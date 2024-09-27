RIP Mariners' hopes and dreams: If you're a Mariners fan, this news is unsurprising to you. The team failed to make it to the playoffs, once again missing the postseason despite a season filled with promise. Hope is so dangerous, especially to a Mariners fan. This is the 22nd time the team has missed the playoffs in 23 years. There's always next year, right?

Mystery alert: Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore was placed on paid administrative leave, but neither the City nor the police department will say why. Moore, who is the department's second-ever Black chief, has been the head of the agency since taking over the mostly white department in 2022 in the wake of the police killing of Manuel Ellis.

Coked-out coroner: Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice allegedly falsely claimed someone had poisoned his energy drinks, workout powder, and electric tea kettle with cocaine and fentanyl. In fact, no one had poisoned Curtice, it appears he'd simply been doing cocaine and fentanyl in the morgue and wanted to cover his tracks with the poisoning story. Unfortunately, the jig was up after he failed a polygraph test, which prompted a confession. For months, he told police, he'd been snorting drugs he found on dead bodies. His wife, who is the president of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, said this incident is a result of Curtice's PTSD.

Oh, no: Actress Maggie Smith, known for her roles in Downtown Abbey and in the Harry Potter series, is dead at age 89. She was a two-time Oscar winner. She also has the perfect response to the story above about the coroner:

Seems bad: The National Transportation Safety Board warned that over 350 Boeing 737s could have faulty rudder control components.

Meanwhile: The Machinists union will be back at the negotiating table Friday with Boeing. Earlier this week, the union rejected a new offer from the company, as it "didn’t meet the needs of our members," according to a union survey. While Boeing has said this latest offer is "the largest offer we’ve ever offered this union or any other union," the union members are holding out for "a restored pension and a 40% general wage increase," the Seattle Times reports.

The weather: Friday will be partly cloudy and in the mid-60s. Saturday threatens to be cloudier and cooler. Sunday should see a similar share of clouds and sun. Briskness is back. Rain, however, won't return until next Friday, supposedly.

Much more stressful weather in Florida: The powerful Category 4 Hurricane Helene bore down on Florida's mostly rural Big Bend region. The storm caused damage, knocked out power for millions, and killed at least five people. Soon after it crossed land, Helene weakened to a tropical storm. Neighborhoods from South Florida to Asheville, North Carolina are flooded.

COVID is still a thing: Why don't you stock up on free tests from the government?

Israel kills over 700 in one week of Lebanon strikes: In spite of the US, France, and other allies calling for a 21-day ceasefire—one that Lebanon welcomes—Israel's escalation of strikes against Hezbollah "won't stop" until it pushes Hezbollah away from the border, which is allegedly the country's main goal with this operation.

Eric Adams goes to court: Fresh from being accused of accepting more than $100,000 in illegal gifts from Turkey in exchange for helping the country with his political status, New York City Mayor Eric Adams went to court for his arraignment. Adams is charged with bribery, fraud, and soliciting illegal foreign campaign donations. He does not plan to step down from office and, despite piles of evidence detailed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the unsealed indictment, Adams will plead not guilty. “I ask New Yorkers to wait to hear our defense,” Adams said.

So long, China Harbor: The big-ass restaurant on Lake Union is slated for closure at the end of September due to rising labor costs, inflation, and costs of building repairs. I'd never been to China Harbor, but I always wondered what it looked like inside. With only a few opportunities left to visit, I went last night. It was beautiful chaos. A line snaked through the building's lobby and out the door. Groups of fewer than four people—reservation-holders and walk-ins alike—waited in the same line. The restaurant sat big groups quickly and honored big group reservations. Three pairs of middle-aged couples attempted to cut the small-group line because of their 7 pm reservation. The hostess said their reservations didn't matter and they had to wait at the back of the line. They hated hearing about this anarchy. After fuming for a few minutes, the six strangers opted to become one reservation. The hostess sat them at a big table immediately. My friends and I kept tabs on them throughout the night. We hoped they became friends. If you're going to bid China Harbor adieu this weekend, make sure to get there early. Or, bring a big group. Also, they were all out of dim sum last night.

You should have serious fomo if you’re not at China Harbor rn, whole city is here pic.twitter.com/OeUTwCq0HG — nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) September 27, 2024

Ugh, the poor library: The pain of the ransomware attack suffered by the Seattle Public Library isn't over yet. To respond to the attack and investigate what data the attackers stole, SPL anticipates it will need to spend $1 million. The money will come from the library's already thin budget, which forced rolling closures earlier this year to save costs. According to the Seattle Times, $800,000 will go toward paying consultants and $200,000 will go toward extra information technology costs.

A song for your Friday: This was stuck in my head when I woke up at 4 am and couldn't go back to sleep.