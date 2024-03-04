Donald Trump restored to ballot: The Supreme Court ruled against states banning Trump from their primary ballots under a post-Civil War constitutional provision forbidding candidates who "engaged in insurrection" from holding office. A day before the Super Tuesday primaries, the Court ruled states did not have the power to invoke the provision; instead, only Congress can. States that booted Trump off their ballots under the provision must now restore him to their ballots. Sorry, Colorado, Maine, and Illinois.

Sending a signal: Voters in Washington plan to use their right to vote to show their unhappiness with the way President Joe Biden has handled the Israel's war in Gaza. The idea is to vote "uncommitted" in the March 12 primary as a way to signal to the top boss that the people are not on board with the US's unfettered support of Israel. An uncommitted vote is a vote for a ceasefire, activists say. Last week, the Stranger Election Control Board endorsed the uncommitted delegate option, citing Gaza and Biden's hard-right turn on immigration.

The pressure seems to be working a little: Over the weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris felt compelled to restate the Administration's goal of landing an "immediate ceasefire for at least the next six weeks." Listen to Michigan, a group pushing voters to vote for uncommitted delegates on the Democratic ticket, pointed to her speech as evidence of the Biden Administration "moving because of the pressure of uncommitted Democrats," but they argued it wasn't moving enough. "Our movement’s demands have been clear: a lasting ceasefire and an end to US funding for Israel’s war and occupation against the Palestinian people. Time is running out for Gaza and for democracy."

What we are seeing every day in Gaza is devastating, and our common humanity compels us to act.



Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire for at least the next six weeks.

Shooting on Capitol Hill: Three people were injured Saturday night at around 11:15 pm after reports of a man firing a gun near Broadway Avenue and East Union Street. A witness visiting from Marysville reported hearing gunshots and then seeing "around 40 people running and screaming, 'Shots fired!'" The Marysville man told KING 5 he would never be coming back to Seattle again.

Washington State Patrol officer killed: A driver driving too fast on Interstate-5 near Marysville struck a WSP patrol car. He killed the WSP trooper inside, 27-year-old Christopher M. Gadd. In the WSP's 103 years of service, 33 troopers have died on the job.

Republican City Attorney Ann Davison is the joker: Davison created chaos at the Seattle Municipal Court last week when her office directed all City prosecutors to move to disqualify Judge Pooja Vaddadi from as many criminal cases as possible. The decision strained court resources and seemed to be a direct attack on the will of voters, who elected this judge to decide these cases.

The weather: All will be wet yet again Monday. Expect more snow in the mountains. Things will dry up and chill out the rest of the week.

The weather: All will be wet yet again Monday. Expect more snow in the mountains. Things will dry up and chill out the rest of the week.

We've got some chilly mornings ahead this week, but conditions will turn drier across Western WA Tuesday through Thursday. Wet conditions return by next weekend, but temperatures will trend a little closer to normal.

At least you aren't stuck in Donner Pass: Snow dumped on California this weekend. Some fools tried to traverse Donner Pass, the pass named for the Donner Party, the family who, while stuck in a snow storm, ate each other to survive.

Donner Pass in Northern California pic.twitter.com/Za0Ktl8mL3 — Coco Ferrara (@CocoReimagined) March 3, 2024

Seven feet of snow: Near Lake Tahoe, seven feet of snow fell over the weekend. Interstate 80 is closed. So are ski resorts.

Must be nice: France's parliament plans to enshrine abortion rights into the constitution on Monday. President Emmanuel Macron pushed for this starting in 2022 after the United States saw the repeal of Roe v. Wade. France will become the first country in the world to do something like this. Ninety percent of French people support abortion rights and 86% want abortion in the constitution.

Trust busted at 30,000 feet: After a successful anti-trust challenge by regulators in court, JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines announced the end to their planned $3.8 billion merger. The court found that the merger would limit competition in the industry and could allow airlines to raise ticket prices higher since JetBlue's absorption of Spirit, a reliably low-cost (read: shitty) option, could put an end to Spirit's thriftiness. In exiting the deal, JetBlue paid Spirit $69 million. Long live Spirit and its horrible, horrible flights.

Car-jacking gone wrong: A Los Angeles man tried to steal a self-driving Waymo taxi. He hopped into the driver seat and tried to drive away, but he couldn't figure out how to manipulate the controls. Waymo, keeping tabs on its robo car flock, called the police.

Mexico City is running out of water: Mexico City, the most populous city in North America, is no stranger to drought, but this drought and this current water shortage feels different. Years of drought and low rainfall have pushed aquifers to all-time lows. Residents are conserving and rationing like crazy. Meanwhile, the city's water problems don't stop there. Since Mexico City sits on a former lake bed, its main water source is in underground aquifers. Sucking up that water year after year dries out those aquifers and makes the city sink. Mexico City sinks an average of 20 inches a year.

Cleveland police horses make a break for it: Should I make a joke about police retention?

Watch the moment cars came to a stop as a pair of loose horses ran down a highway in Cleveland, Ohio.



The pair had escaped from the stables of Cleveland Police and made their way down onto Interstate 90



Latest videos: https://t.co/qbxXmdGZH2 pic.twitter.com/SmNNj8dPJN — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 3, 2024

Rafah strikes: Israeli airstrikes on Rafah, the city it claimed would be a safe haven, result in tragedy for civilians. Rania Abu Anza, 29, was staying with her extended family in Rafah. A strike hit the house on Saturday night, killing 11 members of her family, including her husband and the two infant twins asleep in her arms after breastfeeding. Those twins were born after 10 painful years of unsuccessful IVF treatments. “I didn’t get enough of them,” she said, according to the Associated Press. “I swear I didn’t get enough of them.” According to reports from last month, 12,300 Palestinian children and teenagers have been killed during the war—43% of the total death toll.

DeliverThat violates gig workers rights: The Seattle Office of Labor Standards investigated app-based delivery company, DeliverThat, for violating new app-based worker sick and safe time rules. DeliverThat settled and agreed to pay over $27,400 to 56 workers.

