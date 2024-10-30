Da weather: I’m loving the fall leaves and hating the leaf blowers. I support clearing sidewalks for safety and accessibility—I’ve slipped on dead leaves, too, no shame—but lawn owners should embrace the beauty of decay! The National Weather Service says there is a 100 percent chance of rain today. On Halloween, rain is somewhat likely in the daylight and most likely in the evening.

Another person dies at ICE facility in Tacoma: Tacoma and Pierce County officials have not said who died at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma this Sunday or how they died, but we know they are the second person to die there this year. The first, 61-year-old Charles Leo Daniel, died of cardiovascular disease in March. From what activists and people on the inside say, the center is a terrible place. Detainees have complained of harsh treatment and inadequate food for years and have launched hunger strikes. At least six have attempted suicide this year. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights is concerned about a lack of transparency and oversight. La Resistencia will hold vigils outside the center this week.

Fort Knox or Clark County? After someone lit ballot boxes in Portland and Vancouver, Washington on fire Monday, destroying hundreds of ballots in an apparent attempt to disrupt the election, Clark County officials decided to post contracted workers at all 22 drop boxes 24 hours a day from now to Election Day. They won’t confront anyone, but they will keep their eyes peeled. Police will presumably confront people and have stepped up patrols. The FBI said it has linked a vehicle to both fires, as well as a third arson in the area three weeks ago.

Put your hands on your head and back away from the wolves: This month, US wildlife officials have found two dead adult gray wolves in Washington, a species protected under federal and state law. US Fish and Wildlife is not messing around. They’re offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or conviction in either case.

Can’t say he’s boring: Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice, the same guy police accused last month of stealing drugs off corpses and lying about it, refused to implicate the county in a controversial jail death, even after the pathologist reclassified the death from “natural” to “negligent homicide.” Hien Trung Hua, 41, died after a guard hit, shackled, and left him in a dangerous position during a mental health crisis. Yakima County’s elected commissioners, the sheriff, and the Yakima Herald-Republic’s ed board want Curtice to resign. He’s been on leave for weeks and didn’t return the Seattle Times’s request for comment. Idk, should we trust him?

Kamala Harris speaks in DC: More than 75,000 people attended the Vice President’s last major speech of the campaign, where she called Trump a “petty tyrant” out for “unchecked power.” From Washington's Ellipse, the same place Trump spoke before the insurrection on January 6, 2021, she delivered the plain speech that ultimately called for unity.

A sea of people along the monument watching VP Kamala Harris speech tonight after the rally reached capacity on site of The Ellipse. pic.twitter.com/xKqL85iXwg — Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) October 30, 2024

Speaking of January 6th: Actor Jay Johnston of Mr. Show and Bob’s Burgers was convicted of a felony for participating in the insurrection. A judge sentenced him to one year and one day in prison. Prosecutors had asked for 18 months, citing his clear lack of remorse. Lawyer's presented a photo of Johnston’s recent “QAnon Shaman” Halloween costume as evidence.

Supreme Court denies RFK Jr. appeal: He’ll stay on the ballot in crucial battlegrounds Michigan and Wisconsin. The Supreme Court didn’t explain its decision, but state officials essentially told the Court and RFK Jr. it was too late because people are literally voting. He says leaving his name on the ballot is a violation of his First Amendment rights because it’s essentially compelling him to mislead voters into thinking he still wants to be President. Honestly, I would not put it past his supporters to vote for him fully unaware that he dropped out and backed Trump. This race will be extraordinarily tight. I’m curious if this will affect the outcome.

Just when I thought we’ve run out of things to pollute: One hundred space researchers sent a letter imploring the Federal Communications Commission to pause new launches of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites because we don’t know the long-term environmental implications of sending thousands of satellites to space each year. Even if wifi IS cool, the introduction of all these gasses and metals into the atmosphere deserves environmental review, they say. FCC, wield your power for the people! Save space!

Where in the world is Ivanka Trump? Surfing. Paris. Watching Formula 1 Racing. Chilling in the hot tub. Hanging with Kim Kardashian in Malibu. Anywhere but with her dad, basically. She and her husband Jared Kushner told The New York Times whatever happens, they’re staying out of politics. Good for you guys. It would have been cool if you figured that one out in like 2015 or something.