Ukraine Ceasefire (Maybe): The US lifted its suspension of military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine after the country said it was open to an immediate 30-day ceasefire with Russia. The suspension of weapons aid followed the recent shitshow Oval Office meeting between Trump, Vance, and Zelensky. Trump’s lapdog, Rubio, stated that Washington would now present the ceasefire option—which includes no security guarantees for Ukraine—to the Kremlin. "He wants to be a president of peace," said Rubio, speaking out of both sides of his mouth about a man who had Mahmoud Khalil disappeared via ICE this week and who continues to fund the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Escalating Trade War: Canada’s just said, “Oh, you want 25 percent on steel and aluminum, US? Hold my beer.” “The 51st state” has announced it will impose 25 percent tariffs on nearly $30 billion worth of US imports, including steel, aluminum, computers, and sports equipment. Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc stated the move is a direct retaliation for the Trump administration's trade policies, targeting goods like machinery and consumer products. And not wanting to let Canada have all the fun, the EU has announced it will impose trade “countermeasures” on up to $28 billion worth of US goods.

Education Dept Cuts: The Department of Education continues to crush its to-do list this week. Last night, it fired another 1,300 workers via email, halving the agency’s workforce and gutting the department’s Office for Civil Rights. Education Secretary Linda McMahon is spinning this as an effort to "deliver services more efficiently"—or, translated from billionaire-speak, “more efficiently dismantle crucial support for grants, scholarships, and services for children with special needs, all while pandering to the so-called 'parental rights movement.'” According to the goals of Project 2025, the department’s next moves are expected to include ending Title I, eliminating free school meals, and making book banning a federal priority. Lawsuits are pending.

Toxic work environment: A House subcommittee hearing ended abruptly yesterday after Texas Republican Rep. Keith Self intentionally misgendered Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride. McBride, the first transgender person elected to Congress, has been the target of hateful attacks from her Republican colleagues since her term began in January. The 71-year-old Rep. Self addressed McBride as "Mr.," prompting Democratic Rep. Bill Keating to criticize him, saying, "Mr. Chairman, you are out of order," and adding, "Have you no decency?" Butt-hurt by that backlash, Self immediately adjourned the hearing to continue his anti-trans attacks on X. Real work getting done by the ruling party.

UW Hiring Freeze: In anticipation of federal funding cuts, the University of Washington has frozen non-essential staff hiring and limited future faculty hiring. Following the UW’s financial mitigation guidelines, departments are exploring ways to reduce spending by 5 to 10 percent. There are currently no plans to implement a furlough strategy, though Governor Ferguson, in his “anything and everything but tax the rich plan,” proposed saving $300 million by requiring most state employees to take one furlough day per month over the next two years.

Ferguson cutting food banks: Because he’d rather literally take food out of the mouths of the poor rather than tax the rich, Gov. Fergusion’s big idea to plug our $15 billion budget hole is to cut food bank funding. God forbid we ask billionaires to chip in while we raid the canned goods aisle. I guess he believes people can fill their empty stomachs by photosynthesis.

Davison Adding Staff: Well, Disney on Ice must be touring hell. I actually have some sympathy for Ann Davison (and my therapist thought these last two months were lucrative). Seattle dared to defy Trump, so now the feds are yanking funds, killing jobs, and packing up shop like a sore loser taking their ball home. That’s left the City Attorney’s office scrambling to keep up with all the legal battles. Look at the bright side: At least we’re creating some jobs… in the exciting field of suing our own government!

Starbucks Strike: The coffee might be hot, but the labor disputes are boiling. Joining a six-city strike, baristas at the University Way Starbucks walked off the job all because the coffee giant refused to finalize a fair union contract three years after workers won their vote. The strike came a day after UW students rallied on campus to demand the university stop serving Starbucks until the coffee titan settles a fair contract with wages for baristas. Meanwhile, Starbucks execs keep raking in millions, proving once again that while they may run on caffeine, their business model runs on hypocrisy.

Tacoma Toxicity: It used to be the “aroma,” but apparently, nothing quite says Welcome to Tacoma like a bunch of mystery barrels marked with toxic waste just chilling downtown. But no one seems to know where they came from. The city says the barrels are on private property, and the business supposedly responsible isn’t talking. Maybe this is Tacoma embracing its Fallout era?

