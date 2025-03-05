Trump Addressed Congress Last Night: And his speech was full of lies because Trump is a liar! You can read the New York Times’ transcript here. NPR has an annotation fact-check here. He stuck to his usual talking points. He said he’s going to carry out the “largest deportation operation in American history,” get Greenland “one way or the other,” and lower the price of eggs (after incorrectly blaming Biden for the rising costs and not, you know, the fact that the industry has had to slaughter more than 166 million chickens in an attempt to curb bird flu). He’s so obsessed with Biden. Wear his face, why don’t you?

What’s More: Trump said that since taking office, his administration “achieved the lowest numbers of illegal border crossers ever recorded” (untrue), continued pushing the narrative that children are “secretly socially transitioned” at school, and claimed he’ll convince Congress “to pass a bill permanently banning and criminalizing sex changes on children” to keep it from happening. He also tongued Elon’s asshole praised Elon and DOGE for finding “hundreds of billions of dollars” in fraudulent government spending, including “$8 million for making mice transgender.” THAT’S AN ACTUAL QUOTE from the President of the United States of America. My brain is burning inside my skull.

The Dems Didn’t Just Sit There While He Said All That, Right? Most did, actually! The biggest protest of the night came when Rep. Al Green was “removed from House chamber” after interrupting the address and reportedly yelling about Trump’s lack of mandates to cut Medicare. Speaker Mike Johnson says Rep. Green “should be censured” for his outburst. If I were Green, I’d wear that censure with pride. I’d sew a C to my sweater like I’m the captain of the hockey team. I’d make T-shirts that say cenSURE WOULD BE GREAT IF YOU SUCKED ON DEEZ NUTZ. Good trouble, amiright?

Anyway, Honest Question: What the actual fuck? Why do Dems think their polite little paddle signs and wearing pink and booing are enough? Rep. Mark Takano from California, who walked out during the speech, said, “We’re doing the best with what we have—we don’t have gavels.” I disagree, sir! Trump is blatantly lying and purposefully spreading dangerous misinformation that has and will continue to LITERALLY GET PEOPLE KILLED. Fuck decorum. Fuck your censure! YELL YOUR FUCKING FACES OFF SO HE CANNOT BE HEARD, YOU GODDAMNED COWARDS.

Democratic Rep. Al Green is currently working on new articles of impeachment against Donald Trump. “This president is unfit,” Green said. “He should not hold the office.”



I MEAN, FUCK!!!! “Swearing is linked with increased pain tolerance and strength.”

What’d Our Local Reps Do?: Patty Murray and Adam Smith didn’t attend, Maria Cantwell went and took a Seattle-based cancer researcher who has criticized Trump’s cuts to federal funding for medical research, and Pramila Jayapal, Kim Schrier, Emily Randall, Suzan DelBene, Marilyn Strickland, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez all told the Time’s they would attend. Rep. Jayapal wore pink and then walked out. Sick burn.

If all your representative is going to do is sit silently and wear pink, you need to replace them with somebody that will do this.



Trump Is Expected to Cut Tariffs Today: Yup, after all that, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Trump will “probably” reduce tariffs on Canada and Mexico today. No, no, not because Trump has the attention span of a goldfish with brain rot and gave absolutely no thought to his plan, but because, according to Lutnick, “Both the Canadians and Mexicans were on the phone with me all day today trying to show that they’ll do better.” My guy. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the tariffs “very dumb” in a speech yesterday. He was not on the phone with you, begging for a gold star on his chore chart.

Surprise Twist: Florida governor Ron DeSantis “has opened a criminal investigation of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan after the pair were able to fly into the state last week despite facing trial in Romania on charges of rape, sex with a minor, people trafficking and money laundering.” Weird! DeSantis has generally been pretty chill about rapists hiding out in Florida!

It’s Cookie Time in Western Washington: Use this cookie finder to find Girl Scout cookies near you. In other news, Samoas are the best, Tagalongs and Thin Mints are tied for a close second, and Adventurefuls are a fucking joke. Get ‘em outta here, Girl Scouts, quit wastin’ my time.

Brian Heywood Is Back: The millionaire who funded Let's Go Washington, the main force behind November’s triad of initiatives attacking childcare, education, and the environment, is meddling again. Heywood successfully pushed Initiative 2081 (which came to be known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights), and it became law last year. But in this legislative session, Democrats are making adjustments in an attempt to align it with state law—which, in part, offers older students some medical privacy. Pissed that it’s being watered down, Heywood has now introduced an initiative to repeal the effort, which hasn't even been heard yet, let alone passed. The Seattle Times writes, "The filing Tuesday ‘does not change anything’ for Senate Democrats, according to Senate Majority Leader Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, who said an initiative to repeal a bill should not be filed before the bill itself has been passed into law."

Twisted Firestarter: A suspected arsonist allegedly set fire to several Tesla charging stations in Boston.

Here’s a Headline That Makes Me Want to Peel My Skin Off: “Elon Musk doubles down on Ben Shapiro’s plea for Trump to pardon Derek Chauvin.”

Egyptian Theater Construction Is Underway: But unfortunately, the venue won’t be ready in time to be used as part of the Seattle International Film Festival in May.

For Sale: The Trump administration is planning to sell “vacant and underutilized federal spaces,” including a few properties in Seattle. “The 37-story building at 915 Second Ave.” is on the list, reports the Seattle Times, as well as “the Federal Center South office at 4735 E. Marginal Way S.” and the 1202 Building.

Google Is Leaving Fremont: The company, which has been in Fremont for nearly 20 years, plans to “bring all its employees in Seattle together at its South Lake Union campus, citing a desire for better collaboration and community,” reports GeekWire. They haven’t yet announced a timeline for the move.

Will It Ever Be That Simple Again?: Need help coming down from rage mountain? Give a few spins to the new single from Seattle’s Cumulus. “Simple” is a hazy, sun-soaked indie rock song about the easy-breezy days of childhood. Alexandra Lockhart sings “After school jumping on the trampoline / We didn’t get high we just chugged caffeine / When you don’t know the difference / It’s the same damn thing.” RIYL: Rilo Kiley, Waxahatchee, eating popsicles on summer days. Cumulus’ new album We’ve Got It All will be out April 18. Their album release show is at Conor Byrne May 3.