 20 minutes to arrive to a priority report of a shooting at the Showbox SODO. When they arrived, the cops reported “everything looks fine." Later, a man with gunshot wounds from the shooting checked himself into Harborview Medical Center. The Office of Police Accountability found the officers "failed in their job to protect the community." A nine-hour suspension oughta fix those behaviors right up!

Two cops—who respectively made $211,000 and $315,000 in 2022—took 23 minutes to respond to a shooting a mile away.



They waved off other officers who could've taken the call. The victim had to drive himself to Harborview. pic.twitter.com/7Y7kNLTqoN February 14, 2024

Now this is solarpunk: For those who don't know, For those who don't know, solarpunk is a genre of sci-fi that counteracts the dystopian themes typical to the genre with a rosier, sustainable outlook for the future. The newly developed wooden satellite built from magnolia trees Japan wants to launch into space to counteract space pollution is so solarpunk.

Meet the NYPD's dance team: Oh, so police budget money goes toward buying military-grade weapons and to officer pep squads? they aren’t protecting and they’re definitely not serving https://t.co/i858olqxYq — Keifer (@DannyVegito) February 18, 2024