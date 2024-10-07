Hard times for Easy Street Records: A pipe burst in the apartment above the West Seattle record store on Friday night. Water damage ruined between 8,000 and 10,000 records—a blow worth $10,000 according to the shop. The whole blues section is gone. The metal, electronic, and classical sections got drenched, too. It seems pop may have made it out unscathed. Then, on Sunday, a woman in distress reportedly threw herself against Easy Street's window and shattered it.

Mount Rainier is shrinking: The tip top of Mount Rainier is melting, and now the highest point on the mountain is about 10 feet lower than it used to be, according to the mountaineer and mechanical engineer who measured the change. This news could mean Rainier is no longer 14,410 feet above sea level, but only 14,399.6 feet above sea level. Thanks to climate change, Washington's other ice-capped mountains are shrinking, too. Maybe in another two decades of warming-assisted shrinking I'll be able to actually summit Rainier.

Rivers are shrinking, too: In 2023, rivers dried up at their fastest rate in 30 years. Water supply is at risk. Globally, river and reservoir levels are lower than ever. Precipitation is behaving more erratically as climate change impacts worsen. Extreme drought is persistent around the globe while excessive rainfall causes devastating floods. “Water is the canary in the coal mine of climate change,” the secretary general of the World Meteorological Organization said.

Queen Anne apartment fire: A Saturday afternoon fire in a Queen Anne apartment displaced 40 people and damaged 22 units. No one was injured.

A bow on a beautiful weekend: Who would've thought we'd have such pleasant weather in October? Did you catch twilight last night? The National Weather Service snapped a good shot.

Nice weather will continue: Count your lucky stars, it'll be in the 70s and sunny today.

New hurricane hurtles toward Florida: Hurricane Milton grew into a Category 4 storm as it barreled toward Florida on Monday, fewer than two weeks since Hurricane Helene battered the state. It's unclear exactly where Milton will strike, but it'll definitely make landfall on the west coast of Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis warned people to ready themselves for the storm and potential evacuation. How's the climate change denial going these days, Ron?

Meanwhile: The Hurricane Helene death toll rose to 227 dead over the weekend.

A tale of two protests: On Saturday, a group of around 200 people rallied in support of Israel to commemorate the victims of the October 7 Hamas attacks. They marched to Lumen Field for the "Rally of Remembrance." Nearby, a pro-Palestine rally of more than 400 people marched from the waterfront to the Space Needle to call for a ceasefire, a call-to-action more than a commemoration, one that acknowledged all the death and devastation that came on and after last October 7.

Biden calls for an end to the war: In a statement acknowledging the first anniversary of the bloody start to the Israel-Hamas war, President Joe Biden said, "We will not stop working to achieve a ceasefire deal in Gaza that brings the hostages home, allows for a surge in humanitarian aid to ease the suffering on the ground, assures Israel’s security, and ends this war." As The Guardian points out, Biden has not, as Israel's biggest arms supplier, exercised any leverage to actually make a ceasefire happen.

Siiiiigh: The Supreme Court will not overturn a lower court order that bans emergency abortions that violate Texas' abortion laws. The Biden administration had asked the court to throw out the lower court order since federal law requires hospitals to perform abortions in emergency situations and the Texas law muddies what counts as an emergency. Under Texas' abortion bans, "there has been a spike in complaints that pregnant women in medical distress have been turned away from emergency rooms," according to the Associated Press. Medically necessary abortions prevent "sepsis, organ failure, and other major problems," but doctors in Texas may hesitate to perform them since Texas law threatens abortion practitioners with jail time.

New waterfront park opens: Hey, that Overlook Walk is nice. Better to focus on this highlight of post-Viaduct waterfront redesign rather than the multiple disappointments.

A local long read for you: Remember that Yakima coroner who allegedly snorted drugs he found on dead bodies? Well, his story goes far beyond that. The Seattle Times detailed two incidents of mental health crises in Yakima with two different results. The first is the story of the coroner, Jim Curtice, who police took to the hospital during his crisis. The second is Hien Trung Hua, who police booked into the county jail because the city jail wouldn't admit him due to mental health concerns. During his jail stay, Hua died. Curice recovered from his own crisis, then investigated Hua's death and determined he died from pre-existing health conditions. Months later, Hua's death was re-evaluated as "negligent homicide." Read the whole story here.

Harris's media blitz: Kamala Harris is doing the interview circuit this week. She went on the Call Her Daddy podcast, a hit show that garners 10 million listeners per episode, most of whom are women between the ages of 18 and 29. Her 60 Minutes segment will air Monday. Harris has plans to go on Howard Stern, The View, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week as well.

Al Pacino knows what happens after we die: "Al Pacino confirms 'there's nothing there' after we die—'You're Gone'"

