Another sunny day: Good morning, Seattle! Do we even need to check the weather at this point? You know the drill. Clear, sunny skies, and temperatures in the high 70s and low 80s. Same goes for tomorrow and the rest of the weekend!

JOEVID-19: President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday because we cannot go a single day in this country without hitting play on the circus music. This comes hours after Biden said he would drop out of the race, as more and more of his party demands him to do, if he had a “medical condition.” I am not a religious person, but that feels like a sign, or at least a really fun plot point in a Netflix limited series.

The most Joever it's ever been: I can only imagine Biden’s COVID-19 case will trigger an onslaught of important people telling him to retire. Yesterday, Rep. Adam Schiff said it’s time for Biden to pass the torch to a new leader. CNN said he’s the most prominent elected official to make such a call. Sources also allege that Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer privately asked him to step aside over the weekend.

But the man’s still campaigning: Poorly! But still campaigning.

In VP news: JD Vance spoke for the first time as Republican nominee Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick last night at the Republican National Convention. Trump had to pick a new VP because, you know, he kinda had a falling out with the last one. Axios breaks it down.

In OTHER VP news: Trump’s campaign ate Biden up, I fear.

Tonight: Trump will speak at the RNC. Apparently his campaign changed up the speech after his near death experience to focus on unity.

Speaking of: The 20-year-old suspected of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump left an ominous message on the gaming platform Steam. "July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds," he wrote days before he killed one man and nearly killed Trump.

Adios, Auderer: Seattle Interim Police Chief Sue Rahr fired Officer Daniel Auderer over callous comments he made about graduate student Jaahnavi Kandula just hours after another cop, who was speeding, struck her with his cruiser and killed her. In a conversation with Mike Solan, the president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, Auderer laughed as he told Solan that Kandula was dead. Through more laughter he said, "Yeah, just write a check ... $11,000. She was 26 anyway. She had limited value."

ICYMI: Did you catch Stranger Editor Rich Smith’s interview with Rep. Adam Smith on Instagram? Keep an eye out! We’ll have more interviews with candidates dropping as we get closer to the election.

Restaurant industry doing restaurant industry shit: For the last couple months, the restaurant industry has been lobbying the Seattle City Council behind the scenes to push back the date that the City set for small businesses to stop deducting tips and benefits from their wages, screwing their workers out of three dollars an hour. This ask totally undermines compromises workers made in their fight for a $15 minimum wage when they gave small businesses a 10-year phase-in period. I’m not sorry at all when I say that if a business owner cannot figure out how to run a profitable business that meets incredibly basic labor standards with 10 years extra time, then their business has run 10 years too long.

Reading the tea leaves: The Seattle City Council has proven an adversary to labor, so this seems like the exact fight they would pick. Council President Sara Nelson suggested Mayor Bruce Harrell lead on the issue—she’s got her own minimum wage to repeal. But if the Mayor or the Council propose a delay to small business compliance, who knows who will be allowed to vote on it! Nelson’s ties to Fremont Brewing and Council Member Tanya Woo’s father-in-law’s business could raise ethical concerns and disqualify them from voting.

Anyway: If you’re a small business owner or worker who opposes the delay on labor standards, please email me.

Gimme that "I Voted" sticker: Your primary ballot is on its way! King County Elections sent them to registered voters yesterday. If you don't receive it by Monday, call 206-296-VOTE (8683). Rich Smith already answered all your basic how-to-vote questions here, and The Stranger Election Control Board told you who to vote for here.

So long, Suarez: Despite her lead in fundraising and apparent backing from half the conservative city council, We Heart Seattle founder Andrea Suarez did not get the Seattle Times endorsement as I think we all expected she would. Candidates do not typically get through the primary without a blessing from the Seattle Times or The Stranger, but we will see! If you care what we think of this race, then check it out here. TL;DR: We picked Shaun Scott.

Big money has entered the chat: Earlier this week, the Washington Realtor Political Action Campaign reported spending $60,000 supporting Council Member Tanya Woo. I’m getting flashbacks of the last election when corporate PACs outspent labor PACs and bought their dream council. We’ll see if labor puts up enough money to stop them this time!

