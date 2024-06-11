Good morning! The weather today should be a mix of a little drizzly in the morning and then sunny the rest of the day, according to the National Weather Service. A high near 67 degrees, but with winds up to 21 miles per hour, so wear maybe like a light jacket.

Prosecutors charge off-duty security guard in teen's death: Aaron Brown Myers, 51, faces second-degree murder charges after he allegedly shot and killed unarmed 17-year-old Hazrat Ali Rohani, according to KING 5. King County prosecutors argued for a high bail for Myers given his obsession with vigilante security. Apparently, Myers had a habit of acting like a spare cop, once even calling the police on someone who was riding around on a bike with what Myers thought was a gun. Myers told officers he may need to shoot the person, according to charging documents. Turns out the cyclist was holding a bike part.

Tragically, Myers's supposed obsession with fighting crime led to him allegedly shoot 17-year-old Rohani in a parking lot that Myers had singled out for his "overwatch" surveillance. He allegedly shot Rohani seven times, despite Rohani putting his hands up and slowly backing away, according to security footage. Prosecutors said they believe Myers's "self-imposed 'duty to intervene,' threatens public safety." Washington's own George Zimmerman.

A 15-year-old pleads guilty in 2022 Ingraham shooting: A boy who shot and killed another Ingraham High School student in November 2022 pled guilty Monday to first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office spokesperson. The boy who pled guilty was 14 years old when he shot and killed 17-year-old Ebenezer Haile five times. As part of the plea agreement, the 15-year-old will remain in a juvenile rehabilitation facility until his 21st birthday.

King County says it did a whoopsie when it ignored "dozens, if not hundreds" of discrimination complaints between January 2022 and September 2023, according to the Seattle Times. The King County Office of Equity, Racial and Social Justice failed to respond to people who made complaints about discrimination at workplaces, in housing, and by businesses for more than a year. Apparently, the office had some issues with coordination and an overall messy working environment. Ironically, the office also may have had some issues with inequity in pay.

Burger week begins! The Stranger has teamed up with 20 different restaurants all offering specialty burgers for $12 from now until Sunday, June 16. Megan wrote up the Stranger staff's debate over their favorite burgers. I'm one of the "polite votes for Red Mill."

Out of context Needling headline:

Seattle Rep layoffs: Struggling to rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic, and with federal aid to arts venues ended, the Seattle Rep has plans to lay off and combine about 12% of its staff. The cuts include a large chunk of its "artistic, arts engagement and Public Works departments," according to the Seattle Times.

An Apple a day keeps AI on its way: Apple now says AI stands for "Apple Intelligence." LMAO. At the World Wide Developers Conference, the company promised to start incorporating more AI into its devices, according to the Associated Press. Apple users who have downloaded the latest software update already have some of these new features. (I can't tell you anything about that because I haven't downloaded the latest update, not out of protest, but because I'm deeply addicted to this technology and even 15 minutes of it powered down makes me physically ill.) Effectively, the additional AI features just make Siri a little better at her job of looking up the weather for the day and telling me the name of the guy I saw in that thing.

Israel kills 274 to save four: Israeli Defense Forces launched an operation Saturday to rescue four hostages, killing 274 Palestinians in the process. The Gaza Health Ministry said many of the casualties included Palestinian women and children, according to the Washington Post. The number of deaths made the Post finally ask the question, is Israel "doing enough to protect civilians in its war against Hamas in Gaza?" The UN says Israel may have committed war crimes during the raid.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has approved a ceasefire resolution: The Security Council passed its first ceasefire plan since the Oct 7 attacks in Israel started intense airstrikes on Gaza. The US has said Israel has accepted the plan (though Israeli officials beg to differ), and now Hamas must also agree, according to the Associated Press. Hamas seems interested. The three-phase plan seeks to entirely end the eight-month war.

Hunter Biden found guilty on all counts: Prosecutors charged the president's son with owning a gun while being a drug addict, a wildly dumb charge. The jury began deliberating Monday, but the judge released them after about an hour, according to CBS News. The young Biden now faces up to 25 years in prison, but the conviction is his first offense, so he probably won't get that much.

The Baltimore Key Bridge shipping channel reopens: After almost three months of clean up, boats can once against pass through the Port of Baltimore's shipping channel, according to the Baltimore Sun. The channel has remained at least partially blocked since late March, after a container ship crashed into a support pier for the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The crash caused the bridge to collapse and killed six men filling potholes on the bridge at the time.

Charli XCX drops Brat: Charli XCX sounds like she's having fun on this album. Enjoy one of your most online friends trying to walk across the table at your next dinner table.