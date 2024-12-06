Delridge drama: Woof, the West Seattle light rail expansion's draft proposal is causing consternation. A bunch of businesses will likely be victims of eminent domain. A tap house, coffee shop, childcare center, and health club in the Delridge area are just some of the businesses that will need to uproot for the greater good of high speed rail. The salt in the wound is that, under state law, businesses will only receive $50,000 in relocation funds—a number that hasn't been updated since 2003. In a lose-lose situation, all the hoopla around this will likely slow down the eternally-delayed project even more.

California shaken up: A 7.0 earthquake rattled Ferndale, a small town in California's Humboldt County, Thursday morning. The quake triggered a tsunami warning for California and Oregon which remained in effect for an hour. The most bone-chilling part of the tremors is how close the epicenter was to the Cascadia Subduction Zone. Make sure you have some emergency supplies. The Big One could come at any moment!

👀



Seeing how close this was to hitting the Cascadia fault is quite something.



If this feels like a wake up call for you, here’s some help:



Sign up for Alerts https://t.co/jgb81x40KL



Get those kits ready https://t.co/cx3jmi0izz



Learn about tsunamis https://t.co/RZHgJSa6mo https://t.co/W0GWtsCIRO — WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) December 6, 2024

Bomb cyclone not so bomb after all: Snohomish County is not feeling too fond of last month's bomb cyclone after it left an estimated $18 million worth of damages to public property in its wake. Luckily, the county may qualify for FEMA assistance to help with repairs.

The Eras Tour is still happening? How long is this fucking Taylor Swift tour? The answer is it's too long, but why stop beating a dead horse if it hasn't stopped spitting out money? Wait, sorry. That's not what this news is about. The news is that the tour is ending this weekend after nearly two years. Swift will play her final shows in Vancouver, Canada this weekend. Seattle Swifties are making the trek up and across the border. Except, some Swifties did not realize that they could be denied entry into Canada due to past felony convictions or DUIs on their records. They are not thrilled about entering their "turned away from the border" era.

No rain December: So far, we've had eight days without rain. It won't last. Rain should return by Saturday.

Today marks the 8th straight day without rain in Seattle.



Sorry, sun lovers, but the other shoe is about to drop 🤣🌧️🌧️🌧️ — Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) December 6, 2024

Is gun violence solving our predatory health care system? Health insurance company Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield reversed a proposed policy that would have charged people based on how long they were under anesthesia. The policy reversal from Anthem came one day after a gunman killed the UnitedHealth Care CEO. The evil, for-profit industry that exploits people during the worst moments of their lives is far from fixed, but the violence it inspired—and the gleeful public response to that violence—should signal to the industry and lawmakers that the way the system works is untenable.

Or, maybe it's good governance changing the health care system? As a result of negotiations from the Biden administration, Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk will cut the prices of two of its insulin products by more than 70%. I can't wait for the progress under the next administration!

More on the UHC killer: Police say the suspect traveled from Atlanta to New York City on a Greyhound bus ten days before the killing. Using a fake New Jersey ID, he checked into a hostel, where security footage shows him briefly lowering his mask to flirt with a clerk. Police are also testing bottles the suspect may have left at the scene of the crime for DNA evidence. For now, he is still in the wind.

The only good thing that's happened ever: King County Metro released a "HOT TO GO!" parody.

If he wanted to he would: A Canadian couple in a First Nations community in the northernmost part of Ontario happened upon a polar bear in their driveway this week. The bear lunged at the woman. She slipped. Her husband jumped on the polar bear to stop it from attacking her. He suffered severe injuries to his arms and legs before a neighbor came outside and shot it. The man is recovering in a hospital. Polar bear interactions such as this one will likely happen more often as nearby sea ice continues its retreat.

Jobs: In November, employers added 227,000 jobs to the labor market. That's a big difference from storm-ravaged and strike-heavy October's paltry 36,000 new jobs.

New Jersey drones: The FBI is investigating clusters of flying objects—likely drones—hovering over critical infrastructure and residential homes in the Garden State. The drones are big. One witness described them as similar to the size of a small car. Officials say the drones' presence seems "nefarious in nature." I'm hoping the drones are extraterrestrial and that aliens are gathering all of their information on our species from studying New Jersey.

Music for your Friday: Florida rapper and singer, Doechii, delivered something fresh on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.