SPD hired cop knowing his "checkered past:" The cop, Kevin Dave, who struck and killed 23-year-old pedestrian Jaahnavi Kandula last year while going 74 miles per hour, had a history of bad behavior and reckless driving when he worked at the Tucson Police Department. The agency fired Dave in 2013. According to PubliCola, Dave was the subject of six investigations while at TPD, including two collisions (one deemed "preventable"), two regarding firearm use, one about filing a police report incorrectly, and one for violating code of conduct standards.
Even more disturbing: Eight months after TPD fired him, officers had a run-in with a likely intoxicated Dave. When he encountered the officers, he sped away in his truck and then stashed it away in an alley. When cops confronted him, he said he hadn't been driving the truck. TPD officers described Dave as "belligerent" during their interaction, and "Dave blamed TPD for his inability to get a job at other police departments," PubliCola reports. The Seattle Police Department later hired Dave with a $15,000 signing bonus contingent upon him staying with the department for three years. Dave killed Kandula "less than two and a half years" into his role. He is still employed with SPD.
Huge news: The sun will set at 8 pm tonight. We haven't had 8vpm sunsets since last August. Make sure you use the extra daylight for good, not evil.
Today's weather will not be like Sunday's weather. It will be gray and 10 degrees colder. Hope is on the horizon, though. Sun will return and stick around for a big chunk of the week once we make it through today.
While we saw phenomenal weather today, temperatures will tumble in the wake of a cold front tonight, dropping 10 degrees or so cooler Monday. Scattered showers will persist through much of the day across the Puget Sound region bringing light rainfall. 📉#WAwx pic.twitter.com/yzzKDQEgq8— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 15, 2024
Fire destroys historic Snoqualmie building: A fire in downtown Snoqualmie early Sunday morning decimated a historic building and the businesses it housed. The impacted businesses were Snoqualmie Ice Cream, Chickadee Bakery, Snoqualmie Pie Company, and Littlest Wishes Photography.
Dog hell: Mason County authorities found way too many animals inside a Grapeview, Washington home. They found 67 dogs ("Shepherds, Pyrenees, Poodles, Chihuahuas, Dachsunds, lots of Huskies," according to KING 5), one horse, and a dead horse. Eight of the dogs were in critical condition. "I can't understand how someone accumulates so many dogs," the executive director of the Humane Society of Mason County said. That is simply too many dogs for my taste, and too many dead horses.
"This is political persecution" Trump speaks ahead of historical criminal trial. pic.twitter.com/2UnuwSeIYL— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) April 15, 2024
Let the circus begin#TrumpTrial pic.twitter.com/a1polqpkjg— marco congiu (@marcocongiu) April 15, 2024
Billie Eilish joins Lana Del Rey at #Coachella to perform “Video Games.” pic.twitter.com/GwqYGhkQLt— IndieWire (@IndieWire) April 13, 2024