Seattle City Council Debates Ugly Street Billboards: Our business-friendly mayor and council want to blight Seattle streets with around 80 eight-foot-tall digital advertising kiosks scattered around dense parts of Ballard, the University District, and SoDo. They think these billboards, which doesn't do anything your phone can't, will be good sources of passive income. Stop making us live a life where we are constantly advertised to. If you want to improve our streets, pedestrianize them.

Barnes Issues Statement on Denny Blaine: New SPD Chief Shon Barnes released a statement in response to public outcry after his officers told three legally-nude people to put clothes on at Seattle's queer nude beach, Denny Blaine, and then ordered a trans woman to leave after she refused to get dressed. Barnes' statement starts off in a way where we can see the sensitivity training at work:

We recognize the historic use of this park as an LGBTQIA+ gathering place and nude beach, and we are thoughtful about policing with the context of interactions historically between these communities and the police.

This seems good! "Simply being nude is not a crime," Barnes wrote. Yes! True! But, then he says that SPD still needs to police the area because "we do not have tolerance for illegal indecent or lewd behavior at the park." However, SPD is going to reevaluate their approach to policing Denny Blaine "to best meet the needs of the community and enforce the law in order to provide public safety for everyone. " Sounds both like a lot of nothing and also like a smidge of progress. Keep yelling at the cops! They are sometimes capable of hearing feedback.

Tree Activism Reaches New Heights: A 25-year-old activist has spent over two nights 80 feet up in the air in a grand fir near the Elwha River that is slated to be cut down for timber. The activist is protesting the tree toppling and the continued logging in the Elwha watershed. The set-up seems pretty legit; the activist is hanging out "atop a platform some 80 feet up in the air, which is secured to a blockade of cement anchors and wood debris on the logging road... rigged to topple if the blockade is disturbed." They also have "a composting toilet, plenty of food and even a watercolor paint set," according to the Seattle Times. The Department of Natural Resources is patrolling the area. Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove is fuming. He called the protest "dangerous vandalism." We're tree people up here, Dave! Remember the tree murder song...?

While We're on the Subject: Who remembers Man in Tree? The guy who stayed in the Grand Sequoia tree outside the downtown Macy's for over 24 hours? He refused to engage with the police, and "illustrated his point by shouting curse words, throwing pine cones and orange peels at passersby, and hurling an apple at medics below," then asked for a pack of Camel Crushes.

White Sox Fan Becomes Pope: Yesterday, the first-ever American became pope. Robert Francis Prevost, 69, from Chicago is now Leo XIV. Here is what we know about Robert/Leo: He was the head of the Augustinian order (having an Augustinian pope is also a first), he had only been a cardinal for two years, he has Peruvian citizenship, he's critical of Trump's immigration orders and JD Vance's views of religion, he was pro-vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he might hate gay people. Oh, and he's not a Cubs fan.

I am unapologetically telling you right now that Chicago is going to be insufferable about this, there is still a fading cardboard John Paul II in a Michigan Ave storefront looking out at Grant Park because he spoke there *once.* — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith.com) May 8, 2025 at 11:10 AM

A Chicago Pope implies the existence of an MLA Pope and APA Pope — Hector Diaz (@iamhectordiaz.com) May 8, 2025 at 10:36 AM

The Kids Are Simply Not Alright: This Intelligencer article about how dependent today's college students are on AI sent shivers down my spine. They're using AI to write, they're using AI to code, they're using AI to think. Please! Struggling through coursework, learning, is what makes us human. Do not cede that to the machines. Ethics professor Troy Jollimore has concerns. “Massive numbers of students are going to emerge from university with degrees, and into the workforce, who are essentially illiterate,” he said. “Both in the literal sense and in the sense of being historically illiterate and having no knowledge of their own culture, much less anyone else’s."

No More 206: If you have a 206 area code, congrats, you're now an elite, exclusive group. The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission If you have a 206 area code, congrats, you're now an elite, exclusive group. The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission is exhausting the 206 number this year after running out of number combinations. If you need a new number in these parts, you may get our new area code: 564. As a holder of my own exhausted, regional area code, I must say, it's a special feeling. They'll have to pry my area code from my cold, dead hands.

Maybe some billionaires can be ethical? Bill Gates Bill Gates announced that he plans to give away the rest of his tech fortune—about $107 billion—through The Gates Foundation by 2045. The Gate Foundations estimates it'll give away around $200 billion to global health efforts between now and then, nearly doubling its the amount its given in its 25-year lifespan. “People will say a lot of things about me when I die, but I am determined that ‘he died rich’ will not be one of them," Gates wrote in a blog post . In the same post, Gates accused Elon Musk of "killing" the world's poorest children. Get his ass, Bill.

Hey, so this is why we don't do it this way anymore: A man put to death via firing squad in South Carolina A man put to death via firing squad in South Carolina likely suffered in extreme pain for a minute due to the firing squad missing their target—his heart. His lawyers called it a botched execution.

Trump fired Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden over email. Hayden was the first woman and first Black person to hold the job. Her 10-year term was set to expire next year. Trump's firing is likely ideological. Hayden became the subject of ire for the American Accountability Foundation, a conservative advocacy group. They accused her of promoting children’s books with “radical” content, being woke, and "trans-ing kids." Just say you people don't know how to read and stop making it everyone else's problem! Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden over email. Hayden was the first woman and first Black person to hold the job. Her 10-year term was set to expire next year. Trump's firing is likely ideological. Hayden became the subject of ire for the American Accountability Foundation, a conservative advocacy group. They accused her of promoting children’s books with “radical” content, being woke, and "trans-ing kids." Just say you people don't know how to read and stop making it everyone else's problem!

Trump hired Jeanine Pirro, a Fox News host, Smartmatic USA for spreading false information and lies during the 2020 election and its immediate aftermath. Jeanine Pirro, a Fox News host, as interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. Unlike her predecessor, Ed Martin, Pirro has prosecutorial experience from when she served as the district attorney of New York's Westchester County. She was also a judge. Similar to Martin, who was ousted for his support of the "Stop the Steal" insurrection and conspiracy, Pirro, while at Fox, was sued by voting technology companyfor spreading false information and lies during the 2020 election and its immediate aftermath.

Noem Says No: Homeland Security Secretary and Dog Killer Kristi Noem told a Senate appropriations subcommittee that there was "no scenario" in which she would facilitate the return of wrongly-deported Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who is being held in an El Salvador prison. Noem's comments openly go against a Supreme Court order directing the return of Abrego Garcia. According to HuffPost, "Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) called her remarks 'incredibly chilling for the balance of powers in a democracy.'"

A song for your Friday: I can't believe Pope Leo likes the Sox. Their song is so much worse than the Cubs' song.