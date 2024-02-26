Air Force member lights self on fire: A uniform-clad member of the US Air Force walked up to the Israeli Embassy in Washington DC, started live-streaming on Twitch, doused himself in accelerant, and lit himself on fire. At one point he said he would "no longer be complicit in genocide," referring to Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza. The man died early Monday. Shockingly, this is not the first self-immolation tied to the Israel-Hamas war. In December, a person self-immolated outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta. Authorities found a Palestine flag found at the scene.

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of blocking aid: According to Human Rights Watch, there has been a 30% drop in aid trucks reaching Gaza despite a United Nations ruling urging Israel to do all it could to "prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza." HRW also said Israel was blocking aid in northern Gaza, where the World Food Program had to suspend deliveries last week due to chaos in the area.

It's still not a good time for sea ice: This year has been another "exceptionally low" year for Antarctic sea ice. This is the third year in a row where sea ice has fallen below 2 sq km, an uh-oh-worthy threshold that I will not be converting into miles because it seems too complicated. The record low for sea ice was set last February. Not only is the sea ice shrinking, but it's not regrowing as expected. Bad, bad, bad.

Colorado is for corpse mismanagement: Something is in the water in the Centennial State, and it makes funeral directors horrible at their jobs. In the latest example of Colorado funeral directors fucking around and finding out, a former funeral director, Miles Harford, 33, was arrested for "keeping a woman's corpse in the back of a hearse for two years and hoarding the cremated remains of 35 people." This is just the latest example of bad funeral directors in Colorado. One funeral home is on trial for sending fake ashes and abusing bodies. Police found 190 decaying bodies in their facility.

No Seattle homecoming for Boeing HQ: A Boeing shareholder planned to put forward a proposal to move Boeing's headquarters from northern Virginia back to Seattle. However, the board blocked the proposition because a move would interfere with "management’s prerogatives." Whatever, Boeing is a PR nightmare right now. Virginia can keep it.

California man refuses to leave $16 million mansion, even though the hillside under the mansion is eroding and more rain on the way will bring an increased threat of mudslides.

NEW: The owner of a $16M California mansion that is on the verge of falling into the ocean, is refusing to leave his home.



82-year-old Lewis Bruggeman says his house is "fine" & isn't worried about it falling into the ocean after a recent storm eroded the cliffside.



"The house… pic.twitter.com/JwLJjAyp37 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 25, 2024

Shooting in light rail station: A shooting occurred in the University Street light rail station downtown. Police have not said whether anyone was hurt. The station was closed from 11:30 pm until 5:40 am Monday.

Please, pass the cafe bill: The Washington House had no problem passing an as-proposed bill mandating cities to allow zoning for cafes in residential areas. The bill would create a richer culture of cafes and businesses, facilitating walkability and community. What's wrong with that? Well, the sour pusses in the Senate did a bunch of hand-wringing and added amendments that would basically kill the whole essence of the bill by letting cities decide whether they wanted to enforce the new zoning laws. Not only that, but the new proposals would forbid the cafes from serving alcohol (the original bill allowed it), a move that could jeopardize existing cafes. Stop being dumb, politicians. The people want cozy neighborhood cafes. We want to lunch and munch in a Craftsmen home next to some NIMBYs, please!

Flaco is dead: New York City's beloved Eurasian eagle-owl escaped the confines of captivity last year where he then learned to live, to fly, to be free again. New Yorkers loved that owl, and they loved the way he symbolized hope. Sadly, over the weekend, Flaco flew into a building and died.

Listen 🔊 to one of Flaco's hooting sessions in Central Park's North Woods. We always found his hoots reassuring, a way for him to make his presence and vitality known—and in recent months the only way to find him at night. Hoot on, Flaco! 🦉 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UNoY3luXQd February 25, 2024

Supreme Court considers social media and the First Amendment: The top Court, which is full of ghouls, will begin hearing a case concerning the fate of social media. The case concerns two state laws, one in Texas and one in Florida, that restrict (in slightly different ways) how social media platforms can censor users. The tech industry is fighting back against these laws. Now, the Supreme Court will decide what rights social media companies have to restrict their users' posts.

Wild weather week ahead: Finally, something interesting. In Seattle this week, we'll see a smorgasbord of rain, ice, and snow. If you're a ski bunny, then you might want to play hooky this week because the mountains will get dumped on—places such as "Stevens Pass, Mount Baker and the Mount Rainier area, could see anywhere from 2 to 4 feet of snow," according to the Seattle Times.

Colombia hunts for treasure: Colombia's government announced its plans for a deep-sea expedition to the sunken galleon San José, a mythical ship said to have a hold filled with treasure worth billions. The wreckage, found in 2015, is almost 2,000 feet deep. Its exact location is a state secret.

Okay, that's kinda cool: "Isolated for six months, scientists in Antarctica began to develop their own accent"