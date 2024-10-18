Mayday: Two crewmen flying a Navy aircraft crashed into a mountainside east of Mount Rainier on Tuesday. So far, no one's been able to get to the wreck or do any rescuing. The Navy is deploying search and rescue teams out to the site as is the Yakima County Sheriff. Weather has obstructed visibility for the recovery missions thus far.

Carry-on from hell: Last month, during an encampment removal, social service workers found luggage with hellish contents. Shannon Reeder had been murdered with an ax or hatchet between June and September and then shoved into the suitcase. They found the case under the makeshift bed of Steven Nguyen, 57. Nguyen, who has a history of violent felonies, was booked and charged for Reeder's murder. He'll be arraigned on October 30.

Time for me to get another kitten...? In the three weeks since Hurricane Helene, the NOAH Center, an animal shelter in Stanwood, Washington took in 28 kittens and two adults cats who lost their homes in the storm. Those kitties had to travel more than 2,000 miles. From Seattle, you'll have to travel only 58.7 miles to go scoop up a new lil guy to love forever. Fuck, I'm selling myself on this. My cat, Cricket, does need a friend...

The weather: We should actually get some weather this weekend! Wind advisories across the Puget Sound region will go into effect Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Then, it's atmospheric river time, baby. Heavy rains are expected. Gales! Gushers! Get your galoshes ready.

🌧️ The first atmospheric river of the season will bring significant rainfall and gusty winds to western Washington this weekend. Stay updated on the latest forecast at https://t.co/K3pghVqzhw #WAwx pic.twitter.com/ngYiFxZyZi — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 18, 2024

Amazon says fuck your work from home dreams: Last month, Amazon said all employees must return to in-the-office work five days a week. Workers have until January 2 to adhere to the mandate. Around 37,000 employees who are part of an internal Slack group advocating for remote work aren't so keen on the new policy. Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman shut down those hopes. Garman told employees in a meeting that if they didn't like the new policy then they could leave.

Drone delivery gone wrong: Delivering drugs via drone is illegal. A California man is learning that the hard way. Christopher Patrick Laney, 34, allegedly dropped off some fentanyl and other drugs via drone. To make matters worse, one of his customers overdosed on the fentanyl he supplied. Now, he's feeling the heat for allegedly using an unregistered aircraft to deliver illegal narcotics and for being complicit in someone's death.

Stop it! Washington's Traffic Safety Commission knows you're peeking at your phone while driving. According to their report, "25% of all trips made statewide involved some form of cellphone distraction." Previously, that number was just 9%. Stop scrolling for deals on TikTok shop! No checking your fantasy football scores—you're losing anyway! Quit playing Candy Crush, it's not 2014 anymore! No, but really, this behavior is what kills people. If you want to be on your phone, take a bus.

Bruce's blah zoning plan: The mayor released an updated zoning map in the modified Seattle Comprehensive Plan that doesn't do a whole lot. Sure, it allows more density than Seattle allowed before, but much of that is because of a new state law mandating new forms of density in zones previously reserved for single-family homes. The whole thing amounts to adding "six new neighborhood centers" to concentrate six-story-high complexes around transit centers. That sounds well and good—and yes, in a housing crisis any added density is great!—but previous recommendations called for 16 new neighborhood centers. The other thing that sucks about this is Harrell's plan is anti-bodega. In the plan, according to Publicola, Harrell & Co. limit new neighborhood "corner stores" to literal corner lots and restrict their hours from 7 am to 10 pm. Boo! No vision! No lust for a midnight bacon egg and cheese!

I recommend turning off the layer that adds a border to every neighborhood and urban center - it lays things a little more bare. https://t.co/AiDfrDY4u1 pic.twitter.com/nrC97pzFGf — Ryan Packer (@typewriteralley) October 16, 2024

Okaaaay, ceasefire now? Well, looks like the Israeli military killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Joe Biden called Sinwar's death "a moment of justice" that could raise "the prospect of a ceasefire." We'll believe it when we see it, Joe.

This was the solution? Wildfire risk is high in Wyoming's Shoshone national forest. Park rangers now have a solution to lower that risk. They're going to stop using explosives to blow up the carcasses of dead horses. Duh.

Texas Supreme Court halts execution: Robert Roberson, 56, was slated to be executed in Texas yesterday for the death of his two-year-old daughter in 2002. The powers that be accused Roberson of killing his daughter, determining she suffered "shaken baby syndrome," a diagnosis the scientific community is dubious about. Her same ailments could have been caused by pneumonia. Additionally, during the trial, according to the New York Times, the jury may have seen Roberson's lack of emotion or grief—a byproduct of his autism—as guilt. In the eleventh hour, his lawyers and advocates rallied to stop Roberson's execution. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did not issue a reprieve. The Supreme Court did not either, but Justice Sonia Sotomayor urged Abbott to do so. Running out of options, a bipartisan group of Texas House of Representative members intervened by issuing a subpoena for Roberson to testify for the Legislature. That weird procedural loophole caused the Texas Supreme Court halted the execution. Temporarily. Roberson and his team have 30 more days. The clock restarts now.

Drowsy, depleted Donald: Donald Trump keeps canceling interviews. He flaked on NBC in Philadelphia, CNBC's Squawk Box, 60 Minutes, and now The Shade Room. What gives? A Trump adviser told Shade Room producers Trump was "exhausted and refusing [some] interviews but that could change," Politico reports. In his stead, the adviser told The Shade Room they could interview Waka Flocka Flame. Other Trump advisers reject the notion that he's a wee tired babe and said he's actually "running laps around Kamala Harris on the campaign trail."

A song for your Friday: Pssssst. Did you know this song is 19 years old?