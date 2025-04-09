Trump’s Tariffs Tank Global Economy: Good morning! Last night, while America slept, much of the rest of the world woke up Wednesday morning to Trump’s new tariffs, which included a 104 percent tariff against China. As I settled in to unwind from a long day, I watched The Guardian’s live ticker that read, among other headlines, “China’s yuan slides to 19-month low,” “Billions wiped off Australian stocks,” and “Australian shares plunge 2%.” (I do not know how to relax.) China has already retaliated with an 84 percent tariff on US goods (it was 34 percent). The EU is fighting back, too. Cool.

Here in Washington: Local businesses are “scrambling to figure out how to deal with the Trump administration’s latest trade tariffs,” reports KUOW. Denise Moriguchi, CEO of Uwajimaya says nearly 80 percent of the chain’s inventory is imported from Asian countries on Trump’s tariffs list and prices may rise in the coming months. “There’s no way we could absorb it all,” Moriguchi told KUOW. “And the hard part is, a lot of our products, we don’t have domestic alternatives.” Washington potato farmers, who export their crop to Japan, are worried, too.

More Tariffs to Come: Trump said Tuesday night more tariffs are coming, this time against pharmaceutical imports. He said the “major” tariffs will cause companies to “leave China” and open plants in the US. But here’s the thing, you fucking Extra Toasted Sleeze-It: You have been cutting funding for federal health agencies and universities that do that vital modern medicine research here in the US. How will they open plants and up domestic production WHEN YOU HAVE OBLITERATED THEIR FIELDS??? This won’t result in US-made medicine, this will just make medicine even more expensive and harder to get! This will kill people!

We’re Gonna Need Another Filibuster: According to a CBS News 60 Minutes report, most of the 238 Venezuelan migrants sent to the maximum security prison in El Salvador “have no apparent criminal convictions or even criminal charges.” Trump originally claimed “they are all terrorists and violent gang members.” OH, DID HE LIE? WHAT A SURPRISE! If you’re itching to speak up, 5calls.org has a bunch of scripts you can use when contacting your local reps. As someone who literally gets nauseous whenever my phone rings, I appreciate this helpful guidance!

A Win for Journalism Maybe: A judge ruled that the White House must “restore The Associated Press’ full access to cover presidential events.” Last month Trump banned them after they announced they would not abide by Trump’s ridiculous renaming of the Gulf of Mexico. The White House has a week to comply. The AP says that last night, after yesterday’s ruling, “an AP reporter and photographer were turned away from joining a motorcade with the White House press pool to cover Trump’s appearance before the National Republican Congressional Committee.”

A Loss for Journalism, Definitely: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed this week that the White House does “not respond to reporters with pronouns in their bios.” “Any reporter who chooses to put their preferred pronouns in their bio clearly does not care about biological reality or truth and therefore cannot be trusted to write an honest story,” wrote the professional liar in a follow-up email. Journalists should start wearing pronoun buttons and/or shirts to all press briefings.

More of This, Please: On Saturday, Elon Musk, who regularly brags about being really good at video games, livestreamed himself playing Path of Exile 2 on his private jet. Soon after he started his gaming session, his chat was inundated with (sometimes very hilarious) critical messages from viewers such as “YOU RUINED THE COUNTRY JUST LIKE YOU RUINED ALL YOUR MARRIAGES.” He played for more than an hour and his character kept dying in “hardcore mode.” Then he frowned and “lost connection.” Hahahaha, loser.

Seems Silly, Right? But we need more of this! Trump played golf while millions protested his administration on Saturday. So we need to pop their bubbles! We need to go to where they are, and take away their ability to enjoy the things they enjoy. Troll Elon while he plays video games. Boo JD Vance at the theater. Call Trump out as the racist rapist he is while he tries to eat a burger. (That example is from 2016, but it still warms my heart.) Don’t let these motherfuckers move an inch in public without being reminded that they are bad, bad people who do bad, bad things, and the majority of Americans hate them.

Children are Starving in Gaza: The Ministry of Health says aid has not come to Gaza since March 2 and at least 60,000 children are “at risk of serious health complications due to malnutrition,” reports Al Jazeera. “Israel continues to seal vital border crossings,” the story adds, “barring the entry of everything from food to medical supplies and fuel.”

New Baby Yacht Sinker! Yesterday, the Center for Whale Research announced they spotted a new calf in the J Pod. J63 “is J40’s first known calf and the fourth born into the Southern Resident killer whale population in the past 12 months—a sign of hope for this endangered community,” CWR posted on Instagram. I would like to give that little orca 101 kisses on the snoot.

Music Returns to Pier 62: In more neat, not infuriating news, the Crocodile is bringing live music back to Pier 62! The concert series, Oodalalee, starts June 1 with Hermano Gutiérrez and also features dates with Silversun Pickups, Deltron 3030, and Fruit Bats, among others. I saw Björk there in 2003, and while I don’t remember much, I do remember the breeze in the air and the Seattle skyline and falling in love with some random guy while she played “All Is Full of Love” because it felt so unreal and cinematic.

Editor Hannah Murphy Winter has something to add:

Chef Says Goodbye: Chef Aisha Ibrahim had her last night of service in the Canlis kitchen last night. When she was hired by the Canlis brothers in 2021, she was the Seattle institution’s first female executive chef. More accurately, she was their first queer, female, immigrant of color to run the kitchen. And her presence in that kitchen single-handedly changed the lily-white make up of that dining room. “I’ve had people message me and be like, ‘I’ve never been to Canlis before. And I’ve lived in Seattle my whole life. And I’m Filipino, or I’m queer, and I just made my first reservation,’” she told me in 2021. Seattle will miss you, Chef.

The Seattle Fat Mall Is Now Open: This weekend, the Curvy Cactus storefront on Fourth Avenue opened as Seattle Fat Mall, “a monthlong pop-up marketplace for plus-size fashion, art, and gifts from local makers.” Curvy Cactus co-founders, sisters Amber and Alyss Seelig, told Seattle Business Mag, “We’re excited to provide a space for local artists and makers to showcase their incredible work while creating a welcoming and affirming space for shoppers of all sizes.”

Yes, much of the news is bad, but there is some good in the world! Like new music from Mclusky! The band's first album in 20 years, the world is still here and so are we, is coming May 9. Fingers crossed for a Seattle tour date.