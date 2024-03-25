Moscow terrorist attack: On Friday night, four gunmen opened fire inside a suburban Moscow concert hall and detonated explosives, killing 137 and injuring nearly 200 people. Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that the attack may be linked to Ukraine. However, American officials said the attack came from Islamic State Khorasan, or ISIS-K, an active offshoot of the Islamic State. ISIS-K claimed responsibility in a video. In early March, the United States reportedly warned American citizens in Moscow about a potential terrorist attack targeting large gatherings and specifically concerts. Putin received a similar tip from the US but dismissed the warnings.

The four gunmen suspected of carrying out the attack are migrant laborers from Tajikistan working in Russia. They face a life sentence in prison. When they appeared in court late Sunday, they looked as though they had been severely beaten.

Yeah, that tracks: Boeing's CEO Dave Calhoun will step down at the end of the year. The plane manufacturer's board chair announced he won't run for re-election as well. Stan Deal, the CEO and president of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, has stepped down and retired, effective immediately.

Washington sends two uncommitted delegates to the convention: More than 16% of voters in Washington's 7th Congressional District, which encompasses Seattle, voted for uncommitted delegates after a campaign (and an endorsement from The Stranger) encouraged voters to pick that option as a way to tell President Joe Biden to stop the war crimes in Gaza. In June, the state party will elect the two delegates to send to the convention in August, the Seattle Times reports.

So much for "listening to community": Republican Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison slapped six public commenters with gross misdemeanor charges for trespassing after they protested the council kicking them out of chambers last month. The commenters showed up to demand the City use cop money to help pay for refugees in dire need of shelter. As Hannah reported, Council President Sara Nelson limited comment time to 20 minutes, and then ordered security to clear the room when commenters demanded to stay past the shortened time. When some didn't leave, the cops arrested them. They now face up to 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.

I-5 homicides linked: Two teenage boys were found dead near the same stretch of I-5 hours apart. The first boy was found Thursday night after someone reported a pedestrian hit by a car on northbound I-5 near North 85th Street. When officials arrived, they found a teen boy dead with gunshot wounds and no sign of being hit by a car. The next morning, someone called in a dead body in a ditch near the onramp from North 85th Street to north I-5. That victim was also a teen boy who had been shot. Officials believe the two cases are linked, and they are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 425-401-788.

Rain today: Aw, did you get spoiled by yesterday's balmy Sunday? Sorry, there's still weather to be had and early spring showers to weather:

Showers will increase this afternoon. Highs today will the upper 40s to lower 50s.#komonews pic.twitter.com/lN2rLC7wAP — Theron Zahn (@TheronZahnKOMO) March 25, 2024

And, yet, drought: Last year, Washington experienced drought that impacted "virtually every aspect of life" in the state, from farms to forests and from fisheries to groundwater, according to the Seattle Times. This year, with a far-below-average snowpack and recent season-defying temperature spikes, another drought seems inevitable. And, as climate change impacts worsen, more drought is in our future.

Another ceasefire resolution: The United Nations Security Council voted Monday to approve a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The US abstained from the vote this morning after the council declined to change the words "permanent ceasefire" to "lasting ceasefire" at the US's request. The US vetoed previous resolutions because there was no explicit language about releasing Israeli hostages, but the current resolution "links the two issues," officials said. A US-proposed ceasefire resolution was vetoed on Friday.

Maybe some antibiotics in chicken: I'm no Chik-Fil-A afficianado, so I didn't realize the chain had a decade-old "no antibiotics ever" pledge for the chicken it served. The chicken restaurant reversed the pledge recently, saying it now embraces "no antibiotics important to human medicine." Antibiotics in livestock typically results in rapid weight gain, which is useful for restaurants. However, evidence has shown those antibiotics are "contributing to drug resistance and reducing the effectiveness of antibiotics against disease in humans." Chik-Fil-A will start serving chicken with antibiotics this spring due to shortages of antibiotic-free chicken, the restaurant said.

Grazi for the wish: Italy thanks you for the tip.

Tourists throw over €1 million into Italy's Trevi Fountain each year. pic.twitter.com/GVAIfciJSg — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 24, 2024

Ozempic babies: Semaglutide medications for weight loss such as Ozempic and Wegovy are making female users more fertile and impacting the absorption of birth control pills. So, careful of the accidental pregnancy if you're hitting it raw while on Ozempic—especially if you're in an anti-abortion state. But, uh, good news for everyone who wants a baby, maybe? There have been so many pregnancy reports from these drug users that Wegovy set up an FDA-approved pregnancy registry for people to share details of their pregnancy while on the medication.

First woman completes Barkley Marathons: Britain's Jasmin Paris, 40, became the first woman to finish one of the world's most grueling ultra-marathons, finishing the Barkley Marathons with only one minute 39 seconds left before the 60-hour cut-off. If you don't know what the Barkley Marathons are, then I highly suggest you watch the 2014 documentary about it. The race, inspired by James Earl Ray's prison escape, covers 100 miles and over 60,000 feet of elevation. Only 20 people have ever finished it.

Trump's up against a deadline: Donald Trump faces a Monday deadline to post a bond to cover the $454 million he owes from the New York state civil trial he lost. If he doesn't pay, then the state could seize some of his properties. The case found that he duped investors by manipulating his net worth and the property values of his real estate holdings, and now, even though he is appealing the verdict, he must pay up. Trump said the number the judge is asking for is "fraudulent." "It should be ZERO, I DID NOTHING WRONG!," he wrote on Truth Social. He's asking for donations from "one million pro-Trump patriots."

Vampire facials linked to HIV: A New Mexico spa offered a service called a "vampire facial" where customers have blood from the body drawn, the plasma separated out, and then spread on their faces, which have been pricked with micro-needles. The procedure is meant to reduce wrinkles and keep skin looking fresh. Unfortunately, five cases of HIV are now linked to the spa, which has since closed down.

A fun read for your Monday: Did you ever kill a bunch of people by building an incomplete rollercoaster that constantly crashed and sent amusement park visitors to an early, fiery grave? Maybe you made your park one big circle with no exits and watched the people panic and vomit? We all got our rocks off in odd ways playing Rollercoaster Tycoon, and so did actual, real-life rollercoaster designers. This Guardian piece takes a look at all the amusement park designers and the role the old PC game played (or still plays) in their careers.