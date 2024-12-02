Five missing in capsized vessel: On Sunday, the US Coast Guard received a mayday call from the Wind Walker, a fishing vessel off the southwest coast of Juneau, Alaska. The ship reportedly capsized due to rough weather with five people on board. Rescue crews faced "heavy snow, winds up to 60 mph and 6-foot seas."

He's running: King County Council (KCC) Member Girmay Zahilay officially launched his campaign for King County Executive. Zahilay has served on the KCC since 2020 and says he wants to make the county safer and more affordable. Zahilay is the third candidate to join the horse race for the executive office. His colleague, Council Member Claudia Balducci is also running, as is County Assessor John Wilson. You can read all about his campaign plans in Ashley’s piece this morning. His pet issue, if elected, will be "his commitment to supporting workers and labor rights in Seattle." He is also open to progressive taxation such as a payroll tax.

Pre-teen police chase: A 12-year-old boy drove 160 miles across the Cascade Mountains in a car believed to be stolen from his grandfather. Police found the car parked in Moses Lake. The boy took off and led the cops on a short chase before they did a maneuver that caused the boy to lose control. The car flipped on its side. No one was injured. Police arrested the boy.

A foggy morning: A fog advisory is in effect until around 10 am on Monday. Careful on those commutes. Look out for ghost ships lurking in the murk. Once that's over with, it should be sunny again.

🌫️ Pockets of dense fog are filling in across the area this morning, so take it slow on your morning commute! Check out the view of the fog from the Space Needle Panocam 👀 #WAwx pic.twitter.com/kfdOXto6Kz — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 2, 2024

SAM on strike: I know it’s perfect museum weather, but for now, find a different one. The guards at the Seattle Art Museum started an indefinite strike this weekend. The guards unionized in May 2022 and have been bargaining with the museum for more than two years. The strike is indefinite, so if you're looking for another exhibit to explore, check out the Frye.

A pardon for Hunter: President Joe Biden issued a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, on Sunday night. The pardon is for all offenses Hunter “committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014 through December 1, 2024." The pardon comes right before Hunter was due for sentencing in his gun charges cases as well as sentencing in his federal tax evasion case. The president previously said he wouldn't pardon Hunter's crimes. Maybe Hunter won Joe over at the Thanksgiving dinner table? On his decision, Biden said, "I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice – and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision.”

Republicans are pissed about this pardon: They do not like Biden saying "lol jk" about not pardoning his son. They're calling him a liar. Some Democrats aren't thrilled either, saying this "is a bad precedent."

Really the only thing to be said about the matter:

Trump picks conspiracy theorist to lead FBI: The president-elect announced another cabinet pick. This time he wants notorious "deep state" conspiracy theorist Kash Patel to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to the Guardian, Patel is a big FBI critic and "has threatened to fire its top echelons and shut down the agency’s headquarters." Patel's assumption of the role is dependent on the incumbent chief, also a Trump pick, resigning or being fired. Regardless, senators from both sides of the aisle have indicated that Patel could face a hard time winning confirmation votes. Still, Trump's lackeys in the Senate think Patel is a great choice.

Gaza Soup Kitchen chef killed: An Israeli strike killed chef Mahmoud Almadhoun on Saturday. Almadhoun started and ran the Gaza Soup Kitchen, an organization dedicated to feeding the masses during famine. He cooked daily hot meals and provided fresh water to those who needed it. According to Almadhoun's brother, an Israeli drone "unloaded its payload directly under Mahmoud's feet." Additional gunfire prevented Almadhoun's friends from getting him to the nearby hospital. Instead, he died from his injuries.

Big Ten tension: The University of Michigan and The Ohio State University were fined $100,000 apiece after their football players fought each other on Saturday. The rivalry game between the teams ended with Michigan revelry. Then the Michigan team planted their "M" flag in the middle of the Ohio's "O" at centerfield. This was a step too far for the Ohio team. The teams brawled. Police used their pepper spray liberally. Now, the teams have their fines.

Elton John can't see: An infection left music legend Elton John with nearly no sight. He has limited vision in only one eye. While he heals, the affliction means Elton hasn't been able to see the new "Devil Wears Prada" musical which he wrote the score for. “It’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it and, boy, it sounded good tonight,” he said.

Good news? The Oxford University Press word of the year is "brain rot."

A song for your Monday: Hunter Biden once apparently pulled out his phone in a private strip club room and played Fleet Foxes.