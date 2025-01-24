Boeing's big, bad billion-dollar losses: In a surprise to nobody, Boeing had a not-so-good year last year. In 2024, the aerospace company lost a cool $11.8 billion. The good news is that it's only the second-biggest loss in Boeing history. The biggest-ever loss happened in 2020 after the fatal 737 MAX crashes and the ensuing grounding of those planes. The losses from 2024 started in January after an Alaska Airlines plane's (also a 737 MAX) fuselage door blew out mid-flight. Those doors aren't supposed to do that. Boeing had to pull plane deliveries. The company also blames financial losses on last fall's machinists' union strike.

The people want healthcare: Washington saw its highest-ever enrollment of Affordable Care Act (ACA) users this year with about 308,000 residents choosing plans through the state's ACA marketplace, Washington Healthplanfinder. Why was enrollment so high? According to the Seattle Times, "This year, more than 75% of customers benefited from federal premium tax credits, which were implemented by the Biden administration." Those tax credits enabled people to purchase plans that cost around $540 a month before the subsidies for only $70 a month. Thanks, Joe. You simply do not know what you've got until it's gone.

Seattle judge blocks Trump's birthright order: Donald Trump issued an executive order to rescind birthright citizenship, something spelled out as a constitutional right to anyone born in this country. Senior U.S. District Judge John Coughenour blocked the order for at least 14 days with a temporary restraining order. "This is a blatantly unconstitutional order," Coughenour, not mincing any words. "There are other times in world history where we look back and people of goodwill can say where were the judges, where were the lawyers?” At one point, he queried the lawyer from the Justice Department, Brett Shumate, about whether the order was constitutional. Shumate said, "It absolutely is." Coughenour replied, "Frankly, I have difficulty understanding how a member of the bar could state unequivocally that this is a constitutional order. It boggles my mind."

Good news, rain lovers: Enjoy the rain, you sick freaks. (Said with love because I am one of you.)

Precipitation? Haven't seen that in a while! ☔️



🌧️ Light lowland rain and mountain snow will move southward across the region tonight, with some lingering showers Friday morning. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/AkLFoI4TtI — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 23, 2025

First cop charged, tried, and sentenced under new state law: I-940 created a new legal standard where prosecutions against a police officer charged with using deadly force no longer have to prove "malice." Auburn police officer Jeffrey Nelson was found guilty of fatally shooting a man outside a grocery store in 2019. On Thursday, according to KING5, he received his concurrent sentences: "16 years and eight months for the second-degree murder charge and 10 years and three months for the first-degree assault charge."

This fucking guy: Pete Hegseth is still in the confirmation process to become defense secretary. As part of the process, Hegseth reportedly wrote in response to a question from Sen. Elizabeth Warren that he paid $50,000 to a woman who accused him of assault in 2017. Senators will vote on his confirmation tonight at 9 pm Eastern time.

More pardons: These pardons are different from the Jan. 6 rioter pardons—which police groups are not happy about. Trump also pardoned nearly 24 pro-life protesters serving prison time for "blocking access to and temporarily shutting down abortion clinics." Trump called them peaceful protesters. They were not. Some of these protesters injured clinic staff during their anti-abortion crusades, some barricaded clinics for hours and endangered the lives of people needing treatment. Some were serving federal sentences. Pro-life groups such as Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, Students for Life, the Thomas More Society, and Americans United for Life won the pardons by lobbying Trump in official and unofficial channels. They have other measures they want him to act on, too. Aunt Lydia has the White House's ear.

Heil Tesla: Activists projected Elon Musk's questionable gesture onto his German Tesla factory this week. In doing so, they believe they've proved that it was a Nazi salute since they're now being investigated by state security services for "using symbols of unconstitutional organizations."

New: activists who projected this onto Berlin Gigafactory are charged with showing Nazi symbols pic.twitter.com/IYWwCNiBcP — James Jackson (@derJamesJackson) January 24, 2025

Relevant polling: According to a new AP-NORC poll, over 52% of Americans dislike Elon Musk. On top of that, 60% of Americans "have an unfavorable view of the president relying on a billionaire for advice about government policy," reports Axios. The political party breakdown for the latter stat had 78% of Democrats disliking Trump's billionaire advisement and only 35% of Republicans disliking it.

A sliver of good: In the weeks since congestion pricing in parts of Manhattan, New York went into effect, those areas are seeing far fewer collisions. Just 12 days after new higher tolls for cars lessened traffic, it also lessened injuries by 51% and crashes by 55%.

No choice but to stan: "Costco's shareholders overwhelmingly reject anti-DEI proposal"

Don't forget about bird flu: The onslaught of Trump news is hard to look away from. Take a second to remember the quiet threat killing our animals and birds. A commercial poultry farmer on Long Island just euthanized 100,000 ducks after confirming bird flu in his flock. Things could get worse, too, as Trump hit mute on federal health officials. Sorry, Trump voters, the cost of eggs is not going down any time soon.

Lockdown highlights crisis: Yesterday, Roosevelt High School went into lockdown after Seattle police arrested a 32-year-old man experiencing a mental health crisis on campus. Wearing tactical gear and allegedly carrying pepper spray, handcuffs, and a badge, he entered the building and claimed to be a federal agent conducting "recon" and threatened to arrest staff members. Authorities recommended him to Mental Health Court. While the incident was frightening for students, it also highlights the serious consequences of inadequate mental health funding in our state.

Viva Las Vegas: Former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is packing up his gum and heading to Las Vegas, signing a three-year deal because clearly, the Raiders love a good gamble. At 73, he'll be the oldest coach in the NFL, but in his heyday, he did take USC to glory, won a Super Bowl in Seattle (he should’ve won us two if only he’d given the ball to Marshawn!!!!), and now he’s rolling into Vegas, where coaches go to disappear faster than your paycheck at the blackjack table.

Ballots and cheat sheet coming soon: If you haven’t already, you’ll soon be graced with your ballots for the February 11th special election. And hey, no pressure—if you feel like outsourcing your civic duty to us (which, let’s be honest, is probably the smartest move you’ll make all year), our voter cheat sheet drops Monday. Stay tuned, stay skeptical, and for God’s sake, try not to screw this up.

Last day for V-Day Notes: Want to make your special someone cringe with public affection? The Stranger is handing out free valentines, yeah, free—so get your mushy little note to us by today at noon if you want it in print on February 5. Keep it classy, folks—no weird rants or mean-spirited crap, and for the love of all things holy, no emojis.

A song for your Friday: The eponymous song off Puerto Rico rapper Bad Bunny's newest album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” (translated to "I should've taken more photos") makes me cry and I can barely understand the language. The album is a love letter to Puerto Rico, one filled with sorrow about how the country has changed in its current state of colonization.