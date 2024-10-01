Goood morning! High near 68 degrees this morning and a slight chance of rain around 4 pm and 5 pm, but that increases to a chance of rain after 5 pm, according to the National Weather Service. If you're going to happy hour, then work a raincoat into your outfit.

Imagine existing as Pasco Mayor Pete Serrano: Yesterday, Seattle's chattering class had a great time dunking on Serrano, a Republican running for Washington Attorney General, and Rachel Savage, who owns The Vajra on Capitol Hill. Serrano posted to Twitter a video of the two admitting their fear of riding the light rail. As Savage relays her concern, the camera zooms in on a Black man sitting at the Capitol Hill station with a paper bag in his hands, strongly implying that he's some cause for fear. Savage recently started to campaign against a housing project for those transitioning out of homelessness. It's a very cool project by the Downtown Emergency Services Center, and Savage can right fuck off. I've written to both people for comment and will update when I hear back.

Meanwhile, maybe Serrano should shore up support back home before coming here to talk shit on Seattle. Yesterday Serrano's hometown paper, the Tri-City Herald, endorsed his opponent, Democratic former US Attorney General Nick Brown for Attorney General (AG). The Herald called Serrano unprepared for the role. They also talked a little shit on his law school, saying that Serrano attended "Florida Coastal School of Law, which we assume is a fine law school, but it’s not Harvard," which is where Brown attended. I don't think we should find a degree from Harvard all that impressive, but Florida Coastal School of Law was not "a fine law school." Open for less than 30 years, the university closed in 2021 due to funding and accreditation issues. In its final year, it had the lowest bar passage rate of any Florida school.

A two-year-old stuck in an Amazon locker: A toddler somehow got trapped in an Amazon Hub Locker for a short time Sunday, prompting a call to the Seattle Police Department and Seattle Fire Department, according to GeekWire. The reporter couldn't find too many details about how the kid got stuck, or how he got out, but he's safe now.

Happy October!!! Do you all have plans? Want to go do something? Ok. What? What do you want to do? Oh, you don't have any ideas? Well go check out our nifty little guide from our friends at EverOut. Jenny Slate comes to town Thursday, October 24, that could be fun to check out. Maybe check out the Georgetown Morgue, which opens up every year in October for a creepy tour. Try to find some dead body drugs to snort? What about HUMP: Part two!?! So many options. Let's hang out!

Double income, no kids, with a dog: Calling all dinkwads, FYI Guy wants to hear from you. Fill out his quick survey as he dives into the numbers of Seattle's version of a nuclear family.

So union strong: For the first time since 1977, the International Longshoreman's Association has gone on strike, with dockworkers at 36 ports from Maine to Texas walking off the job. The workers want higher wages, better benefits, and to prevent companies from automating their jobs, according to the Associated Press. The Longshoreman command a lot of power with their strike, which could lead to supply chain issues causing higher prices and shortages. Seems like those bosses might want to resolve this quickly and respond to worker demands.

Based Biden:

President Biden is right. He should not invoke Taft-Hartley to end the port strike. Dock workers are striking against excessive corporate greed. The shipping industry has made $400 billion in profits since 2020. It's time for dock workers to be treated with respect, not contempt. pic.twitter.com/BKm7UA1rAo — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 1, 2024

Israel claims it has invaded Lebanon: The Israeli military has called for people to evacuate some Lebanese border towns as it prepares for what it says will be limited ground operations into Lebanon, according to the Associated Press. While Israel said it entered Lebanon, Hezbollah has denied this claim, and no independent confirmation has been made. If true, Israel has once again disregarded the Biden Administration's attempts to ease tensions and avoid a war between Israel and Hezbollah, according to the Washington Post. And yet, no weapons ban.

Meanwhile, the White House reported that Iran is preparing an imminent air strike against Israel after the country claimed it was preparing to invade Lebanon. The White House warned such an attack would result in "severe consequences for Iran," according to the Washington Post. When Iran shot missiles toward Israel in April, the US helped intercept the vast majority of the strikes.

President Jimmy Carter is so old: Happy birthday to the former president who turned 100 years old today! He would be a Libra; he's so Libra coded. Carter has been in hospice care for the last 19 months, but he's still hanging around, supposedly excited to cast his ballot for Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

Hundreds still unaccounted for after Hurricane Helene: In the storm area, which cover six states, at least 133 people have died, and that death toll may continue to rise, according to CNN. The storms left some areas almost wholly inaccessible, with people sending in supplies by air, by mule, or by hiking miles to deliver aid.

Mexico beat us to it: The first woman president of Mexico takes office Tuesday. Environmental scientist and former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum plans to continue the legacy of her predecessor, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. NPR did a "five things to know" list.

