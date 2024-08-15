Perfect: As someone who is becoming more and more appreciative of cloud cover, I am really looking forward to the weather today. This morning will start out mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 60s. The sun should come out a little more around noon, and temperatures will continue to rise until we hit the low 70s. Perfect day to wear big pants, little top.

Charges dropped: Yesterday, prosecuters dropped charges against 46 anti-genocide protesters arrested this spring for blocking the Airport Expressway entrance at SeaTac. The South Seattle Emerald has more.

Sawant’s mistake: As Danny Westneat wrote in his column for the Seattle Times, Seattle’s most notorious former council member, Kshama Sawant, who is famous for her strong, Marxist principles and her relentless campaign ground game, revealed that leaving her council office at the end of 2023 was a “mistake.” That admission, combined with her recent return to City Hall in defense of the minimum wage law made me think, "Holy shit, what if she challenges Council President Sara Nelson in 2025?? Think of drama, the tension, the THINK PIECES for christ’s sake!" But Sawant told The Stranger yesterday that she does not plan to run. She added: “The Council does need to be challenged and replaced. That will require genuine working-class, Left, independent campaigns based on concrete demands, however. The pro-big-business and anti-worker politicians, including Council Member Nelson and Mayor Harrell, were elected in the first place because of progressive Democratic candidates, whose campaigns were mealy-mouthed and did not take a clear position on working-class issues.” Who’s it gonna be?

Very demure: Cutesy memers at King County Metro hopped on the latest TikTok trend. What do we think? Is the meme over when it becomes a PR strategy, or does public transit get a pass?

Shout out to @SoundTransit's transit security. Very demure of them to join in the fun. pic.twitter.com/V5cQDQfOow — King County Metro 🚏 (@KingCountyMetro) August 14, 2024

Justice for Sonya Massey: After Deputy Sean Grayson shot and killed Illinois mother Sonya Massey in her home earlier this summer, her family now advocates for a nationwide database of police violations and mandatory, comprehensive background checks for police job applicants. Massey family attorney Antonio Romanucci described Grayson as a "ticking time bomb." Grayson worked at six different law enforcement agencies in the past four years, his long list of disciplinary issues pushing him from department to department rather than ending his career.

Based: Some of the most expensive prescription drugs are about to get a lot of cheaper thanks to a deal President Joe Biden struck.

He’s broke, she’s up: New polling shows Vice President Kamala Harris may dominate the swing states. She’s beating President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Arizona, and tying him in Georgia. Trump only leads in one swing state, Nevada, according to the new survey. This is a big shift for Democrats. The same pollsters conducted a similar pull in May, when the Democrats still planned to run President Joe Biden again. At the time, Trump led Biden in every swing state except for Wisconsin. But it is unclear if the numbers reflect lasting love for Harris or her new candidate shine, according to Politico.

Mark your calendars: Yesterday, vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz agreed to a debate with JD Vance on Oct 1. He made some remarks casting doubt on whether his opponent will show up, cut this morning Vance agreed to the debate and also asked Walz to join him for another face-off on Sept 18. Your move, Walz!

Olympics may be over, but you can still cheer for newly crowned Olympic champion Imane Khelif, who faced a tidal wave of transphobic, sexist, and racist harassment after boxing really well. Khelif filed a criminal complaint to French authorities over alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment,” according to Variety. The lawsuit named notorious transphobes JK Rowling and Elon Musk, but anyone who participated in the hate campaign, including former President Donald Trump, Libs of Tik Tok’s Chaya Raichik, and YouTuber Logan Paul, could face investigation as well.

ICYMI: The United Auto Workers union filed labor charges against Telsa CEO Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump for threatening to intimidate striking workers during their interview on Twitter Monday. Trump said to Musk, “I look at what you do, you walk in and you just say, ‘You want to quit?’ They go on strike – I won’t mention the name of the company – but they go on strike, and you say, ‘That’s okay, you’re all gone. You’re all gone. Every one of you is gone.” Then Musk laughed a little and said “yeah.” What a fucking idiot to admit that and what a sick, sick greedy freak to do that to workers in the first place. Go to hell, Musk. Or at least pay a fat settlement!

More trouble: A Democratic PAC called End Citizens United filed a complaint against Trump and X because they allege the recent interview violated Federal Election Commission regulations. The PAC’s president, Tiffany Muller, said, “The Donald Trump-Elon Musk campaign rally hosted on X wasn’t just an incoherent diatribe of lies marred by technical difficulties, it was a blatantly illegal corporate contribution to Donald Trump’s campaign. This brazen corporate contribution undermines campaign finance laws and would set a dangerous precedent for unfettered, direct corporate engagement in campaigns.”

Raygun, what have you done?

Another one: Columbia University President Minouche Shafik resigned from her position. She said the encampment protest for Palestine, which she described as a "period of turmoil where it has been difficult to overcome divergent views across our community," took a "considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in our community." According to the BBC, Shafik's resignation marks the third president of an Ivy League university to resign over her handling of student protests for Gaza.

Power outage: According to Puerto Rico’s main power company, LUMA Energy, almost 1 million Puerto Ricans—about half of all households—are without power after Category 1 hurricane Ernesto swept over the island yesterday.

Matthew Perry: Cops arrested at least one person in Southern California this morning in connection to Friends actor Matthew Perry's death last October. Federal prosecutors will unseal documents later today and then we'll know more.