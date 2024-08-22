Minecraft season preview: Today, Seattleites can expect cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. At around 9 pm, the rain will roll in and stick around until the early hours of Friday. It seems summer has come to a screeching halt the past few days, but don’t get too used to it. Sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s will return later next week.

DNC: On the third night of the Democratic National Convention, the party invited to the stage talk show personality Oprah Winfrey, former President Bill Clinton, and the woman allegedly behind President Joe Biden’s resignation, Nancy Pelosi. Winfrey clapped back at JD Vance’s “cat lady” comment, Clinton bragged about being younger than Trump, and Pelosi thanked Biden for his presidency, presumably because it would be tacky to take a literal victory lap around the stage. But the big headliner was Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who accepted his nomination as Kamala Harris’s Vice President. Tonight, on the last night of the convention, Harris will finally take the stage.

Noticeably absent: The DNC invited the parents of a man taken hostage by Hamas in the Oct 7 attack against Israel. The parents called for a ceasefire to bring home their son and to end the devastation in Gaza. That's great, however, the DNC refused to allow any Palestinian-Americans to speak about Israel’s bombardment and killing of 40,000 people in Gaza, even if the party got to vet the speech first. Having asked for such a speaker for two months, leaders of the “Uncommitted” movement, uncommitted delegates, and their supporters staged a sit-in outside the DNC last night and held a press conference this morning, demanding a time slot for their movement. I just gotta say, when it seems as if the DNC will let any Never-Trump Republican who returns their calls onstage but ignores a movement of Democratic voters who care about the genocide in Gaza, it shows that the “tent” is only big in one direction.

Despite the popularity of the demand for a ceasefire, it seems as if the DNC is not a welcoming audience to pro-Palestinian protesters:

DNC attendees cover their ears as the names of dead Palestinian children are read as they leave the convention pic.twitter.com/9bueCbFeEr — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) August 22, 2024

Feel good moment: On the plus side, the people who have complicated relationships with their dads got a kick in the absolute gut over this moment.

Gus Walz yelling “THAT’S MY DAD!”

😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pHdHQbJPfu — Nate Morris 🥥🌴 (@_natemorris) August 22, 2024

Later, loser: Sources expect Robert F Kennedy Jr. to drop out of the presidential race tomorrow. This is somewhat news because I forgot this man was still in the race, but mostly because some believe he intends to endorse former President Donald Trump. While I feel like that’s the natural order of the universe, Kennedy did allegedly try to trade a job with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris for his endorsement last week. So, kind of a switch-up if you caught that news.

Rest in Peace, Ruth: Police arrested a 48-year-old man suspected of killing beloved dog walker, 80-year-old Ruth Dalton. The suspect is expected to appear in court today, according to the Seattle Times.

Nightmare blunt rotation: Council appointee Tanya Woo is hosting a fundraiser later today, “co-hosted” by six of her council colleagues. I tried to RSVP, but Blue Wave, the fundraising group organizing the event, said it’s closed to the media. With a full council quorum potentially in attendance, it seems at best a little odd to shut out the media and at worst a violation of the Open Public Meetings Act. The City Attorney’s Office told me they don’t see an ethical issue here because it's a “private campaign event” where council members appear in their “personal capacity,” wherein they are “free to exercise their constitutional right to political expression and freedom of association.”

Tried to RSVP and got rejected as "this event is a private fundraiser and is closed to the media." However, with seven of nine council members co-hosting, I think it is in the public interest to see what they're talking about! https://t.co/SVYdQCkTwP — Hannah Krieg (@hannahkrieg) August 21, 2024

Nightmare blunt rotation Part II: Okay, sure. But if at some point in the hour-and-a-half event they talk about their day jobs, that seems to cross the line of personal capacity, IMHO. And since they aren’t letting the media in to make sure they aren’t doing anything illegal, I am not in the position to give them the benefit of the doubt. Either way, I’m curious to hear how they are narrativizing Woo’s embarrassing showing at the primary and why most of the city council continues to shove her down our throats. If you want to go and find out, you can RSVP at jose@bluewavepolitics.com, according to the flyer.

Lowkey W: It looks like Council President Sara Nelson may have lost her war on gig delivery drivers’ minimum wage.

A source pointed this out to me: OLS has resumed its rulemaking process for the app-based delivery driver minimum wage, a sign that city government is acting as if the proposed changes from earlier this year are dead. pic.twitter.com/Dazvcg7RqL — David Kroman (@KromanDavid) August 21, 2024

Billionaire down: 59-year-old British tech titan Mike Lynch’s supposedly “unsinkable” yacht went under earlier this week off the coast of Sicily, Italy when it crossed paths with a tornado. This morning, the Italian coast guard announced they recovered Lynch’s body. As of 6 am, the coast guard has rescued 15 people, found six dead, and continues the search for Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter, the last of the 22 passengers not yet accounted for.

Ceasefire now: On Wednesday, Israeli tank and drone strikes killed 17 people in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah and in southern Gaza's Khan Younis, according to the Associated Press. As Israeli forces push deeper into the central and southern Gaza Strip today, Reuters reports 27 more deaths Thursday. This includes 11 people killed in a strike on a Beit Lahiya home, six people, including a local journalist, in a house at the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, five people in separate strikes in the south, and five killed and many wounded in an airstrike near a square in Khan Younis.

Arms embargo now: President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday to "stress the urgency" of reaching a ceasefire deal with Gaza, according to the White House. Advocates maintain that the best way to apply pressure on Israel is to withhold arms. Worth a try, Biden?

ICYMI: Council Member Cathy Moore's anti-sex work crusade is still bad and neighbors who once supported it are wising up, Ashley Nerbovig writes.

Sah-BB Carpenter: Sabrina Carpenter will release new music TOMORROW. Here’s a teaser.