Fuck It, More Tariffs: China said 84% tariffs on US goods wasn't enough. China will now raise tariffs a cool 125%, the country announced Friday. Is this China calling President Trump's bluff? Because they know he'll flinch? Perhaps and maybe he will because he's a spineless buffoon.

How Spineless Is He? We could find out! Trump has his annual physical today. His doctor will assess just what is addling the mind, body, and soul (too much?) of the oldest man to be sworn is as president. Well, at least that would be what would happen in a normal presidency. I'm sure we will hear a falsified report about how 78-year-old Trump is actually the strongest, fittest president and how he will never die.

Salmon Bay Spill: Diesel bled into the water around Lake Washington Ship Canal’s Salmon Bay on Thursday morning. The cause is still unknown and the US Coastguard spokesperson doesn't think the spill will be significant for marine life or the environment. The Department of Ecology mopped things up with absorbent pads.

Shred Responsibly: A 13-year-old boy from Anacortes died snowboarding on Mount Bachelor. He crashed into a tree and died from his injuries.

The Weather: Chilly and sunny today. Though, not totally sunny. I like this part of the year where the weather reminds you that nothing is certain.

Seattle City Light Investigation: A two-year investigation into City Light’s Network Group, the 90-person group that services "transmission and distribution lines" in Seattle, revealed a culture of crazy behavior including going to work at their very dangerous job drunk, stocking alcohol on city trucks, extorting apprentices, and sexually harassing any of the few women on this repair team, reports David Kroman at the Seattle Times. The investigation looked into the actions of 40 people of the 90 member group. After the investigation, City Light "fired five people, suspended seven, [gave] written warnings to nine and assigned training to 13 others."

NYC Helicopter Crash Kills 6: A sightseeing helicopter broke apart in midair Thursday and crashed into the Hudson River. The crash killed the pilot and a family of five Spanish tourists. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Seattle Children's Forks Over $16 Million in Lawsuit: Seattle Children's Hospital will likely pay millions of dollars in a class action lawsuit brought by 4,400 current and former hourly hospital staffers who allege the hospital illegally denied them meal breaks. The hospital and the plaintiffs agreed to settlement terms that have Children's paying $16 million. The plaintiffs will garner $2,500 each from the suit while $4.5 million will go to paying their attorney fees.

Ban Lawmakers From Stock Trading: Last week, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green bought a bunch of stocks in from companies hit hardest in Trump's tariffs. Among her new portfolio are stocks from Lululemon, Dell Computer, Amazon, and the parent of Restoration Hardware. It's unclear how much she spent. What is clear is that some of those stocks have rebounded significantly.

Could It Be Insider Trading? No way to know. But, Trump did post on Truth Social that it was a "GREAT TIME TO BUY " right before he announced his 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs on most countries except China. You gotta believe these bozos are juicing the market for their own benefit. Don't worry, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is on the case.

Rent Cap Inches Closer to Law: The Washington state Senate passed House Bill 1217 which would cap residential rent increases. However, before they passed the bill, the Senate watered it down a bit. They increased the proposed cap from the original 7% increase to a 10% rent increase plus inflation. Sen. Marko Liias (D-Edmonds) also included a change that exempts single-family home rentals not owned by a real estate trust or company, according to the Washington State Standard. Now, the House gets the new bill and will weigh the changes.

US Colonel in Charge of Greenland Base Fired After Vance Visit: After JD Vance made an ass of himself during his visit to Greenland, where he talked shit about Denmark's control of the island, Col. Susannah Meyers who commands the Pituffik space base wrote an email expressing that Vance's views did not reflect the views of the base. Meyers was fired for undermining the chain of command and trying to "subvert President Trump’s agenda." The freedom of speech party seems to really hate freedom of speech.

WTF: In order to get people to "self deport" themselves, Trump and his team have classified more than 6,000 living immigrants as dead to nullify their legally-obtained social security numbers, thus making it impossible for them to work and receive benefits. It's not clear how Trump is choosing which immigrants to bureaucratically kill, but in the past he's targeted people who came into the country under Biden-era programs.

Lightning Strikes Six Students in Japan: A lightning strike hit the playfield at Tezukayama Junior and Senior high school Thursday evening while soccer practice was going on. Around 114 students and eight teachers were present. Six students including five 14-year-old boys and one 16-year-old girl were taken to the hospital.

Music for your Friday: Ohhhh, you're in for a treat. Bad Bunny's tiny desk concert is top notch. He's also so sexy... I weep. Or, maybe it's the live music that's sexy. Both. It's definitely both.