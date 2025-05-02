Yesterday was May Day: The Seattle Times estimated more than 1,000 people showed up for yesterday’s May Day march that began at Cal Anderson Park and headed downtown via Pine Street. We were there, too, speaking to labor leaders and organizers at the rally ahead of the march. Watch:

More Marching: Missed May Day? Want to keep marching? There is an All Labor March Saturday at the Washington State Capitol Building.

Trump Continues to Attack Press: Yesterday, Trump signed an executive order demanding that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting “cease direct funding to NPR and PBS.” In the order, titled “ENDING TAXPAYER SUBSIDIZATION OF BIASED MEDIA,” Trump writes: “Americans have the right to expect that if their tax dollars fund public broadcasting at all, they fund only fair, accurate, unbiased, and nonpartisan news coverage.” Fuck that. Today would be a good day to donate to our local NPR stations, KUOW and KNKX, and PBS-supported Cascade PBS. KUOW posted a response to the news here.

Trump Continues to Attack Harvard: This morning Trump posted on Tr*th Social, “We are going to be taking away Harvard’s Tax Exempt Status. It’s what they deserve!” A Harvard spokesperson told the Boston Globe, “The unlawful use of this instrument more broadly would have grave consequences for the future of higher education in America.” A law professor at the university calls it “unconstitutional.” The Globe has live updates here.

He’s Trying to Brainwash Us: You see it, right? By defunding press outlets, universities, and the arts, he’s attempting to stop the flow of information and eliminate free-thinking. He wants to squeeze out anything and everything that doesn’t bow down to him so all that’s left is government-sanctioned, brainwashing “Dear Leader” bullshit. This shit is what has made Kim Jong Un the butt of jokes in American pop culture for years! And now it’s happening here. As Charles Mudede wrote earlier this week, “WE HAVE A DICTATOR.”

Humanitarian Aid Ship Bombed: The Freedom Flotilla Coalition says one of the ships “carrying humanitarian aid and activists to Gaza” was bombed by drones. The attack caused a fire and a “substantial breach” in the hull. FFC says the 12 crew members and four civilians aboard are safe. Meanwhile, Israel continues its “blockage of food and medicine,” and Al Jazeera reports that “43 people have been killed in Israeli attacks” since Friday morning. And a humanitarian coordinator “warned that more children likely to die from malnutrition as ‘the whole Strip is starving.’” Tell me again, how is this not a genocide?

SPD Accused of Sexual Harassment: Jamie Tompkins was the Seattle Police Department’s chief of staff from May 2023 to November 2024. Now she “is demanding $3 million from the city and is threatening to file a lawsuit,” reports the Seattle Times, for “relentless rumormongering and sexual harassment by officers and managers.” Real ones will remember that SPD Chief Adrian Diaz was fired shortly after Tompkins resigned, after an investigation claimed Diaz “used his position of power to carve a path for his alleged romantic partner,” believed to be Tompkins. Diaz and Tompkins both say they were never romantically involved, and Tompkins says she didn’t write the letter. (Which was allegedly on an Ewok card. How dare anyone use Ewoks for evil.) We will have more coming today from Stranger contributor Carolyn Bick, so stay tuned to Slog!

RIP Jill Sobule: Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule died in a house fire yesterday. She was 66. If you’re unfamiliar, know this: Before Katy Perry there was Jill Sobule. Her 1995 song “I Kissed a Girl” was the “first openly gay-themed song ever to crack the Billboard Top 20.” And unlike queerbaiting astronaut Perry, Sobule was actually bisexual.

Diddy Doesn’t Take Plea Deal: Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared in court yesterday and rejected prosecutors’ plea deal in his sex trafficking case. He’s charged with “charged with racketeering conspiracy, two charges of sex trafficking and two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution,” writes BBC. Diddy says he’s innocent; his layer says he’s just a “swinger.” This case is separate from the more than 100 assault allegations he’s being sued for. Jury selection in Diddy’s federal trial begins Monday.

It’s Happening: Vatican firefighters installed a chimney on Sistine Chapels roof ahead of the papal election. Conclave, baby! I am not Catholic and all I know about conclaves is what I saw in Conclave but neither hockey team I root for made it into the playoffs so I’m just dying to cheer for something. Pierbattista Pizzaballa! LFG!!!!!!!! (Enthusiasm based on name alone.)

Chile Issues Tsunami Warning: This morning a 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Ushuaia, Argentina. Chilean President Gabriel Boric posted a tsunami warning on X: "We call for evacuation of the coastline throughout the Magallanes region." (Related: Let’s all stop using X? Can we? It’s just one more way that Elon Musk and the Trump Administration are trying to control how and what information spreads. They’re attempting to choke-out media outlets and using X to platform misinformation and dangerous hate speech. Choke them back. Get off X. Anyway, watch out for a tsunami if you’re in Chile.)

I’m Sleepy: We were up late last night putting our May issue to bed. It’s all about the Seattle International Film Festival, and it’s stuffed with more than 100 film reviews! YOU’RE WELCOME! Anyway, because I’m too tired to write much more, but news keeps happening, here are a few more notable headlines. Please read this list in a breathless auctioneer voice. “Israel strikes near Syria's presidential palace in 'message' to Sharaa”; “US weather forecasting is more crippled than previously known as hurricane season nears”; “Thousands Call on the Trump Administration to Return Kilmar Abrego Garcia”; "Photos reveal Trump cabinet member using less-secure Signal app knockoff"; "A massive tariff on millions of Americans’ purchases just went into effect — cue the chaos" "RFK Jr.'s latest vaccine plan threatens future of shots, experts say"; "Ports of Seattle, Tacoma warn of empty retail shelves, fewer labor hours for truckers, longshoremen"; "This cute animal is one of Yosemite’s ‘most dangerous,’ rangers say" (it me).

Decide for Yourself if Radio's Gonna Stay: REM are releasing a new five-track EP, Radio Free Europe 2025, their first studio release since 2011's Collapse Into Now. In a statement, singer Michael Stipe said, “Whether it’s music or a free press—censorship anywhere is a threat to the truth everywhere. On World Press Freedom Day, I’m sending a shout-out to the brave journalists at Radio Free Europe.” It's available for streaming and download now. You can pre-order it on vinyl via R.E.M.'s online store. Proceeds will go to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.