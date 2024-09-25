Da weather: A front will move across Western Washington today, so expect a quarter to half inch of rain. Showers and isolated thunderstorms moved into the interior early this morning. They’re expected to continue until 3 pm, take a two hour late lunch, and resume as showers and possible thunderstorms this evening.

Oops, all cuts: Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s 2025-2026 budget plugged a $250 million hole with wads of money meant for affordable housing, and he still found a way to give the cops more! Hannah has more here.

Harrell is using just $132 million from JumpStart to fund affordable housing. That's about 30% of what the tax is projected to raise in 2025 rather than 62% as the broad coalition that fought for JumpStart had obligated to go to housing https://t.co/GDB2sYSeOY — Hannah Krieg (@hannahkrieg) September 24, 2024

At least someone is giving us money: Patron saint of Seattle arts Paul Allen blesses us again from the beyond. His foundation announced yesterday it would grant nearly $9.5 million of his Microsoft fortune for programming, jobs, and facility upgrades at eight downtown Seattle arts and culture organizations, including Friends of Waterfront Park, the Seattle Art Museum, Seattle Symphony, and Seattle International Film Festival.

Just try driving this weekend: The Washington Department of Transportation announced “monster” road closures to finish a bunch of construction projects this weekend, According to KING 5, WSDOT will close SR 520 from I-5 to 92nd Ave Northeast, Northbound I-405 from Exit 5 to Coastal Creek Parkway Southeast, and Southbound SR 167 in Kent from SR 516 to South 277th Street, I-5 (at night) from SR 18 in Federal Way and 54th Avenue in Fife, and the Mercer Street on-ramps to I-5.

Archaeological Dig Reveals Roadwork on 520 Underway Since Early Seventeenth Century: https://t.co/pI6JNEqob7 pic.twitter.com/xxbKZWvPK9 — The Needling (@TheNeedling) September 24, 2024

Boeing goofs again: Not sure whose bright idea it was to ambush the machinists union by sidestepping the bargaining table to offer a widely publicized and ineffectual contract offer to 33,000 angry, striking workers, but wow it sure backfired. After the union said it wouldn’t even vote on the offer, the company showed its weak hand and backed down on the strict Friday deadline for its “best and final offer.”

Lebanon: Israeli bombardment in Southern Lebanon has displaced half a million people, officials there say. Foreign Ministers in Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq warned the attacks were “pushing the region towards all-out war.” Israel is drafting reservists for “operational activities in the northern area.” Lebanon borders Israel to the north.

Missouri may have killed an innocent man last night: Marcellus Williams’s lawyers, a top prosecutor in the office that secured his 2001 conviction, and the family of his alleged victim did not want him to die after a yearslong attempt to exonerate him. A lack of DNA evidence and unreliable witnesses for the prosecution suggest Williams may not have stabbed former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Felicia Gayle. Despite these claims and a flurry of appeals, neither the US Supreme Court nor Missouri Gov. Mike Parson stayed the execution. The NAACP called Williams’s death a lynching.

Too often folks like Marcellus Williams

turn into a political talking point. But I want people to remember, he has a family. He has people who love him.



The person in this video is Marcellus Williams’s son.



In this short clip you are reminded that the death penalty doesn’t… pic.twitter.com/4hXTMbuJHN — L E F T, PhD ⚫️ (@LeftSentThis) September 24, 2024

Brett Favre has Parkinson’s: The once-popular NFL Hall of Fame quarterback revealed his diagnosis during, of all things, a congressional hearing on welfare reform. What? So, a few years ago Favre allegedly had a role in misappropriating $8 million of welfare money from needy families for speeches he never gave and volleyball facilities at his alma mater. About $2.1 million went to a pharmaceutical company, Prevacus, to fund a drug for treating concussions, which is a common occurrence for NFL players like Favre and a risk factor for the degenerative neurological condition Parkinson’s Disease. In the hearing, Favre said he lost that investment in Prevacus. As it turned out, the neuroscientist who led the company used the ill-begotten welfare funds to pay gambling and personal debts.

A hurricane hits Florida Thursday: The National Hurricane Center predicts “life-threatening” storm surges and dangerous rainfall when Helene slams into the state’s Gulf Coast this week. Expected to reach Category 3 intensity, Helene is likely to be the strongest storm to hit the US this year. It's the sixth Florida hurricane since 2022 and possibly the ninth major hurricane to hit the Gulf Coast since 2016.

New charges for alleged Trump assassin: First charged with two federal firearms offenses, Ryan Routh was indicted Tuesday on a charge of attempted assassination for allegedly staking out Donald Trump’s Florida golf course with a gun earlier this month. Prosecutors allege Routh wrote out his plans months in advance and kept a handwritten list of places Trump had been, or would be, in his car.

Bye-bye Infowars? A federal judge is expected to approve an order to auction off Alex Jones’s media empire piece by piece this fall to pay the $1 billion debt he owes to the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims for spreading the conspiracy theory that their personal tragedies were part of a hoax to pass gun control legislation. Jones said he won’t be silenced and suggested his supporters (aka “patriot buyers”) could buy his assets and he could host his show Infowars as an employee.