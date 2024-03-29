What's in the water in Burien? Burien is angry. At whom? The homeless, the county, the sheriff's department—you name it, Burien's got beef. Let me explain. Burien enacted an anti-camping ordinance that makes it illegal for people to camp outside, specifically within "500 feet of schools, day care centers, libraries, and parks." The King County Sheriff's Office asked a judge whether the ordinance was constitutional and paused its enforcement of the rule while waiting for a decision. Then Burien filed a lawsuit against King County and the sheriff, "claiming they are in breach of its more than $16 million interlocal agreement by refusing to enforce" the evil camping ban, according to the Seattle Times.

New Sound Transit hire will make $600,000: The newly hired Terri Mestas, who led the expansion of Los Angeles International Airport, will cut a $600,000 check from Sound Transit for a new role as "deputy CEO for megaproject delivery." Her job is to get all of Sound Transit's delayed projects—which really seems like all of the projects at this point—back on track. Please, Mestas, give us a functioning light rail system before we're all dead.

Tuberculosis on the rise: Last year, the US saw the highest number of tuberculosis, or TB, cases in a decade. In 2023, "9,600 cases were reported, a 16% increase from 2022," according to ABC News. Around 85% of these cases were cases of "latent TB," where a person was infected years earlier and showed symptoms only after something else weakened the immune system. Experts say around 13 million Americans have latent TB. While it's still an unknown, scientists are considering whether COVID-19 infections have played a role in TB's resurgence. Also, though the numbers are higher than they have been in a while, the US still has relatively low TB numbers compared to other countries.

Good news: The sun will return soon. Maybe it's even back now as you're reading this. Go for a walk through a garden this weekend to celebrate.

ICYMI: The Seattle City Council requested draft legislation to essentially repeal the minimum wage law for delivery app gig workers after receiving a whole lot of input from an Uber-backed lobby group. Hannah Krieg has more here.

Climate change is a real boulevard of broken dreams, huh? Green Day is headlining a "United Nations Human Rights-backed global climate concert" on Tuesday. All the proceeds will go to "United Nations Human Rights climate justice initiatives" and a MusiCares fund to benefit musicians impacted by climate change.

Speaking of broken dreams, the Mariners are back: Baseball is back, and the Mariners lost in their first game of the season. A grim portent? Maybe! Or maybe they will actually be good this year and you fans can stop living through all the stages of grief each 162-game season. Maybe not. On the bright side, the Ms marketing team brought back the corny commercials from the 90s and the early aughts. The acting is bad, but the enthusiasm is cute. Here's the latest one featuring current Mariners phenom Julio Rodriguez and Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki:

Good for them: Punxsutawney Phil and his partner Phyllis welcomed two baby groundhogs into the world. The babies were a surprise to everyone, even the most exclusive members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle of Pennsylvania.

Missing Everett boy found dead: Ariel Garcia, 4, went missing early Wednesday "under suspicious circumstances." Authorities found his dead body Thursday evening outside of Everett, though they have not specified where. They suspect homicide.

Landfills produce more methane than we thought: Methane is one of the more potent greenhouse gases, with 80 times more warming power than carbon dioxide. Compared to oil, gas, and agriculture, landfills are a lesser-known and understudied producer of methane. A new survey of US landfills found methane plumes at 52% of them with emission rates 1.4 times higher than previously thought.

How many people die when police administer "less lethal force"? An Associated Press investigation found more than 1,000 deaths resulting from police using so-called "less lethal tactics." Some more findings: The toll "disproportionately hit Black people," the oldest killed was 95, the youngest was 15." Dive into this immersive multi-media report.

New bridge could take up to seven years: Baltimore, Maryland would like a new Francis Scott Key Bridge after the old one came falling down earlier this week. But, how long could a new bridge take? The more pessimistic engineers believe it could take between five and seven years and cost up to a $1 billion. The more optimistic engineers think 18 months to two years and would cost at least $400 million. Who's right? Not a clue.

A Georgia hypocrite: Georgia Republican Party official Brian Pritchard is outspoken about how the 2020 election was stolen. Well, a judge just found Pritchard "guilty of illegally voting nine times over several years."

For your Friday: Listen to Beyoncé's new album, Cowboy Carter, from start to finish. The album, which isn't so much country as it is Beyoncé doing some country and a whole lot of genre bending, is a full experience. Here's "JOLENE," Beyoncé's updated take on the Dolly Parton classic: