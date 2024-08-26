Never check a bag: Sea-Tac Airport was the victim of a cyber attack over the weekend. Email, phone services, and digital systems such as checking bags went offline from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. Airport staff checked 7,000 bags by hand. The majority of the people trying to check their bags missed their flights. What are you, the Queen of England? Shove your shit in a backpack and put it in the overhead compartment like the rest of us. The FBI is investigating the incident.

New light rail stops are coming!!! Nobody panic. The Lynwood light rail extension and its four new stations will open this week on Aug. 30. Ahhh! This will be a huge win for commuters as the train extends along I-5, and could chip away at the car traffic along the 8 1/2 mile route. Here are the four stops from southernmost to northernmost station: Shoreline South/148th Station, Shoreline North/185th Station, Mountlake Terrace Station, Lynnwood City Station. Check out the Seattle Time's breakdown of what's what at each spot (like parking, transit connections, and bike paths). They know a thing or two about the suburbs. All I know is I'm going to take the train to Mountlake Terrace and find my way to the fucking Regal Cinebarre movie theater, the height of suburban living.

What's the next light rail milestone after this? Looks like the next time we'll be able to get our transit-oriented rocks off will be when the Seattle to east side connection is finished some time in 2025. They're keeping that deadline vague for now. After that, mark your calendars for 2032 for when light rail comes to West Seattle and Ballard.

Summer hiatus continues: Today, it will be mostly pleasant and warm, but then more chilly rain will sweep in tonight. After that's over and done with, faux fall should become a distant memory and summer heat will take over once again.

Not only are we going to get some rain tonight, tonight is also the last 8 pm sunset until April 15, 2025 in Seattle. After the rain late tonight/Tuesday morning warming trend the rest of the week with highs peaking in the mid 70s to mid 80s Friday & Saturday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/GrCuSB1AQg — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 26, 2024

City spent $89,000 tearing down BLM garden: Eight months ago, Seattle Parks and Recreation tore down the Black Lives Memorial Garden, the community garden project started by activists during the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) in Cal Anderson Park. The call to remove one of the only lasting byproducts of CHOP came directly from Mayor Bruce Harrell, according to a report by RealChange News. Additionally, RealChange found the city spent $89,000 to do so. Parks spent the bulk of that money—$63,840 of it—on security costs.

Reign retire Rapinoe's jersey: The Seattle Reign honored the great Megan Rapinoe by retiring her no. 15 jersey on Sunday night. The ceremony included an all-female skydiving team and a video montage from the likes of Macklemore, Jay Inslee, and Eddie Vedder. They then beat the North Carolina Courage 1-0. We were there! Read more about on Slog later today.

A gift for the parks: The National Park Service will receive a $100 million donation from the Indianapolis-based foundation Lilly Endowment Inc. This is somehow the biggest donation in national park history. Now, the Park Service will need to figure out how to spread the $100 million around to its 400 parks. Some recent priorities for the parks are saving coral reefs in Florida's Biscayne National Park and restoring trout populations in western parks, according to the Associated Press. I hope this starts a trend where billionaires try to outdo each other by how much they can donate to the parks.

Bad time for tourists: In Iceland, an ice cave partially collapsed while 25 tourists from various countries were exploring inside. Ice hit four people, seriously injuring two people. One person died from their injuries. Two people are still missing. At the Grand Canyon four days ago, a flash flood swept away one hiker, who was missing until her body was discovered—20 miles away from where she first disappeared. One hundred other hikers had to be rescued.

Arizona's governor has activated the national guard to help with the recent flash flooding at an Indian reservation in the Grand Canyon area. More than 100 people have been evacuated from the canyon.



Rescue crews are still searching for a 33-year-old woman who was swept away. pic.twitter.com/mga1UGP09Q — ABC News (@ABC) August 25, 2024

Record low for fertility: The 2023 fertility rate in the United States fell 3% from 2022. The historic low means there were about 55 births for every 1,000 women aged 15 to 44 and 36 million births total. Births are shifting to older mothers and teen pregnancy has never been lower. Good for them.

On the brink of (more) war: Israel launched airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday, a response to Hezbollah's rocket and drone strike last month. The Israeli military said the strike was preemptive, too, since it determined Hezbollah was planning another volley of rockets for Israel. All out war could be imminent and could squander any hopes for a cease-fire agreement in Israel's war on Gaza. Tensions are high, yet both sides seem to have de-escalated and taken a step back from the brink.

Don't forget about the stranded astronauts: NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have been stuck on the International Space Station since early June due to issues with their Boeing aircraft. Now, NASA says Wilmore and Williams will be able to come home. Instead of taking the Boeing Starliner they rode in on home, the astronauts will tag along on the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule in February. They were supposed to be on ISS for eight days. This whole year is humiliation porn for Boeing.

they BETTER be falling in love. or at least doing hand stuff. those are my tax dollars https://t.co/QlzD9F8HHb — amelia elizalde (@ameliaelizalde) August 25, 2024

Telegram CEO detained: French authorities detained Pavel Durov, 39, the CEO of the encrypted messaging app Telegram. Durov, who is Russian but lives in Dubai where Telegram is based, was allegedly arrested "under a warrant for offenses related to the app," the BBC reports. Complaints allege Telegram conducts insufficient moderation and does not cooperate with authorities regarding "drug trafficking, child sexual content, and fraud" on its platform. The app's stance has been that it is not responsible for the abuse of its platform.

A song for your Monday: Kind of a vibe?