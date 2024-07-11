That’s better: Okay, this week tested the limits of the human body and our box fans, but temperatures should be much more bearable today than, say, Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, Seattleites can expect clear skies and a high of about 82 degrees. Don’t get me wrong, that’s still too hot, but earlier this week I felt faint walking to the grocery store, so I’ll take an 82 degree day!

Pearl-clutchers needn’t clutch so hard: According to the FBI and local cops, crime rates fell last year in Washington. Overall, crime against people fell 0.6%, with violent crimes dropping 5.5% from 2022 to 2023, property crime dropping 11.9%, and murders dropping 5.8%. Despite an overall decrease, some specific areas saw an increase. Vehicle theft rose 5.4%, hate crimes rose 5.5%, and “vice crimes” involving drugs, sex work, and gambling rose a stark 22% in the year where Washington state restarted the drug war.

More W stats: According to the latest Consumer Price Index Report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices dropped 0.1% in June, bringing the annual rate of inflation down from 3.3% to 3%. CNN has more info.

ICYMI: The City of Seattle approved a $1.55 billion transportation levy for voters' consideration on the November ballot. Some urbanist types are super pleased. Transportation Choices Coalition (TCC) sent out a press release announcing their campaign's efforts to pass what they touted as “historic investments” in transit, sidewalks, bike lanes, safety, and basic maintenance. TCC Executive Director Kirk Hovenkotter said, “No matter who you are, this levy will make it safer and easier for you to get around Seattle. Voters will soon have the opportunity to make a generational investment in our city's transportation future.” But some urbanists say the levy did not go far enough. In a Substack post, former city council candidate and current transit wonk Ron Davis wrote that the levy still prioritizes car infrastructure, which will keep Seattle from meeting important goals to curb climate change and stop traffic violence and death.

WiFi returns to the library: As we all know, a cyber attack in May knocked out the WiFi and shut down several key functions, but now the Seattle Public Library is back online! You can check out progress on the restoration of services here.

Save Ark Lodge Cinemas: Yet another beloved Seattle arts institution faces the scythe. Ark Lodge, the independent theater in Columbia City, say their landlords hiked the rent $5,000 and now demand all back rent or else they'll go through with an eviction. The theater needs $250,000 to survive. Find the GoFundMe here.

Public Lands Commissioner? More like Public Lands Campaigner: Fifteen Department of Natural Resource (DNR) staffers told the Seattle Times that congressional candidate Hilary Franz used her job as Public Lands Commissioner for political gain. They claim that Franz “blurred lines governing the use of public resources for political purposes” by pressuring DNR staff to organize official events to help her win endorsements, attend her campaign fundraisers, and sign nondisparagement agreements. Franz denies any wrongdoing and the Seattle Times makes the important disclaimer that these power hungry little buggers use their offices for political gain all the time. But, the fact that a bunch of state workers spoke out against Franz is “unusual in Olympia, where the risk of professional consequences for speaking out against powerful officials usually keeps people quiet.”

as a former legislative staffer, trust me when I say that elected officials’ staff have THE BEST read on someone’s character & servant leadership (or lack thereof).



staff willing to go OTR about corruption like this, & also endorse their boss’s opponent?? extremely telling https://t.co/73yTAV84LF — Hannah Sabio-Howell (@hmshowell) July 11, 2024

That office building sure looks like a house: Earlier this week, the Seattle City Council passed a bill to incentivize developers to turn office buildings into housing by exempting such projects from the Mandatory Housing Affordability program. Now, you know how I feel about this—it's goofy! Super goofy! It is a really, really expensive way to make 1,000 or so units in already dense areas to avoid spreading the burden the love of new development around the entire city, which we can no longer avoid doing if we want to build the 100,000 new homes we need over the next 20 years to claw Seattle out of housing crisis. For now, Seattle is just losing out on MHA funding that they probably wouldn’t otherwise collect because these conversions would not happen without the exemption, but the city could go even further and approve a sales tax break for these projects. Must be nice to get a tax break from your local gov! Couldn’t be the working class!

Clooney speaks: The New York Times ran an op-ed by actor and big-time Democrat George Clooney, who revealed that President Joe Biden, to put it meanly, brought a weird geriatric vibe to the function that Clooney did not really like! Despite headlining a $28 million fundraiser for the president just last month, Clooney called on Biden to step out of the race. In a celebrity-obsessed culture, Clooney's op-ed could “change hearts and minds,” as they say in the biz. But Biden’s team pushed back, claiming that Biden out-partied Clooney, who allegedly called it a night hours earlier than the President.

Check out the look on Jake Tapper's face after he's told that the Biden campaign is suggesting that Joe Biden has more stamina than George Clooney because Clooney left a fundraiser before Biden did. pic.twitter.com/0WlUooT2xl — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 10, 2024

He's not alone: Newly polling suggests 67% of Americans think President Joe Biden should drop out of the race, and it's not just haters! Of the people who said they would vote for Biden in November, more than 80% of them think he's too old for a second term and 44%—less than half—think he should continue. As for replacing him, it's not so cut and dry. It would seem Vice President Kamala Harris would be the easiest person to transfer the campaign funds to, but she's not exactly a favorite. While 70% of Democrats would be satisfied with Harris, only 29% named her as their top choice. But, hey! That's a pretty big piece of the pie, considering voters named 30 potential choices!

The pressure is on: As more and more Democrats call on Biden to exit the race, Biden’s set to face another high-stakes public appearance in a press conference later today, where he will take questions from the media for the first time since he fumbled so historically hard on the debate stage. It will be his first solo news conference since 2020, and it may be his last if he fails to prove that he’s not on death’s door.

Branding level 1000:

No way the White House is really calling it Biden's "big-boy" press conference pic.twitter.com/aK0NI5W5Oh — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 11, 2024

Boo: Advocates for reproductive health and autonomy are outraged after the Arkansas secretary of state rejected an abortion rights petition on some technicalities. The initiative would take away the state’s power to “prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion services” up to 18 weeks of pregnancy. But for now, the good people of Arkansas will continue to live under a near total ban.

Evacuation: Israel instructed everyone in Gaza City to move south to the central Gaza Strip as Israeli troops ramp up operations in the north. Some Palestinians in Gaza City tell BBC they will stay put. "I will not leave Gaza [City] I will not make the stupid mistake that others have made. Israeli missiles do not differentiate between north and south,” said Ibrahim al-Barbari.“If death is my fate and the fate of my children, we will die with honor and dignity in our homes.”

New Katy Perry tonight: As a fan of Ms. Perry’s old work, I take no delight in saying this diva has been washed for many, many years. Will the single she puts out tonight usher in a new era for her? I’m not feeling confident, especially since she’s hurting her reputation by working with producer Dr. Luke, who singer Kesha accused of rape. Not sure if the girls and the gays will appreciate that!