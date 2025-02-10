Foxes in the Hen House: West Seattle's Luna Park Cafe was the victim of egg theft last week. Thieves stole more than 500 eggs. They nabbed other things, too, like a bit of bacon, ground beef, and "liquid egg products." In total, the thieves stole $780 worth of goods. Eggs accounted for $387 of the losses.

Egg Snatching Is in These Days: With eggs being a hot and limited commodity, they are now equivalent to gold, or a beautiful jewel. Last week, thieves snatched 100,000 eggs from a truck in Pennsylvania.

Let's check in on bird flu, shall we? A Nevada dairy worker tested positive for a strain of the H5N1 bird flu known as D1.1 which had previously only been found in wild birds. Recently, Nevada dairy cows contracted the D1.1 strain. Researchers don't know how the strain made the jump from wild birds to cows, but they've determined this strain may contain changes in the virus's genetic code that make it easier to transfer itself into mammals.

NYC Closes Live Bird Markets: New York State's Department of Agriculture and Markets ordered around 80 live bird markets in New York City as well as Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk Counties to close after seven cases of bird flu were detected at markets around the Big Apple. Those markets—which butcher other animals as well as chickens—sell to restaurants as well as the general public. They must be cleaned and disinfected and then can open again in five days. Some local lawmakers don't think five days is enough time to avert any avian flu disasters and believe the markets should close for the foreseeable future.

At Least Science Will Protect Us: Wait, shit. Thanks to the Trump administration, the National Institutes of Health, which helps fund medical research through grants to universities, medical schools, and other institutions will cap funding for "indirect costs." Last year, 26 percent, or $9 billion of $35 billion, of NIH grant money was spent on overhead costs to help institutions pay for buildings, utilities, and support staff. Now, the NIH is capping those overhead costs at around $4 billion. Doctors and researchers say this will cut into research nationwide. “These are real consequences, longer waits for cures and for diagnosis, slower scientific progress, losing out to competitors around the world, and fewer jobs," Dr. David J. Skorton, president of the Association of American Medical Colleges, told the New York Times. Locally, institutions such as the University of Washington, Seattle Children's Hospital, and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center to name a few will likely be impacted.

The Super Bowl: Yes, yes, the big game happened. Yes, thank goodness, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs. Yes, the ads were worse than we could have ever expected (Childish Gambino's "This is America" in a weight loss drug ad???). What is actually worth noting, however, are the acts of resistance made by Black artists with Trump in attendance.

First, Jon Batiste: Over the weekend, Trump announced he would be firing several board members at Washington D.C.'s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a touchstone for arts and culture at home and abroad, and taking over as the chair of the foundation. This seems... bad. He cited the Kennedy Center hosting a drag performance as his rationale for taking things over. It's unclear who on the board Trump fired. The move gave extra gravitas to singer and pianist Jon Batiste's Super Bowl National Anthem performance. Batiste is (or was, depending on how this news shakes out) on the board at the Kennedy Center. He tweaked the anthem slightly, emphasizing "land of the free" by singing it three times, in front of Trump.

K. Dot: Whew, that Kendrick Lamar half-time show packed a punch. Most obviously, it packed a punch for poor ol' Drake, the subject of Lamar's Grammy-winning hit "Not Like Us." Aside from those jabs, Kendrick had some shit to say to the Super Bowl audience, especially one audience member in particular. An Uncle Sam-costumed Samuel L. Jackson narrated and interrupted, telling Kendrick his performance was "too loud, too reckless, too ghetto." Black dancers in red, white, and blue formed an American flag out of their bodies. Before launching into his finale, Kendrick said, "40 acres and a mule this is bigger than music." What does it all mean? You can read some analysis here.

Kendrick Lamar's Full Super Bowl Halftime Show performance #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/OxZED0YXDn — popculture (@notgwendalupe) February 10, 2025

Flag on the play: During Kendrick's performance, one dancer decided to spice things up by unveiling a Sudanese and Palestinian flag sewn together. They then took off across the field, flags waving, making it a solid 20 whole seconds before security did what security tackled them. The performer was swiftly arrested, because, as we all know, the only political statements allowed at the Super Bowl are military flyovers and god-awful beer commercials about freedom.

Serena's Revenge: Last word on the big game (we swear). The Chiefs weren’t the only ones getting steamrolled Sunday. Drake took an L so brutal it came with its own Serena Williams highlight reel. Kendrick drops a line, the camera cuts to Serena dancing, and half of America collectively squints: Is that Serena Williams? Yes, folks, that’s greatness, unbothered and undefeated. Meanwhile, Drake’s somewhere clutching a bottle of rosé, wondering how it all went so wrong. Call her husband a "groupie"? Buddy, she just turned the Super Bowl into your personal roast.

Car Crashes into Bus, Kills 3: A car tried to pass traffic on Highway 28 about 10 miles east of Wenatchee on Sunday. It slammed into a charter bus in the eastbound lane. The crash killed the driver and passenger in the car as well as the bus driver. Two bus passengers suffered critical injuries and four others were seriously injured, but not in a life-threatening way.

Three-Alarm Fire in Ballard: A building under construction caught fire in Ballard on Sunday. It collapsed. The fire spread to neighboring townhomes, damaging the second and third floors. Firefighters got the blaze under control. No one was injured.

Something Weird: The European Space Agency's Euclid telescope is a spacecraft with the sole purpose of exploring the dark Universe. New photos from Euclid show a galaxy more than 4 billion light years away where the starlight is bent due to the galaxy's extreme gravity. The effect is called an Einstein ring.

Our dark Universe detective 🕵️ @ESA_Euclid has discovered a stunning Einstein ring 💍



It surrounds galaxy NGC 6505, which is acting as a gravitational lens, bending light from a distant galaxy behind it 👉 https://t.co/WvAxhOsru1 pic.twitter.com/oVdBIQOEq6 — ESA Science (@esascience) February 10, 2025

More Lawsuits against Trump: On Friday, Washington's Attorney General Nick Brown sued the Trump administration for Trump's executive order titled “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation." It's an order that stops any federal funding for gender-affirming care for trans kids. Brown is seeking a temporary restraining order to block the order. Meanwhile, King County joined sanctuary cities in a lawsuit against Trump, alleging the administration is "illegally commandeering local law enforcement and violating states’ rights" in Trump's bid to deport immigrants. Notably, King County is the only county on this lawsuit. City attorneys from Portland, Ore., San Francisco, Calif., and New Haven, Conn filed their suits. Seattle's city attorney—a woman who changed her party affiliation to Republican four years into Trump's first presidency—is not a part of this suit.

More Tariffs from Trump: Just what the people wanted! Even more things will become even more expensive. This time, Trump is tacking 25 percent tariffs on aluminum and steel imports.

Other Blowhard Bullshit: Trump says he's going to stop the production of pennies. He says he's serious about making Canada the 51st state.

We’ve Got the Blues: Tom Robbins, the best-selling author of Jitterbug Perfume and Even Cowgirls Get the Blues, passed away yesterday. He was 92. Robbins lived and wrote in the PNW for 60 years—first in Seattle, but mostly in La Conner, WA, “a place he chose because of its remoteness and its tolerance for artistic types,” the Seattle Times wrote. He worked for nearly every Seattle publication over the years (though notably, not The Stranger): He was a copy editor for the Seattle PI while he was writing his first book; a long-time art critic for the Seattle Times before he found success as a novelist; and an arts columnist for Seattle Magazine. But he’s remembered for his novels—Another Roadside Attraction, Jitterbug, Cowgirls, just to name a few—and their absolute dedication to whimsy, fantastical imagination, and LSD. He was a fixture in the Seattle literary scene for decades, and he’ll be missed. Rest in Whimsy, Tom.

A recommendation for your Monday: I just so happen to be in the middle of reading my first Robbins novel (and his first, for that matter), "Another Roadside Attraction." I've been caught up in the beauty of his language, especially the way he describes the Puget Sound area. I'm sad about his passing, though I'm excited to continue through his body of work. Anyway, I recommend you read his books, but the real recommendation is the reason I picked up this book in the first place. My favorite episode of the podcast "Heavyweight" is about a bookstore in Texas called "Another Roadside Attraction." It's astounding: