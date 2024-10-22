Goooood morning: Ok so the government-provided weather says we will see a small chance of a drizzly morning before 8 am, but then kind of sunny day with a high of 57 degrees.

Washington loves a wealth tax: A new statewide poll shows that 66 percent of Washingtonians would support a property tax on financial assets of more than $250 million, according to the Seattle Times. The people polled said they'd support that money going to education spending, but then they also said they'd rather see state government spending cuts to pay for education more than a new tax. I'm kind of unclear on whether pollsters asked them, "But what if the new tax was still just that wealth tax?"

Teen arrested in relation to shooting deaths of five people: King County Sheriff's deputies discovered the bodies of five people, two adults and three "young teens" at a house in Southeast Seattle early Monday morning. Deputies arrested one teen on the scene and took another to the hospital, according to the Associated Press.

Harrell's friend uses a slur: Darrell Powell, a friend of Mayor Bruce Harrell, was dismissed as interim CEO of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority after he called someone "an affirmative action retard hire," according to KUOW. Records also show he may have made some homophobic and anti-trans comments as well.

Speaking of slurs: How did I miss Hannah Krieg's third anniversary at The Stranger. Probably because I was deep in the depths of SECB hell. Happy three-years-and-one-month at The Stranger, Hannah. One of the hardest working people at this paper, she's become an institution. She's you. She's me. She deserves your loyalty. She's Hannah Krieg.

WNBA demands higher pay: After a season of increased attendance and ratings, the WNBA has said it refuses to settle for its rookies making literally less than I do on average, according to NPR. A rookie's minimum salary is about $64,000, and the highest a veteran player makes is about $241,000. Compare that to an NBA player who makes a minimum of more than a million dollars.

Israel's attack plans for Iran: Some top secret documents got leaked or hacked, the Biden Administration still isn't sure which, but those documents show Israels plans for an attack on Iran, according to the Associated Press. The documents spread around Telegram Channels. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes continue to pound Lebanon and Gaza.

Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris in Georgia: With the election just weeks away, the presidential election appears to be a toss up, but Trump has gained in the swing state of Georgia, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. President Joe Biden won Georgia in 2020 by about 12,000 votes, but a recent poll shows Trump up by four points, with a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

In his closing argument for the election, Donald Trump's obsession with trans people has led him to focus on taking healthcare away from a small group of Americans.



This is in stark contrast to @KamalaHarris, whose focus has been on expanding healthcare access for all Americans. pic.twitter.com/yyrJtb4V9h — Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) October 21, 2024

FTC says no more fake reviews: A new FTC rule took effect Monday banning reviews attributed to fake people, created by artificial intelligence, people who have no actual experience with the product or service, and just general lies about a product, according to the Associated Press. Be prepared for some brutally honest reviews of your local coffee shops by me.

Nilüfer Yanya at the Crocodile: My friend and part-time Slog music consultant Kevin invited me to see Nilüfer Yanya at the Crocodile last weekend. Like halfway through the concert he pointed out that her saxophonist's name is Jazzi Bobbi. Something so satisfying about that. Have a listen!