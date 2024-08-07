Last night's primary at a glance: SECB-endorsed State House candidate Shaun Scott performed "like an incumbent in the race for the 43rd Legislative District." He claimed 54% of the vote. Seattle Times-endorsed Daniel Carusello performed like the fall. He is down there with 17% of vote. As for We Heart Seattle’s Andrea Suarez, she performed like Monie Love—meaning, she is in the middle, with 23% of the votes. As for the citywide city council race, Seattle City Council Member Tanya Woo did not have a night to remember. On the first ballot drop, which is crucial for conservatives such as herself, she claimed only 41% of the votes, which is five points behind SECB-endorsed Alexis Mercedes Rinck. It seems Seattle's recent marriage with the right has hit the rocks.

Reminder that “incumbent” Tanya Woo has yet to win an election leaving us with zero proof a community majority prefers her political approach https://t.co/VSNzVhKH8O — Dae (@daeshikjr) August 7, 2024

Bob Ferguson appears to be in full command of the gubernatorial race. The first night gave him 46% of the votes, which is way above Dave Reichert's 28%. Trumpy GOP-endorsed Semi Bird just fizzled.

Imraan Siddiqi also fizzled. He got just 3% of the votes for Congressional District 8. US Rep. Kim Schrier holds the lead in that race with 52%, and will in November face second-place Carmen Goers, a Republican. Congressman Adam Smith will win again in November. And down in Congressional District 3, incumbent Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who got 47% of the votes, will, in November, enter the ring again with Joe Kent, who is nine points behind his rival.

The SECB has spoken: "A Good Night for Seattle Progressives, The Stranger Kicked the Seattle Times’ Ass, Dems Dominated Statewide Races, and More." Read our seven takeaways.

Danny Westneat has spoken: "WA primary voters again are saying: ‘Go away, Trump’" His reason for this declaration? "It’s a stretch to dub Tuesday’s primary a “blue wave”—roughly half the ballots remain uncounted. But Democrats in statewide races generally were outpolling their GOP rivals."

Dang, Kettle, I hope last night's primary is the beginning of your return to the shadows.

UPDATED! With audio from Bob Kettle, on a hot mic, complaining "This fucking drives me nuts" after a commenter spoke against the SCORE jail contract and upcoming proposals to reinstate drug and prostitution loitering laws. https://t.co/pg8EVI416z — Erica C. Barnett ericacbarnett on all platforms (@ericacbarnett) August 7, 2024

Squad member Congresswoman Cori Bush is out. St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell beat Bush in Missouri House District 1's Democratic primary. It seems that Gaza is, for progressives on the national stage, a chalice filled with poison.

Cori Bush defiant in defeat: "All they did was radicalize me, so now they need to be afraid."



"They about to see this other Cori, this other side," she said. "AIPAC, I'm coming to tear your kingdom down." pic.twitter.com/690T0aEhmZ — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) August 7, 2024

And now let's get down to business and talk about the rats of Cal Anderson Park. I received this text a few days ago from a friend: "A rat just jumped on my leg at Cal Anderson park!! As I walked past a bush." How awful, but also how unsurprising. Everyone knows rats love that park like nothing else. They are everywhere to be seen there: the holes, the field, the roots of trees, the bushes, the pool, you name it. But what about Capitol Hill Station? Why don't they care for that golden opportunity? To this day, I have not spotted even one rat running around the station's eight-year-old tracks. What gives? Maybe we should get a rat from NYC to show this unimaginative lot that there's more to life than a park. Look, the New Yorker might say (or squeak), a whole subway station is just waiting for us, and it's just over there. Come on, my Seattle comrades. Let's do this like we do in NYC. The Cal Anderson rats will probably say something like: Are you kidding? The subway is for losers. We are staying up here because we are winning up here.

Speaking of subway stations. Mike Lindblom has some good news for the lost people of this city. At the end of the present month, Sound Transit will stop calling its underground stop between Westlake and Pioneer Square "University Street Station" and start calling it Symphony Station, a change we've been calling for since 2019. That's nothing but music to the ears of the lost. Lindblom: "Just about every day, somebody steps off a light rail train at University Street Station in downtown Seattle, when their real destination is 3½ miles north at the University of Washington."

Goldman Sachs bought South Lake Union's Skyglass Tower for a cool $175 million. The practically brand-new "gleaming glass accordion-style luxury high-rise" was owned by a "Chinese developer that has shut down its Seattle office."

Three people shot during a funeral gathering near Judkins Park. The Seattle Police Department is investigating the incident, which happened Tuesday. The shooting sent a 30-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man, and a 26-year-old man to the hospital. "[All are] in satisfactory condition," reports KING 5. Nevertheless, a bullet wound is no joke. In the words of Queen Latifah: You got to wear that for life.

Let's end Slog AM with some old school blue-eyed soul by Steve Winwood: